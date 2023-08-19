Check out the full stage times for Reading & Leeds 2023

The full stage and set times have been revealed for Reading & Leeds 2023. Check them out below.
The twin festivals return to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park from August 25-27, with The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons all set to headline.
The 1975 were a late addition to the line-up, replacing Lewis Capaldi at the top of the bill for a special set celebrating 10 years of their self-titled debut album.
Matty Healy and co. notably headlined last year’s iconic twin-site festival alongside Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.
The band’s replacement of Capaldi comes after the latter announced that he would be taking a break from all live performances – including Reading & Leeds – for the time being following his Glastonbury showcase to focus on his mental and physical health.
Ahead of the festivals, the official Reading website along with Leeds Festival have shared the stage times for each act. See full stage times for every day and every stage across both festivals below.
Meanwhile, check out the latest weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2023 here.
These times are subject to change.
READING FESTIVAL
Friday August 25
Main Stage East
12:40 – 13:10 Yard Act
14:10 – 14:45 Tion Wayne
15:45 – 16:20 Mimi Webb
17:20 – 18:00 Wet Leg
19:20 – 20:05 Loyle Carner
21:50 – 23:20 Sam Fender
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30 Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
13:20 – 14:00 Sea Girls
14:55 – 15:35 You Me At Six
16:30 – 17:10 Trippie Redd
18:10 – 19:10 Bicep
20:15 – 21:45 Foals
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Khazali
13:35 – 14:05 Noisy
14:30 – 15:00 The Murder Capital
15:20 – 15:55 Mother Mother
16:15 – 16:50 Nessa Barrett
17:00 – 17:35 Gryffin
17:40 – 18:15 Soulecta
18:20 – 19:00 Koven
19:05 – 19:45 Vibe Chemistry
20:00 – 20:40 Venbee
20:45 – 21:45 Hedex
21:50 – 23:15 Sub Focus b2b Dimension
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Bilk
12:45 – 13:15 Lauran Hibberd
13:30 – 14:00 Himalayas
14:15 – 14:45 The Last Dinner Party
15:00 – 15:30 Jesse Jo Stark
16:40 – 17:10 Games We Play
17:30 – 18:00 Pinkshift
18:20 – 18:55 Magnolia Park
19:15 – 19:55 Knocked Loose
20:15 – 20:55 Normandie
21:20 – 22:00 Yonaka
22:30 – 23:20 Palaye Royale
BBC Radio 1xtra Stage
12:50 – 13:20 BZ
13:40 – 14:10 Highlyy
14:30 – 15:00 Killoween
15:20 – 15:50 ShaSimone
16:10 – 16:40 Finn Foxell
17:05 – 17:35 skaiwater
18:00 – 18:35 DJ Target
19:00 – 19:35 D Double E
20:00 – 20:35 Sainte
21:05 – 21:45 Meekz
BBC Introducing
12:30 – 13:00 Cole Bleu
13:00 – 13:30 Haunt The Woods
14:35 – 15:05 Charlotte Plank
15:35 – 16:05 Frozemode
16:10 – 16:40 Blazer Boccle
17:10 – 17:40 Frankie Beetlestone
17:45 – 18:15 Lexie Carroll
19:10 – 19:40 Antony Szmierek
19:50 – 20:20 ALT BLK ERA
Saturday August 26
Main Stage East
12:00 – 12:30 James Marriott
13:20 – 13:50 Baby Queen
14:40 – 15:10 Holly Humberstone
16:00 – 16:35 Inhaler
17:35 – 18:15 Nothing But Thieves
19:15 – 20:05 Central Cee
21:50 – 23:20 The Killers
Main Stage West
12:40 – 13:10 Jamie Webster
14:00 – 14:30 Arlo Parks
15:20 – 15:50 Easy Life
16:45 – 17:25 Chase Atlantic
18:25 – 19:05 Knucks
20:15 – 21:45 The 1975
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:35 Somebody’s Child
12:55 – 13:30 Nieve Ella
13:50 – 14:25 Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
14:50 – 15:25 Caity Baser
15:50 – 16:30 Georgia
16:45 – 17:25 Tibasko
17:30 – 18:15 Jaguar
18:20 – 19:20 Girls Don’t Sync
19:25 – 20:25 Sammy Virgi
