Check out the stage times for Reading & Leeds Festival 2019

Time to get planning
Reading & Leeds 2019 is just around the corner so now is the time for fans to get planning who they’re going to see and when. Check out the full stage and performance times for both festivals below.
With headliners Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots, the weekend will also see performances from Billie Eilish, Bastille, Chvrches, Stefflon Don, Dave, AJ Tracey and many more.
Now, the official Reading website along with Leeds Festival have shared the stage times for each act. See below for a breakdown of where and when you can catch them all both up north and the sister site down south.
These times are subject to change.
READING FESTIVAL
Friday August 23
Main Stage
12:15 – 12:45: Kawala
13:05 – 13:40: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
14:05 – 14:40: Twin Atlantic
15:05 – 15:50: Charli XCX
16:20 – 17:05: Juice WRLD
17:35 – 18:20: You Me At Six
18:50 – 19:35: The Wombats
20:10 – 21:10: Royal Blood
21:55 – 23:15: The 1975
- Read more: Exclusive – Royal Blood on their 2019 plans and comeback tour: “We’ve got some monsters up our sleeves”
BBC Radio 1 Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Bloxx
13:00 – 13:30: Sea Girls
14:00 – 14:35: Mini Mansions
15:00 – 15:30: The Night Cafe
16:00 – 16:30: Clairo
17:00 – 17:35: Hayley Kiyoko
18:05 – 18:40: Joji
19:10 – 19:50: Pale Waves
20:15 – 20:55: Circa Waves
21:25 – 22:10: Fredo
22:45 – 23:25: Dave
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:05 – 12:45: The LaFontaines
13:05 – 13:50: Allan Rayman
14:40 – 14:55: Loud Luxury
15:10 – 15:50: Becky Hill
16:00 – 16:40: Distruction Boyz
16:50 – 17:50: Tough Love
18:00 – 19:00: Prospa
19:10 – 20:10: Dillon Francis
20:20 – 21:50: Fisher
22:00 – 23:30: Camelphat
The Lock Up
13:00 – 13:30: In Your Prime
14:00 – 14:30: Cemetery Sun
15:00 – 15:30: Patent Pending
16:00 – 16:30: Press Club
17:00 – 17:35: Dream State
18:00 – 18:30: Puppy
19:00 – 19:30: Laura Jane Grace and The Devouring Mothers
20:00 – 20:40: Pup
21:05 – 21:45: The Maine
22:20 – 23:20: Bowling For Soup
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Zuzu
12:50 – 13:15: Ocean Alley
13:40 – 14:10: No Rome
14:30 – 15:00: Dreamers
15:20 – 15:50: Bad Child
16:10 – 16:40: Jeremy Zucker
17:50 – 18:20: Twisted Wheel
18:45 – 19:15: Black Honey
19:45 – 20:15: Hockey Dad
20:45 – 21:15: Ten Tonnes
21:45 – 22:15: The Chats
22:45 – 23:30: Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
BBC 1Xtra Stage
15:00 – 15:35: MTRNICA
15:45 – 16:15: Just Banco
16:30 – 17:00: Tiffany Calver
17:15 – 17:45: Geko
18:00 – 18:30: Comethazine
18:45 – 19:25: Digdat
19:50 – 20:30: Masicka
20:45 – 21:25: Deno
21:45 – 22:25: Headie One
22:45 – 23:30: Dappy
BBC Introducing Stage
11:10 – 11:35: Leodis
11:50 – 12:15: Swimming Girls
12:30 – 12:55: Royls
13:10 – 13:35: Hyphen
14:00 – 14:25: Caswell
15:35 – 16:00: SPINN
16:20 – 16:45: Inka Upendo
17:05 – 17:30: Do Nothing
17:50 – 18:15: Blackwaters
18:35 – 19:00: Olivia Nelson
19:20 – 19:45: Marsicans
Saturday August 24
Main Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Counterfeit.
