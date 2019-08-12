Check out the stage times for Reading & Leeds Festival 2019

Time to get planning

Reading & Leeds 2019 is just around the corner so now is the time for fans to get planning who they’re going to see and when. Check out the full stage and performance times for both festivals below.

With headliners Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots, the weekend will also see performances from Billie Eilish, Bastille, Chvrches, Stefflon Don, Dave, AJ Tracey and many more.

Now, the official Reading website along with Leeds Festival have shared the stage times for each act. See below for a breakdown of where and when you can catch them all both up north and the sister site down south.

These times are subject to change.

READING FESTIVAL

Friday August 23

Main Stage

12:15 – 12:45: Kawala

13:05 – 13:40: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

14:05 – 14:40: Twin Atlantic

15:05 – 15:50: Charli XCX

16:20 – 17:05: Juice WRLD

17:35 – 18:20: You Me At Six

18:50 – 19:35: The Wombats

20:10 – 21:10: Royal Blood

21:55 – 23:15: The 1975

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Bloxx

13:00 – 13:30: Sea Girls

14:00 – 14:35: Mini Mansions

15:00 – 15:30: The Night Cafe

16:00 – 16:30: Clairo

17:00 – 17:35: Hayley Kiyoko

18:05 – 18:40: Joji

19:10 – 19:50: Pale Waves

20:15 – 20:55: Circa Waves

21:25 – 22:10: Fredo

22:45 – 23:25: Dave

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:05 – 12:45: The LaFontaines

13:05 – 13:50: Allan Rayman

14:40 – 14:55: Loud Luxury

15:10 – 15:50: Becky Hill

16:00 – 16:40: Distruction Boyz

16:50 – 17:50: Tough Love

18:00 – 19:00: Prospa

19:10 – 20:10: Dillon Francis

20:20 – 21:50: Fisher

22:00 – 23:30: Camelphat

The Lock Up

13:00 – 13:30: In Your Prime

14:00 – 14:30: Cemetery Sun

15:00 – 15:30: Patent Pending

16:00 – 16:30: Press Club

17:00 – 17:35: Dream State

18:00 – 18:30: Puppy

19:00 – 19:30: Laura Jane Grace and The Devouring Mothers

20:00 – 20:40: Pup

21:05 – 21:45: The Maine

22:20 – 23:20: Bowling For Soup

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Zuzu

12:50 – 13:15: Ocean Alley

13:40 – 14:10: No Rome

14:30 – 15:00: Dreamers

15:20 – 15:50: Bad Child

16:10 – 16:40: Jeremy Zucker

17:50 – 18:20: Twisted Wheel

18:45 – 19:15: Black Honey

19:45 – 20:15: Hockey Dad

20:45 – 21:15: Ten Tonnes

21:45 – 22:15: The Chats

22:45 – 23:30: Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

BBC 1Xtra Stage

15:00 – 15:35: MTRNICA

15:45 – 16:15: Just Banco

16:30 – 17:00: Tiffany Calver

17:15 – 17:45: Geko

18:00 – 18:30: Comethazine

18:45 – 19:25: Digdat

19:50 – 20:30: Masicka

20:45 – 21:25: Deno

21:45 – 22:25: Headie One

22:45 – 23:30: Dappy

BBC Introducing Stage

11:10 – 11:35: Leodis

11:50 – 12:15: Swimming Girls

12:30 – 12:55: Royls

13:10 – 13:35: Hyphen

14:00 – 14:25: Caswell

15:35 – 16:00: SPINN

16:20 – 16:45: Inka Upendo

17:05 – 17:30: Do Nothing

17:50 – 18:15: Blackwaters

18:35 – 19:00: Olivia Nelson

19:20 – 19:45: Marsicans

Saturday August 24

Main Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Counterfeit.

12:45 – 13:15: ALMA

13:35 – 14:05: Against The Current

14:25 – 15:00: The Hunna

15:20 – 15:55: AJ Tracey

16:20 – 17:05: Billie Eilish

17:30 – 18:15: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

18:40 – 19:25: Blossoms

20:05 – 21:20: Twenty One Pilots

22:00 – 23:10: Post Malone

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Cassia

12:50 – 13:20: Pip Blom

13:45 – 14:20: Boston Manor

14:40 – 15:15: Slowthai

15:40 – 16:10: King Princess

17:05 – 17:40: Nav

18:00 – 18:40: Roddy Ricch

19:05 – 19:45: PVRIS

20:10 – 20:50: Stefflon Don

21:15 – 21:55: Mabel

22:30 – 23:30: Mura Masa

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:05 – 12:25: The Compozers & Friends

