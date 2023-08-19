Here’s the early weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2023

Reading & Leeds festivals are set to return for 2023 next week – check out the latest weather forecast for both festival sites below.

The twin festivals return to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park from August 25-27, with The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons all set to headline.

The latest weather forecast suggests that both Reading and Leeds can expect some rain and a gentle breeze over the vast majority of the weekend.

Temperatures at Reading are set to peak at 21°, while Leeds’ temperature will rise to 19°.

You can check out the latest weather forecast for Reading and Leeds below (via BBC Weather).

Reading Festival

Thursday August 24: Light rain and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 12°.

Friday August 25: Drizzle and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 11°.

Saturday August 26:Drizzle and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 20° and lows of 12°.

Sunday August 27: Light rain and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 11°.

Leeds Festival

Thursday August 24: Light rain and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 11°.

Friday August 25: Light rain and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 18° and lows of 12°.

Saturday August 26: Light rain and a moderate breeze, with temperatures peaking at 17° and lows of 12°.

Sunday August 28: Light rain and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 18° and lows of 11°.

Also set to play the joint festivals are the likes of Wet Leg, Bicep, Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, MUNA, The Snuts and Tion Wayne.

Meanwhile, Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Frank Turner, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Amazons, Caity Baser, Sea Girls, Palaye Royale, Bakar and more are all also set to play.

You can find any remaining tickets for the festival here.