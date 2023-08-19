Check out the full stage times for Reading & Leeds 2023

The full stage and set times have been revealed for Reading & Leeds 2023. Check them out below.

The twin festivals return to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park from August 25-27, with The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons all set to headline.

The 1975 were a late addition to the line-up, replacing Lewis Capaldi at the top of the bill for a special set celebrating 10 years of their self-titled debut album.

Matty Healy and co. notably headlined last year’s iconic twin-site festival alongside Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.

The band’s replacement of Capaldi comes after the latter announced that he would be taking a break from all live performances – including Reading & Leeds – for the time being following his Glastonbury showcase to focus on his mental and physical health.

Ahead of the festivals, the official Reading website along with Leeds Festival have shared the stage times for each act. See full stage times for every day and every stage across both festivals below.

These times are subject to change.

READING FESTIVAL

Friday August 25

Main Stage East

12:40 – 13:10 Yard Act

14:10 – 14:45 Tion Wayne

15:45 – 16:20 Mimi Webb

17:20 – 18:00 Wet Leg

19:20 – 20:05 Loyle Carner

21:50 – 23:20 Sam Fender

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30 Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

13:20 – 14:00 Sea Girls

14:55 – 15:35 You Me At Six

16:30 – 17:10 Trippie Redd

18:10 – 19:10 Bicep

20:15 – 21:45 Foals

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Khazali

13:35 – 14:05 Noisy

14:30 – 15:00 The Murder Capital

15:20 – 15:55 Mother Mother

16:15 – 16:50 Nessa Barrett

17:00 – 17:35 Gryffin

17:40 – 18:15 Soulecta

18:20 – 19:00 Koven

19:05 – 19:45 Vibe Chemistry

20:00 – 20:40 Venbee

20:45 – 21:45 Hedex

21:50 – 23:15 Sub Focus b2b Dimension

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Bilk

12:45 – 13:15 Lauran Hibberd

13:30 – 14:00 Himalayas

14:15 – 14:45 The Last Dinner Party

15:00 – 15:30 Jesse Jo Stark

16:40 – 17:10 Games We Play

17:30 – 18:00 Pinkshift

18:20 – 18:55 Magnolia Park

19:15 – 19:55 Knocked Loose

20:15 – 20:55 Normandie

21:20 – 22:00 Yonaka

22:30 – 23:20 Palaye Royale

BBC Radio 1xtra Stage

12:50 – 13:20 BZ

13:40 – 14:10 Highlyy

14:30 – 15:00 Killoween

15:20 – 15:50 ShaSimone

16:10 – 16:40 Finn Foxell

17:05 – 17:35 skaiwater

18:00 – 18:35 DJ Target

19:00 – 19:35 D Double E

20:00 – 20:35 Sainte

21:05 – 21:45 Meekz

BBC Introducing

12:30 – 13:00 Cole Bleu

13:00 – 13:30 Haunt The Woods

14:35 – 15:05 Charlotte Plank

15:35 – 16:05 Frozemode

16:10 – 16:40 Blazer Boccle

17:10 – 17:40 Frankie Beetlestone

17:45 – 18:15 Lexie Carroll

19:10 – 19:40 Antony Szmierek

19:50 – 20:20 ALT BLK ERA

Saturday August 26

Main Stage East

12:00 – 12:30 James Marriott

13:20 – 13:50 Baby Queen

14:40 – 15:10 Holly Humberstone

16:00 – 16:35 Inhaler

17:35 – 18:15 Nothing But Thieves

19:15 – 20:05 Central Cee

21:50 – 23:20 The Killers

Main Stage West

12:40 – 13:10 Jamie Webster

14:00 – 14:30 Arlo Parks

15:20 – 15:50 Easy Life

16:45 – 17:25 Chase Atlantic

18:25 – 19:05 Knucks

20:15 – 21:45 The 1975

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:35 Somebody’s Child

12:55 – 13:30 Nieve Ella

13:50 – 14:25 Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

14:50 – 15:25 Caity Baser

15:50 – 16:30 Georgia

16:45 – 17:25 Tibasko

17:30 – 18:15 Jaguar

18:20 – 19:20 Girls Don’t Sync

19:25 – 20:25 Sammy Virgi

20:35 – 21:35 LF System

21:45 – 23:15 MK

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Anchor Lane

12:45 – 13:15 Fat Dog

13:30 – 14:00 Graphic Nature

14:20 – 14:50 Ekkstacy

15:10 – 15:40 High Vis

16:00 – 16:30 Scowl

16:50 – 17:20 ZAND

17:40 – 18:15 Mothica

18:35 – 19:10 Joey Valence & Brae

20:35 – 21:10 KennyHoopla

21:35 – 22:20 Sleep Token

22:40 – 23:25 Yung Lean

BBC Radio 1xtra Stage