12:45 – 13:15: ALMA
13:35 – 14:05: Against The Current
14:25 – 15:00: The Hunna
15:20 – 15:55: AJ Tracey
16:20 – 17:05: Billie Eilish
17:30 – 18:15: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
18:40 – 19:25: Blossoms
20:05 – 21:20: Twenty One Pilots
22:00 – 23:10: Post Malone
BBC Radio 1 Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Cassia
12:50 – 13:20: Pip Blom
13:45 – 14:20: Boston Manor
14:40 – 15:15: Slowthai
15:40 – 16:10: King Princess
17:05 – 17:40: Nav
18:00 – 18:40: Roddy Ricch
19:05 – 19:45: PVRIS
20:10 – 20:50: Stefflon Don
21:15 – 21:55: Mabel
22:30 – 23:30: Mura Masa
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:05 – 12:25: The Compozers & Friends
12:40 – 13:10: Barny Fletcher
13:20 – 13:50: Georgia
14:00 – 14:50: Jaguar Skills
15:10 – 18:10: Crucast
18:25 – 18:55: Muzzy
19:10 – 20:10: Dimension
20:25 – 21:45: SASASAS
22:00 – 23:30: Andy C
The Pit
13:05 – 13:35: Queen Zee
14:00 – 14:25: Higher Power
14:55 – 15:25: Teddy
15:55 – 16:25: Smokeasac
17:00 – 17:30: Blood Youth
17:55 – 18:25: Poppy
18:55 – 19:25: Paris
19:55 – 20:40: Of Mice & Men
21:00 – 21:50: Ghostmane
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:20: Sons Of Raphael
12:40 – 13:10: Oddity Road
13:25 – 13:55: Belako
14:10 – 14:40: Sophie And The Giants
15:00 – 15:30: Pink Sweats
15:50 – 16:20: The Japanese House
16:40 – 17:10: Bleached
17:30 – 18:05: Two Feet
18:20 – 18:55: Sports Team
19:10 – 19:45: Night Riots
20:00 – 20:35: Hoodie Allen
20:55 – 21:30: Peace
BBC 1Xtra Stage
12:40 – 13:00: Trumendous
13:20 – 13:45: Tyla Yaweh
14:00 – 14:30: Danleigh
14:50 – 15:35: DJ Target
15:55 – 16:25: Aitch
16:45 – 17:20: Bexey
17:40 – 18:15: K-Trap
18:35 – 19:05: Saint Jhn
19:25 – 19:55: Maleek Berry
20:10 – 20:45: D-Block Europe
20:55 – 21:45: Octavian
BBC Introducing Stage
11:10 – 11:35: FUDGE.
11:50 – 12:15: SCUM
12:30 – 13:00: Ishani
14:00 – 14:30: Charlotte
15:35 – 16:00: Alfie Templeman
16:20 – 16:45: FEET
17:05 – 17:30: Le Boom
17:50 – 18:20: HMD
18:35 – 19:05: Larkins
19:20 – 19:45: LION
Sunday August 25
Main Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Milk Teeth
12:40 – 13:10: Yungblud
13:25 – 14:00: Mayday Parade
14:15 – 14:55: Enter Shikari
15:10 – 15:40: Lil Uzi Vert
16:05 – 16:50: The Distillers
17:15 – 18:00: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
18:35 – 19:35: A Day To Remember
20:15 – 23:15: Foo Fighters
BBC Radio 1 Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Mantra
12:45 – 13:15: Childcare
13:35 – 14:05: The Faim
14:25 – 14:55: Picture This
15:10 – 15:35: The Story So Far
16:00 – 16:30: Machine Gun Kelly
17:00 – 17:35: The Amazons
17:55 – 18:35: Gunna
18:50 – 19:30: Lil Baby
19:55 – 20:40: Sundara Karma
21:00 – 21:55: CHVRCHES
22:30 – 23:30: Bastille
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
13:55 – 14:40: Everyone You Know
15:00 – 15:30: Kim Petras
15:45 – 16:15: James Organ
16:30 – 17:00: Anti Up
17:10 – 17:45: Amy Becker
18:15 – 19:10: Holy Goof
19:20 – 20:20: Mella Dee
20:40 – 21:40: Honey Dijon
22:00 – 23:00: Denis Sulta
The Pit
12:00 – 12:30: Plague Vendor
12:50 – 13:20: White Reaper
13:40 – 14:10: Hot Milk
14:30 – 15:05: Stand Atlantic
15:20 – 16:00: nothing,nowhere.
