Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 organisers have reassured fans that the festival is still going ahead despite of the coronavirus outbreak.

This year’s festivals are due to be held from August 28-30. Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine will headline the main stages across the three days.

In an email sent out to fans this week, organisers gave an update on the current status of the three-day bash.

Advertisement

A statement read: “At this time, Reading/Leeds Festival is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.

“We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.

“If you are attending, please follow the most up to date information on the Coronavirus that is available at: World Health Organisation, UK Government and the NHS.”

It comes after a series of festivals including Coachella, South By Southwest and Snowboarding Festival 2020 have been either cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Lewis Capaldi was recently confirmed among the latest additions to the Reading & Leeds line-up along with The Subways, Ms Banks, MoStack, L Devine, Cleopatrick, Belako, JAUZ, 100 Gecs, Koven and Sofi Tukker.

More acts are set to be announced soon. Weekend and day tickets for Reading & Leeds 2020 are on sale now from here.