13:00 – 13:30 Malaki

13:50 – 14:20 Proph

14:40 – 15:15 Queen Millz

15:35 – 16:10 JORDY

16:30 – 17:05 Kenny Allstar

17:25 – 18:00 JBEE

18:25 – 19:00 midwxst

19:25 – 20:00 Nippa

20:25 – 21:05 Ken Carson

21:30 – 22:10 Cordae

22:40 – 23:20 Clavish

BBC Introducing

12:20 – 12:50 Bellah Mae

13:20 – 13:55 Hannah Grae

14:30 – 15:00 Chalk

15:00 – 15:30 Pixey

15:50 – 16:20 Native James

16:25 – 16:55 L’objectif

17:25 – 17:55 Lucia & The Best Boys

18:00 – 18:30 Only The Poets

19:45 – 20:10 HotWax

Sunday August 27

Main Stage East

12:10 – 12:40 The Amazons

13:30 – 14:00 MUNA

14:50 – 15:25 Bakar

16:20 – 17:00 Rina Sawayama

17:55 – 18:35 Declan McKenna

19:40 – 20:25 Steve Lacy

22:00 – 23:20 Billie Eilish

Main Stage West

12:50 – 13:20 Hot Milk

14:10 – 14:40 The Snuts

15:35 – 16:10 Don Broco

17:10 – 17:45 Lil Tjay

18:45 – 19:30 Becky Hill

20:35 – 21:55 Imagine Dragons

23:30 – 01:00 Sigma & Friends

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:05 – 12:35 Wallice

13:00 – 13:35 Joesef

14:00 – 14:35 Fousheé

14:55 – 15:30 Eliza Rose

15:45 – 16:20 Austin Millz

16:25 – 17:05 Taylah Elaine

17:10 – 17:50 Harriet Jaxxon

17:55 – 18:40 Charlie Tee

18:45 – 19:30 Metrik

19:40 – 20:25 Friction

20:35 – 21:35 Shy FX

21:45 – 23:15 Andy C

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30 English Teacher

12:45 – 13:15 Royel Otis

13:30 – 14:00 Artemas

14:15 – 14:45 UPSAHL

15:00 – 15:30 The Royston Club

15:50 – 16:20 Ethel Cain

16:40 – 17:10 Dylan John Thomas

17:30 – 18:00 Giant Rooks

18:20 – 18:50 Mae Stephens

19:10 – 19:40 Tom Odell

20:00 – 20:30 Coin

20:50 – 21:20 Vistas

21:40 – 22:15 TV Girl

22:35 – 23:25 Lovejoy

BBC Radio 1xtra Stage

13:05 – 13:35 Mya Craig

13:55 – 14:25 Temz

14:45 – 15:15 Mnelia

15:35 – 16:10 Artan

16:30 – 17:05 J Fado

18:00 – 18:35 Lost Girl

19:00 – 19:40 Dreya Mac

20:05 – 20:45 Songer

21:05 – 21:50 Lancey Foux

22:30 – 23:20 K-Trap

BBC Introducing

12:30 – 13:00 beaux

13:50 – 14:20 twst

15:15 – 15:45 Pritt

16:10 – 16:40 ADMT

16:50 – 17:20 TS Lagga

17:45 – 18:15 Grandmas House

18:20 – 18:50 Viddy

19:30 – 19:55 Matilda Mann

LEEDS FESTIVAL

Friday August 25

Main Stage East

12:00 – 12:30 The Amazons

13:15 – 13:45 Muna

14:35 – 15:05 Bakar

15:55 – 16:25 Rina Sawayama

17:20 – 17:55 Declan Mckenna

19:00 – 19:40 Steve Lacy

21:20 – 22:50 Billie Eilish

Main Stage West

12:40 – 13:05 Hot Milk

13:55 – 14:25 The Snuts

15:15 – 15:45 Don Broco

16:35 – 17:10 Lil Tjay

18:05 – 18:50 Becky Hill

19:50 – 21:10 Imagine Dragons

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:25 Wallice

12:45 – 13:15 Joesef

13:35 – 14:05 Fousheé

14:25 – 15:05 Eliza Rose

15:15 – 15:50 Austin Millz

16:00 – 16:40 Harriet Jaxxon

16:50 – 17:30 Charlie Tee

17:40 – 18:30 Metrik

18:40 – 19:40 Friction

19:50 – 20:50 SHY FX

21:15 – 22:45 Andy C

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:20 English Teahcer

12:40 – 13:00 Royel Otis

13:20 – 13:45 Artemas

14:05 – 14:30 The Royston Club

14:50 – 15:20 Ethel Cain

15:40 – 16:10 Dylan John Thomas

16:30 – 17:00 Giant Rooks

17:20 – 17:50 Mae Stephens

18:10 – 18:50 Tom Odell

19:10 – 19:50 COIN

20:10 – 20:45 Vistas

21:05 – 21:40 TV Girl

22:00 – 23:00 Lovejoy

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

13:40 – 14:10 Mya Craig

14:30 – 15:00 Temz

15:20 – 15:50 Mnelia

16:10 – 16:40 Artan

17:00 – 17:30 J Fado

17:50 – 18:20 Lost Girl

18:40 – 19:15 Dréya Mac

19:35 – 20:20 Songer

20:40 – 21:25 Lancey Foux

22:00 – 22:45 K-Trap

BBC Introducing Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Beaux

13:00 – 13:30 The Goa Express

14:00 – 14:30 Twst

15:00 – 15:30 Chalk

16:00 – 16:30 Pritt

17:00 – 17:30 Grandmas House

18:00 – 18:30 TS Lagga

19:00 – 19:30 L’Objectif

20:00 – 20:40 Matilda Mann

Saturday August 26

Main Stage East

12:45 – 13:15 Yard Act

14:05 – 14:35 Tion Wayne

15:30 – 16:05 Mimi Webb

17:00 – 17:35 Wet Leg

18:50 – 19:40 Loyle Carner

21:20 – 22:50 Sam Fender

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:35 Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