17:15 – 17:50: Palaye Royale
18:10 – 18:50: FIDLAR
19:15 – 20:00: Enter Shikari
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Vistas
12:50 – 13:20: AE Mak
13:40 – 14:10: Moontower
14:30 – 15:00: The Snuts
15:20 – 15:50: Valeras
16:10 – 16:40: Himalayas
17:00 – 17:30: Anteros
17:50 – 18:20: Cavetown
18:45 – 19:15: Bakar
19:45 – 20:20: Basement
20:45 – 21:20: SWMRS
21:45 – 22:20: Crystal Fighters
BBC 1Xtra Stage
14:00 – 14:30: DDG
14:45 – 15:15: Kenny Allstar
15:35 – 16:05: Blade Brown
16:25 – 16:55: Big Heath
17:15 – 17:45: Tommy Genesis
18:05 – 18:45: YBN Nahmir
19:00 – 19:30: Tion Wayne
19:55 – 20:25: NSG
20:45 – 21:25: DaBaby
22:15 – 23:00: Not3s
BBC Introducing Stage
11:10 – 11:35: The Loose Cut
12:30 – 12:50: Talkboy
13:10 – 13:30: Prima
14:00 – 14:25: VC Pines
15:35 – 16:00: Lavz
16:20 – 16:45: The Extons
17:05 – 17:30: Kofi Stone
17:50 – 18:15: Balcony
18:35 – 19:00: Kid Kapichi
19:20 – 19:45: The Mysterines
Leeds Festival
Friday August 23
Main Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Milk Teeth
12:40 – 13:10: Yungblud
13:25 – 13:55: Mayday Parade
14:15 – 14:50: Enter Shikari
15:10 – 15:50: Lil Uzi Vert
16:05 – 16:50: The Distillers
17:15 – 18:05: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
18:35 – 19:35: A Day to Remember
20:15 – 22:45: Foo Fighters
BBC Radio 1 Stage
12:35 – 13:05: Childcare
13:25 – 13:55: The Faim
14:15 – 14:45: Picture This
15:05 – 15:35: The Story So Far
15:55 – 16:30: Machine Gun Kelly
16:55 – 17:30: The Amazons
17:50 – 18:25: Gunna
18:40 – 19:20: Lil Baby
19:40 – 20:25: Sundara Karma
20:40 – 21:30: Chvrches
22:00 – 23:00: Bastille
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
13:10 – 13:40: Everyone You Know
14:00 – 14:30: Kim Petras
14:50 – 15:50: James Organ
16:00 – 17:00: Anti Up
17:10 – 18:10: Holy Goof
18:20 – 18:55: Amy Becker
19:10 – 20:10: Mella Dee
20:20 – 21:20: Honey Dijon
21:30 – 23:00: Denis Sulta
The Pit / The Lock Up
12:40 – 13:10: Plague Vendor
13:35 – 14:05: White Reaper
14:30 – 15:00: Hot Milk
15:25 – 15:55: Stand Atlantic
16:20 – 16:50: Nothing, Nowhere.
17:15 – 17:45: Palaye Royale
18:10 – 18:45: Fidlar
19:15 – 20:00: Enter Shikari
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Vistas
12:50 – 13:20: Ae Mak
13:40 – 14:10: Moontower
14:30 – 15:00: The Snuts
15:20 – 15:50: Valeras
16:10 – 16:40: Himalayas
17:00 – 17:30: Anteros
17:50 – 18:20: Cavetown
18:40 – 19:15: Bakar
19:30 – 20:05: Basement
20:25 – 21:00: Swmrs
21:20 – 21:55: Crystal Fighters
BBC Radio 1xtra Stage
14:25 – 14:55: DDG
15:10 – 15:50: Kenny Allstar
16:05 – 16:35: Blade Brown
16:50 – 17:20: Big Heath
17:35 – 18:05: Tommy Genesis
18:20 – 18:55: YBN Nahmir
19:15 – 19:50: Tion Wayne
20:15 – 20:50: NSG
21:15 – 21:50: DaBaby
22:15 – 23:00: Not3s
BBC Music Introducing Stage
13:20 – 13:40: Talkboy
14:00 – 14:25: Prima
14:45 – 15:10: VC Pines
15:30 – 15:55: Lavz
16:10 – 16:35: The Extons
16:55 – 17:20: Kofi Stone
17:40 – 18:05: Balcony
18:25 – 18:50: Kid Kapichi
19:10 – 19:35: The Mysterines
Saturday August 24
Main Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Kawala
12:50 – 13:20: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
13:45 – 14:15: Twin Atlantic
14:40 – 15:25: Charli XCX
15:50 – 16:35: Juice WRLD
17:05 – 17:50: You Me At Six
18:20 – 19:05: The Wombats
19:40 – 20:40: Royal Blood
21:25 – 22:45: The 1975
BBC Radio 1 Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Bloxx
12:50 – 13:20: Sea Girls
13:40 – 14:10: Mini Mansions
14:35 – 15:10: The Night Cafe
15:35 – 16:10: Clairo
16:35 – 17:10: Hayley Kiyoko
17:35 – 18:15: Joji
18:40 – 19:20: Pale Waves
19:45 – 20:25: Circa Waves
20:55 – 21:45: Fredo
22:15 – 23:00: Dave
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:25 – 13:05: The Lafontaines