12:40 – 13:10: Barny Fletcher

13:20 – 13:50: Georgia

14:00 – 14:50: Jaguar Skills

15:10 – 18:10: Crucast

18:25 – 18:55: Muzzy

19:10 – 20:10: Dimension

20:25 – 21:45: SASASAS

22:00 – 23:30: Andy C

The Pit

13:05 – 13:35: Queen Zee

14:00 – 14:25: Higher Power

14:55 – 15:25: Teddy

15:55 – 16:25: Smokeasac

17:00 – 17:30: Blood Youth

17:55 – 18:25: Poppy

18:55 – 19:25: Paris

19:55 – 20:40: Of Mice & Men

21:00 – 21:50: Ghostmane

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:20: Sons Of Raphael

12:40 – 13:10: Oddity Road

13:25 – 13:55: Belako

14:10 – 14:40: Sophie And The Giants

15:00 – 15:30: Pink Sweats

15:50 – 16:20: The Japanese House

16:40 – 17:10: Bleached

17:30 – 18:05: Two Feet

18:20 – 18:55: Sports Team

19:10 – 19:45: Night Riots

20:00 – 20:35: Hoodie Allen

20:55 – 21:30: Peace

BBC 1Xtra Stage

12:40 – 13:00: Trumendous

13:20 – 13:45: Tyla Yaweh

14:00 – 14:30: Danleigh

14:50 – 15:35: DJ Target

15:55 – 16:25: Aitch

16:45 – 17:20: Bexey

17:40 – 18:15: K-Trap

18:35 – 19:05: Saint Jhn

19:25 – 19:55: Maleek Berry

20:10 – 20:45: D-Block Europe

20:55 – 21:45: Octavian

BBC Introducing Stage

11:10 – 11:35: FUDGE.

11:50 – 12:15: SCUM

12:30 – 13:00: Ishani

14:00 – 14:30: Charlotte

15:35 – 16:00: Alfie Templeman

16:20 – 16:45: FEET

17:05 – 17:30: Le Boom

17:50 – 18:20: HMD

18:35 – 19:05: Larkins

19:20 – 19:45: LION

Sunday August 25

Main Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Milk Teeth

12:40 – 13:10: Yungblud

13:25 – 14:00: Mayday Parade

14:15 – 14:55: Enter Shikari

15:10 – 15:40: Lil Uzi Vert

16:05 – 16:50: The Distillers

17:15 – 18:00: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

18:35 – 19:35: A Day To Remember

20:15 – 23:15: Foo Fighters

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Mantra

12:45 – 13:15: Childcare

13:35 – 14:05: The Faim

14:25 – 14:55: Picture This

15:10 – 15:35: The Story So Far

16:00 – 16:30: Machine Gun Kelly

17:00 – 17:35: The Amazons

17:55 – 18:35: Gunna

18:50 – 19:30: Lil Baby

19:55 – 20:40: Sundara Karma

21:00 – 21:55: CHVRCHES

22:30 – 23:30: Bastille

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

13:55 – 14:40: Everyone You Know

15:00 – 15:30: Kim Petras

15:45 – 16:15: James Organ

16:30 – 17:00: Anti Up

17:10 – 17:45: Amy Becker

18:15 – 19:10: Holy Goof

19:20 – 20:20: Mella Dee

20:40 – 21:40: Honey Dijon

22:00 – 23:00: Denis Sulta

The Pit

12:00 – 12:30: Plague Vendor

12:50 – 13:20: White Reaper

13:40 – 14:10: Hot Milk

14:30 – 15:05: Stand Atlantic

15:20 – 16:00: nothing,nowhere.