13:25 – 13:55 Sea Girls

14:45 – 15:20 You Me At Six

16:15 – 16:50 Trippie Redd

17:45 – 18:40 Bicep (Live)

19:50 – 21:10 Foals

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Noisy

12:50 – 13:20 The Murder Capital

13:40 – 14:10 Mother Mother

14:30 – 15:00 Nessa Barrett

15:20 – 16:00 Gryffin

16:10 – 16:50 Soulecta

17:00 – 17:50 Koven

18:00 – 18:50 Vibe Chemistry

19:00 – 19:50 venbee

20:00 – 21:00 Hedex

21:15 – 22:45 Sub Focus b2b Dimension (w/ ID)

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Bilk

12:50 – 13:20 Lauran Hibberd

13:40 – 14:10 Himalayas

14:30 – 15:00 The Last Dinner Party

15:20 – 15:50 Jesse Jo Stark

16:10 – 16:40 Games We Play

17:00 – 17:30 Pinkshift

17:50 – 18:25 Magnolia Park

18:45 – 19:20 Knocked Loose

19:40 – 20:15 Normandie

20:35 – 21:15 Yonaka

21:45 – 22:45 Palaye Royale

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

14:00 – 14:30 BZ

14:50 – 15:20 Killowen

15:40 – 16:10 Shasimone

16:30 – 17:00 Finn Foxell

17:20 – 18:20 DJ Target

18:40 – 19:10 Skaiwater

19:30 – 20:15 D Double E

20:40 – 21:25 Sainté

22:00 – 22:45 Meekz

BBC Introducing Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Cole Bleu

13:00 – 13:30 Haunt The Woods

14:00 – 14:30 Frankie Beetlestone

15:00 – 15:30 Blazer Boccle

16:00 – 16:30 Lexie Carroll

17:00 – 17:30 Charlotte Plank

18:00 – 18:30 Frozemode

19:00 – 19:30 Antony Szmierek

20:00 – 20:40 Alt Blk Era

Sunday August 27

Main Stage East

12:40 – 13:10 Baby Queen

14:00 – 14:30 Holly Humberstone

15:20 – 15:50 Inhaler

16:50 – 17:30 Nothing But Thieves

18:30 – 19:20 Central Cee

21:10 – 22:50 The Killers

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30 Jamie Webster

13:20 – 13:50 Arlo Parks

14:40 – 15:10 Easy Life

16:00 – 16:40 Chase Atlantic

17:40 – 18:20 Knucks

19:30 – 21:00 The 1975

23:00 – 01:00 Sigma & Friends (Silent Disco)

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:20 Somebody’s Child

12:40 – 13:10 Nieve Ella

13:30 – 14:00 Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

14:20 – 14:50 Caity Baser

15:10 – 15:40 Georgia

16:00 – 16:50 TIBASKO

17:00 – 17:50 Jaguar

18:00 – 18:50 Girls Don’t Sync

19:00 – 19:50 Sammy Virji

20:00 – 20:55 LF System

21:15 – 22:45 MK

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:25 Anchor Lane

12:45 – 13:10 Fat Dog

13:30 – 13:55 Graphic Nature

14:15 – 14:45 Ekkstacy

15:05 – 15:35 High Vis

15:55 – 16:25 Scowl

16:45 – 17:15 Zand

17:35 – 18:05 Mothica

18:25 – 19:00 Joey Valence & Brae

19:25 – 20:05 KennyHoopla

20:25 – 21:15 Sleep Token

21:45 – 22:45 Yung Lean

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12:20 – 12:50 Malaki

13:10 – 13:40 Proph

14:00 – 14:30 Queen Millz

14:50 – 15:20 Jordy

15:40 – 16:40 Kenny Allstar

17:00 – 17:30 JBEE

17:50 – 18:20 Midwxst

18:40 – 19:10 Nippa

19:30 – 20:10 Ken Carson

20:30 – 21:15 Cordae

21:45 – 22:45 Clavish

BBC Introducing Stage

12:00 – 12:30 Bellah Mae

13:00 – 13:30 Hannah Grae

14:00 – 14:30 ADMT

15:00 – 15:30 Pixey

16:00 – 16:30 Native James

17:00 – 17:30 Viddt

18:00 – 18:30 Lucia & The Best Boys

19:00 – 19:30 Only The Poets

20:00 – 20:40 Hotwax