20:35 – 21:35 LF System
21:45 – 23:15 MK
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Anchor Lane
12:45 – 13:15 Fat Dog
13:30 – 14:00 Graphic Nature
14:20 – 14:50 Ekkstacy
15:10 – 15:40 High Vis
16:00 – 16:30 Scowl
16:50 – 17:20 ZAND
17:40 – 18:15 Mothica
18:35 – 19:10 Joey Valence & Brae
20:35 – 21:10 KennyHoopla
21:35 – 22:20 Sleep Token
22:40 – 23:25 Yung Lean
BBC Radio 1xtra Stage
13:00 – 13:30 Malaki
13:50 – 14:20 Proph
14:40 – 15:15 Queen Millz
15:35 – 16:10 JORDY
16:30 – 17:05 Kenny Allstar
17:25 – 18:00 JBEE
18:25 – 19:00 midwxst
19:25 – 20:00 Nippa
20:25 – 21:05 Ken Carson
21:30 – 22:10 Cordae
22:40 – 23:20 Clavish
BBC Introducing
12:20 – 12:50 Bellah Mae
13:20 – 13:55 Hannah Grae
14:30 – 15:00 Chalk
15:00 – 15:30 Pixey
15:50 – 16:20 Native James
16:25 – 16:55 L’objectif
17:25 – 17:55 Lucia & The Best Boys
18:00 – 18:30 Only The Poets
19:45 – 20:10 HotWax
Sunday August 27
Main Stage East
12:10 – 12:40 The Amazons
13:30 – 14:00 MUNA
14:50 – 15:25 Bakar
16:20 – 17:00 Rina Sawayama
17:55 – 18:35 Declan McKenna
19:40 – 20:25 Steve Lacy
22:00 – 23:20 Billie Eilish
Main Stage West
12:50 – 13:20 Hot Milk
14:10 – 14:40 The Snuts
15:35 – 16:10 Don Broco
17:10 – 17:45 Lil Tjay
18:45 – 19:30 Becky Hill
20:35 – 21:55 Imagine Dragons
23:30 – 01:00 Sigma & Friends
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:05 – 12:35 Wallice
13:00 – 13:35 Joesef
14:00 – 14:35 Fousheé
14:55 – 15:30 Eliza Rose
15:45 – 16:20 Austin Millz
16:25 – 17:05 Taylah Elaine
17:10 – 17:50 Harriet Jaxxon
17:55 – 18:40 Charlie Tee
18:45 – 19:30 Metrik
19:40 – 20:25 Friction
20:35 – 21:35 Shy FX
21:45 – 23:15 Andy C
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30 English Teacher
12:45 – 13:15 Royel Otis
13:30 – 14:00 Artemas
14:15 – 14:45 UPSAHL
15:00 – 15:30 The Royston Club
15:50 – 16:20 Ethel Cain
16:40 – 17:10 Dylan John Thomas
17:30 – 18:00 Giant Rooks
18:20 – 18:50 Mae Stephens
19:10 – 19:40 Tom Odell
20:00 – 20:30 Coin
20:50 – 21:20 Vistas
21:40 – 22:15 TV Girl
22:35 – 23:25 Lovejoy
BBC Radio 1xtra Stage
13:05 – 13:35 Mya Craig
13:55 – 14:25 Temz
14:45 – 15:15 Mnelia
15:35 – 16:10 Artan
16:30 – 17:05 J Fado
18:00 – 18:35 Lost Girl
19:00 – 19:40 Dreya Mac
20:05 – 20:45 Songer
21:05 – 21:50 Lancey Foux
22:30 – 23:20 K-Trap
BBC Introducing
12:30 – 13:00 beaux
13:50 – 14:20 twst
15:15 – 15:45 Pritt
16:10 – 16:40 ADMT
16:50 – 17:20 TS Lagga
17:45 – 18:15 Grandmas House
18:20 – 18:50 Viddy
19:30 – 19:55 Matilda Mann
LEEDS FESTIVAL
Friday August 25
Main Stage East
12:00 – 12:30 The Amazons
13:15 – 13:45 Muna
14:35 – 15:05 Bakar
15:55 – 16:25 Rina Sawayama
17:20 – 17:55 Declan Mckenna
19:00 – 19:40 Steve Lacy
21:20 – 22:50 Billie Eilish
Main Stage West
12:40 – 13:05 Hot Milk
13:55 – 14:25 The Snuts
15:15 – 15:45 Don Broco
16:35 – 17:10 Lil Tjay
18:05 – 18:50 Becky Hill
19:50 – 21:10 Imagine Dragons
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:25 Wallice
12:45 – 13:15 Joesef
13:35 – 14:05 Fousheé
14:25 – 15:05 Eliza Rose
15:15 – 15:50 Austin Millz
16:00 – 16:40 Harriet Jaxxon
16:50 – 17:30 Charlie Tee
17:40 – 18:30 Metrik
18:40 – 19:40 Friction
19:50 – 20:50 SHY FX
21:15 – 22:45 Andy C
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:20 English Teahcer
12:40 – 13:00 Royel Otis
13:20 – 13:45 Artemas
14:05 – 14:30 The Royston Club
14:50 – 15:20 Ethel Cain
15:40 – 16:10 Dylan John Thomas
16:30 – 17:00 Giant Rooks
17:20 – 17:50 Mae Stephens
18:10 – 18:50 Tom Odell
19:10 – 19:50 COIN
20:10 – 20:45 Vistas
21:05 – 21:40 TV Girl
22:00 – 23:00 Lovejoy
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
13:40 – 14:10 Mya Craig
14:30 – 15:00 Temz
15:20 – 15:50 Mnelia
16:10 – 16:40 Artan
17:00 – 17:30 J Fado
17:50 – 18:20 Lost Girl
