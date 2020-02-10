Reading & Leeds Festival to unveil first names on line-up tomorrow

Reading & Leeds Festival has confirmed that the first wave of the 2020 line-up will arrive tomorrow (February 11).

The festival will return once more on August Bank Holiday weekend (28-30), with organisers now confirming that tickets will go on general sale on February 13.

While the first wave of acts will arrive tomorrow, Liam Gallagher previously revealed that he’s taking top billing at the event, much to the dismay of festival organisers.

“Reading and Leeds c’mon you know LG x,” the former Oasis frontman tweeted to his followers in November.

Get ready for your first #RANDL20 line-up… TOMORROW at 9AM 🙌 General tickets on sale 13.02.2020 🎫 @Barclaycard customers get exclusive PRESALE ACCESS & 10% off every ticket they buy 🎟️ Available tomorrow – T&Cs apply 👉 https://t.co/GNinX4nSX2 pic.twitter.com/OGTa4K6Ky6 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 10, 2020

The official Twitter account for Reading & Leeds then responded by screen-shotting Gallagher’s tweet and sharing it with the caption: “Nice one @liamgallagher… kept that quiet.”

Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 was headlined by The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters, but one of its biggest moments happened on the Saturday afternoon when Billie Eilish may well have drawn one of the biggest ever crowds Reading Festival has ever seen.

Reviewing Foo Fighters’ triumphant headline set, NME wrote: “Herein lies the simple trick of Foo Fighters – they don’t take anything for granted. It’s the reason why they find themselves at Reading’s top table for the fourth time. As fireworks blast into the night sky while ‘Everlong’ closes the set, you sense that a fifth time is an inevitability. We’ll see you there.”