17:15 – 17:50: Palaye Royale

18:10 – 18:50: FIDLAR

19:15 – 20:00: Enter Shikari

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Vistas

12:50 – 13:20: AE Mak

13:40 – 14:10: Moontower

14:30 – 15:00: The Snuts

15:20 – 15:50: Valeras

16:10 – 16:40: Himalayas

17:00 – 17:30: Anteros

17:50 – 18:20: Cavetown

18:45 – 19:15: Bakar

19:45 – 20:20: Basement

20:45 – 21:20: SWMRS

21:45 – 22:20: Crystal Fighters

BBC 1Xtra Stage

14:00 – 14:30: DDG

14:45 – 15:15: Kenny Allstar

15:35 – 16:05: Blade Brown

16:25 – 16:55: Big Heath

17:15 – 17:45: Tommy Genesis

18:05 – 18:45: YBN Nahmir

19:00 – 19:30: Tion Wayne

19:55 – 20:25: NSG

20:45 – 21:25: DaBaby

22:15 – 23:00: Not3s

BBC Introducing Stage

11:10 – 11:35: The Loose Cut

12:30 – 12:50: Talkboy

13:10 – 13:30: Prima

14:00 – 14:25: VC Pines

15:35 – 16:00: Lavz

16:20 – 16:45: The Extons

17:05 – 17:30: Kofi Stone

17:50 – 18:15: Balcony

18:35 – 19:00: Kid Kapichi

19:20 – 19:45: The Mysterines

Leeds Festival

Friday August 23

Main Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Milk Teeth

12:40 – 13:10: Yungblud

13:25 – 13:55: Mayday Parade

14:15 – 14:50: Enter Shikari

15:10 – 15:50: Lil Uzi Vert

16:05 – 16:50: The Distillers

17:15 – 18:05: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

18:35 – 19:35: A Day to Remember

20:15 – 22:45: Foo Fighters

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:35 – 13:05: Childcare

13:25 – 13:55: The Faim

14:15 – 14:45: Picture This

15:05 – 15:35: The Story So Far

15:55 – 16:30: Machine Gun Kelly

16:55 – 17:30: The Amazons

17:50 – 18:25: Gunna

18:40 – 19:20: Lil Baby

19:40 – 20:25: Sundara Karma

20:40 – 21:30: Chvrches

22:00 – 23:00: Bastille

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

13:10 – 13:40: Everyone You Know

14:00 – 14:30: Kim Petras

14:50 – 15:50: James Organ

16:00 – 17:00: Anti Up

17:10 – 18:10: Holy Goof

18:20 – 18:55: Amy Becker

19:10 – 20:10: Mella Dee

20:20 – 21:20: Honey Dijon

21:30 – 23:00: Denis Sulta

The Pit / The Lock Up

12:40 – 13:10: Plague Vendor

13:35 – 14:05: White Reaper

14:30 – 15:00: Hot Milk

15:25 – 15:55: Stand Atlantic

16:20 – 16:50: Nothing, Nowhere.

17:15 – 17:45: Palaye Royale

18:10 – 18:45: Fidlar

19:15 – 20:00: Enter Shikari

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Vistas

12:50 – 13:20: Ae Mak

13:40 – 14:10: Moontower

14:30 – 15:00: The Snuts

15:20 – 15:50: Valeras

16:10 – 16:40: Himalayas

17:00 – 17:30: Anteros

17:50 – 18:20: Cavetown

18:40 – 19:15: Bakar

19:30 – 20:05: Basement

20:25 – 21:00: Swmrs

21:20 – 21:55: Crystal Fighters

BBC Radio 1xtra Stage

14:25 – 14:55: DDG

15:10 – 15:50: Kenny Allstar

16:05 – 16:35: Blade Brown

16:50 – 17:20: Big Heath

17:35 – 18:05: Tommy Genesis

18:20 – 18:55: YBN Nahmir

19:15 – 19:50: Tion Wayne

20:15 – 20:50: NSG

21:15 – 21:50: DaBaby

22:15 – 23:00: Not3s

BBC Music Introducing Stage

13:20 – 13:40: Talkboy

14:00 – 14:25: Prima

14:45 – 15:10: VC Pines

15:30 – 15:55: Lavz

16:10 – 16:35: The Extons

16:55 – 17:20: Kofi Stone

17:40 – 18:05: Balcony

18:25 – 18:50: Kid Kapichi

19:10 – 19:35: The Mysterines

Saturday August 24

Main Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kawala

12:50 – 13:20: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

13:45 – 14:15: Twin Atlantic

14:40 – 15:25: Charli XCX

15:50 – 16:35: Juice WRLD

17:05 – 17:50: You Me At Six

18:20 – 19:05: The Wombats

19:40 – 20:40: Royal Blood

21:25 – 22:45: The 1975

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Bloxx

12:50 – 13:20: Sea Girls

13:40 – 14:10: Mini Mansions

14:35 – 15:10: The Night Cafe

15:35 – 16:10: Clairo

16:35 – 17:10: Hayley Kiyoko

17:35 – 18:15: Joji

18:40 – 19:20: Pale Waves

19:45 – 20:25: Circa Waves

20:55 – 21:45: Fredo

22:15 – 23:00: Dave

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:25 – 13:05: The Lafontaines