18:40 – 19:15 Dréya Mac
19:35 – 20:20 Songer
20:40 – 21:25 Lancey Foux
22:00 – 22:45 K-Trap
BBC Introducing Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Beaux
13:00 – 13:30 The Goa Express
14:00 – 14:30 Twst
15:00 – 15:30 Chalk
16:00 – 16:30 Pritt
17:00 – 17:30 Grandmas House
18:00 – 18:30 TS Lagga
19:00 – 19:30 L’Objectif
20:00 – 20:40 Matilda Mann
Saturday August 26
Main Stage East
12:45 – 13:15 Yard Act
14:05 – 14:35 Tion Wayne
15:30 – 16:05 Mimi Webb
17:00 – 17:35 Wet Leg
18:50 – 19:40 Loyle Carner
21:20 – 22:50 Sam Fender
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:35 Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
13:25 – 13:55 Sea Girls
14:45 – 15:20 You Me At Six
16:15 – 16:50 Trippie Redd
17:45 – 18:40 Bicep (Live)
19:50 – 21:10 Foals
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Noisy
12:50 – 13:20 The Murder Capital
13:40 – 14:10 Mother Mother
14:30 – 15:00 Nessa Barrett
15:20 – 16:00 Gryffin
16:10 – 16:50 Soulecta
17:00 – 17:50 Koven
18:00 – 18:50 Vibe Chemistry
19:00 – 19:50 venbee
20:00 – 21:00 Hedex
21:15 – 22:45 Sub Focus b2b Dimension (w/ ID)
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Bilk
12:50 – 13:20 Lauran Hibberd
13:40 – 14:10 Himalayas
14:30 – 15:00 The Last Dinner Party
15:20 – 15:50 Jesse Jo Stark
16:10 – 16:40 Games We Play
17:00 – 17:30 Pinkshift
17:50 – 18:25 Magnolia Park
18:45 – 19:20 Knocked Loose
19:40 – 20:15 Normandie
20:35 – 21:15 Yonaka
21:45 – 22:45 Palaye Royale
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
14:00 – 14:30 BZ
14:50 – 15:20 Killowen
15:40 – 16:10 Shasimone
16:30 – 17:00 Finn Foxell
17:20 – 18:20 DJ Target
18:40 – 19:10 Skaiwater
19:30 – 20:15 D Double E
20:40 – 21:25 Sainté
22:00 – 22:45 Meekz
BBC Introducing Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Cole Bleu
13:00 – 13:30 Haunt The Woods
14:00 – 14:30 Frankie Beetlestone
15:00 – 15:30 Blazer Boccle
16:00 – 16:30 Lexie Carroll
17:00 – 17:30 Charlotte Plank
18:00 – 18:30 Frozemode
19:00 – 19:30 Antony Szmierek
20:00 – 20:40 Alt Blk Era
Sunday August 27
Main Stage East
12:40 – 13:10 Baby Queen
14:00 – 14:30 Holly Humberstone
15:20 – 15:50 Inhaler
16:50 – 17:30 Nothing But Thieves
18:30 – 19:20 Central Cee
21:10 – 22:50 The Killers
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30 Jamie Webster
13:20 – 13:50 Arlo Parks
14:40 – 15:10 Easy Life
16:00 – 16:40 Chase Atlantic
17:40 – 18:20 Knucks
19:30 – 21:00 The 1975
23:00 – 01:00 Sigma & Friends (Silent Disco)
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:20 Somebody’s Child
12:40 – 13:10 Nieve Ella
13:30 – 14:00 Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
14:20 – 14:50 Caity Baser
15:10 – 15:40 Georgia
16:00 – 16:50 TIBASKO
17:00 – 17:50 Jaguar
18:00 – 18:50 Girls Don’t Sync
19:00 – 19:50 Sammy Virji
20:00 – 20:55 LF System
21:15 – 22:45 MK
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:25 Anchor Lane
12:45 – 13:10 Fat Dog
13:30 – 13:55 Graphic Nature
14:15 – 14:45 Ekkstacy
15:05 – 15:35 High Vis
15:55 – 16:25 Scowl
16:45 – 17:15 Zand
17:35 – 18:05 Mothica
18:25 – 19:00 Joey Valence & Brae
19:25 – 20:05 KennyHoopla
20:25 – 21:15 Sleep Token
21:45 – 22:45 Yung Lean
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
12:20 – 12:50 Malaki
13:10 – 13:40 Proph
14:00 – 14:30 Queen Millz
14:50 – 15:20 Jordy
15:40 – 16:40 Kenny Allstar
17:00 – 17:30 JBEE
17:50 – 18:20 Midwxst
18:40 – 19:10 Nippa
19:30 – 20:10 Ken Carson
20:30 – 21:15 Cordae
21:45 – 22:45 Clavish
BBC Introducing Stage
12:00 – 12:30 Bellah Mae
13:00 – 13:30 Hannah Grae
14:00 – 14:30 ADMT
15:00 – 15:30 Pixey
16:00 – 16:30 Native James
17:00 – 17:30 Viddt
18:00 – 18:30 Lucia & The Best Boys
19:00 – 19:30 Only The Poets
20:00 – 20:40 Hotwax