13:25 – 14:10: Allan Rayman
14:30 – 15:10: Loud Luxury
15:30 – 16:10: Becky Hill
16:20 – 17:20: Tough Love
17:30 – 18:30: Prospa
18:40 – 19:40: Dillon Francis
19:50 – 21:15: Fisher
21:30 – 23:10: Camelphat
The Pit / The Lock Up
12:40 – 13:15: In Your Prime
13:40 – 14:15: Cemetery Sun
14:40 – 15:15: Patent Pending
15:40 – 16:15: Press Club
16:40 – 17:15: Dream State
17:40 – 18:15: Puppy
18:40 – 19:15: Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers
19:40 – 20:15: Pup
20:40 – 21:15: The Maine
21:50 – 22:50: Bowling For Soup
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Zuzu
12:50 – 13:20: Ocean Alley
13:40 – 14:10: No Rome
14:30 – 15:00: Dreamers
15:20 – 15:50: Bad Child
16:10 – 16:40: Jeremy Zucker
17:50 – 18:20: Twisted Wheel
18:40 – 19:10: Black Honey
19:30 – 20:05: Hockey Dad
20:25 – 20:55: Ten Tonnes
21:20 – 21:55: The Chats
22:15 – 23:10: Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
BBC Radio 1xtra Stage
12:55 – 13:25: Mtrnica
13:45 – 14:15: Just Banco
14:35 – 15:15: Tiffany Calver
15:35 – 16:05: Comethazine
16:25 – 16:55: Digdat
17:15 – 17:45: Masicka
18:05 – 18:40: Deno
19:00 – 19:35: Headie One
20:00 – 20:45: Dappy
BBC Music Introducing Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Leodis
12:40 – 13:05: Swimming Girls
13:20 – 13:45: Royls
14:00 – 14:25: Hyphen
14:45 – 15:10: Caswell
15:30 – 16:40: Spinn
16:55 – 17:20: Do Nothing
17:40 – 18:05: Blackwaters
18:25 – 18:50: Olivia Nelson
19:10 – 19:35: Marsicans
Sunday 25 August 25
Main Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Counterfeit
12:45 – 13:10: Alma
13:25 – 13:55: Against the Current
14:15 – 14:45: The Hunna
15:05 – 15:40: AJ Tracey
16:00 – 16:40: Billie Eilish
17:05 – 17:50: Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals
18:10 – 18:55: Blossoms
19:35 – 20:50: Twenty One Pilots
21:30 – 22:45: Post Malone
BBC Radio 1 Stage
12:20 – 12:50: Pip Blom
13:20 – 13:45: Boston Manor
14:20 – 14:55: Slowthai
15:25 – 15:50: King Princess
16:40 – 17:25: Mabel
17:40 – 18:25: Nav
18:40 – 19:20: Roddy Ricch
19:40 – 20:20: Pvris
20:45 – 21:30: Stefflon Don
22:00 – 23:00: Mura Masa
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
14:00 – 14:30: Barny Fletcher
14:50 – 15:25: Georgia
15:45 – 17:40: Jaguar Skills
17:50 – 18:35: Muzzy
18:40 – 19:30: Dimension
19:50 – 21:20: Sasasas
21:35 – 23:00: Andy C
The Pit / The Lock Up
13:00 – 13:25: Queen Zee
13:50 – 14:20: Higher Power
14:40 – 15:15: Teddy
15:30 – 16:00: Smokeasac
16:40 – 17:10: Blood Youth
17:25 – 17:55: Poppy
18:30 – 19:00: Paris
19:25 – 20:10: Of Mice & Men
20:30 – 21:20: Ghostemane
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Sons of Raphael
12:40 – 13:10: Oddity Road
13:20 – 13:50: Belako
14:00 – 14:30: Sophie and the Giants
14:45 – 15:10: Pink Sweat$
16:30 – 17:00: The Japanese House
17:20 – 17:50: Bleached
18:10 – 18:45: Sports Team
19:00 – 19:35: Night Riots
19:50 – 20:25: Hoodie Allen
20:40 – 21:20: Peace
BBC Radio 1xtra Stage
12:35 – 13:05: Truemendous
13:20 – 13:50: Tyla Yaweh
14:05 – 14:35: Danileigh
14:50 – 15:20: DJ Target
15:45 – 16:15: Aitch
16:40 – 17:10: Bexey
17:25 – 17:55: K-Trap
18:10 – 18:45: Saint Jhn
19:00 – 19:35: Maleek Berry
19:50 – 20:30: D-Block Europe
20:45 – 21:25: Octavian
BBC Music Introducing Stage
12:00 – 12:15: FUDGE.
12:40 – 13:00: SCUM
14:00 – 14:25I: shani
14:45 – 15:10: Charlotte
15:30 – 15:55: Alfie Templeman
16:10 – 16:35: Feet
16:55 – 17:20: Le Boom
17:40 – 18:05: HMD
18:25 – 18:50: Larkins
19:10 – 19:35: Lion
Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are giving fans the chance to vote for what they play in their setlist at Reading & Leeds 2019.
Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2019.