13:25 – 14:10: Allan Rayman

14:30 – 15:10: Loud Luxury

15:30 – 16:10: Becky Hill

16:20 – 17:20: Tough Love

17:30 – 18:30: Prospa

18:40 – 19:40: Dillon Francis

19:50 – 21:15: Fisher

21:30 – 23:10: Camelphat

The Pit / The Lock Up

12:40 – 13:15: In Your Prime

13:40 – 14:15: Cemetery Sun

14:40 – 15:15: Patent Pending

15:40 – 16:15: Press Club

16:40 – 17:15: Dream State

17:40 – 18:15: Puppy

18:40 – 19:15: Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers

19:40 – 20:15: Pup

20:40 – 21:15: The Maine

21:50 – 22:50: Bowling For Soup

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Zuzu

12:50 – 13:20: Ocean Alley

13:40 – 14:10: No Rome

14:30 – 15:00: Dreamers

15:20 – 15:50: Bad Child

16:10 – 16:40: Jeremy Zucker

17:50 – 18:20: Twisted Wheel

18:40 – 19:10: Black Honey

19:30 – 20:05: Hockey Dad

20:25 – 20:55: Ten Tonnes

21:20 – 21:55: The Chats

22:15 – 23:10: Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

BBC Radio 1xtra Stage

12:55 – 13:25: Mtrnica

13:45 – 14:15: Just Banco

14:35 – 15:15: Tiffany Calver

15:35 – 16:05: Comethazine

16:25 – 16:55: Digdat

17:15 – 17:45: Masicka

18:05 – 18:40: Deno

19:00 – 19:35: Headie One

20:00 – 20:45: Dappy

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Leodis

12:40 – 13:05: Swimming Girls

13:20 – 13:45: Royls

14:00 – 14:25: Hyphen

14:45 – 15:10: Caswell

15:30 – 16:40: Spinn

16:55 – 17:20: Do Nothing

17:40 – 18:05: Blackwaters

18:25 – 18:50: Olivia Nelson

19:10 – 19:35: Marsicans

Sunday 25 August 25

Main Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Counterfeit

12:45 – 13:10: Alma

13:25 – 13:55: Against the Current

14:15 – 14:45: The Hunna

15:05 – 15:40: AJ Tracey

16:00 – 16:40: Billie Eilish

17:05 – 17:50: Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals

18:10 – 18:55: Blossoms

19:35 – 20:50: Twenty One Pilots

21:30 – 22:45: Post Malone

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:20 – 12:50: Pip Blom

13:20 – 13:45: Boston Manor

14:20 – 14:55: Slowthai

15:25 – 15:50: King Princess

16:40 – 17:25: Mabel

17:40 – 18:25: Nav

18:40 – 19:20: Roddy Ricch

19:40 – 20:20: Pvris

20:45 – 21:30: Stefflon Don

22:00 – 23:00: Mura Masa

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

14:00 – 14:30: Barny Fletcher

14:50 – 15:25: Georgia

15:45 – 17:40: Jaguar Skills

17:50 – 18:35: Muzzy

18:40 – 19:30: Dimension

19:50 – 21:20: Sasasas

21:35 – 23:00: Andy C

The Pit / The Lock Up

13:00 – 13:25: Queen Zee

13:50 – 14:20: Higher Power

14:40 – 15:15: Teddy

15:30 – 16:00: Smokeasac

16:40 – 17:10: Blood Youth

17:25 – 17:55: Poppy

18:30 – 19:00: Paris

19:25 – 20:10: Of Mice & Men

20:30 – 21:20: Ghostemane

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Sons of Raphael

12:40 – 13:10: Oddity Road

13:20 – 13:50: Belako

14:00 – 14:30: Sophie and the Giants

14:45 – 15:10: Pink Sweat$

16:30 – 17:00: The Japanese House

17:20 – 17:50: Bleached

18:10 – 18:45: Sports Team

19:00 – 19:35: Night Riots

19:50 – 20:25: Hoodie Allen

20:40 – 21:20: Peace

BBC Radio 1xtra Stage

12:35 – 13:05: Truemendous

13:20 – 13:50: Tyla Yaweh

14:05 – 14:35: Danileigh

14:50 – 15:20: DJ Target

15:45 – 16:15: Aitch

16:40 – 17:10: Bexey

17:25 – 17:55: K-Trap

18:10 – 18:45: Saint Jhn

19:00 – 19:35: Maleek Berry

19:50 – 20:30: D-Block Europe

20:45 – 21:25: Octavian

BBC Music Introducing Stage

12:00 – 12:15: FUDGE.

12:40 – 13:00: SCUM

14:00 – 14:25I: shani

14:45 – 15:10: Charlotte

15:30 – 15:55: Alfie Templeman

16:10 – 16:35: Feet

16:55 – 17:20: Le Boom

17:40 – 18:05: HMD

18:25 – 18:50: Larkins

19:10 – 19:35: Lion

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are giving fans the chance to vote for what they play in their setlist at Reading & Leeds 2019.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2019.