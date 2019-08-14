Here’s the latest weather forecast for Reading & Leeds festival 2019

Keep those fingers crossed...

Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 is just over a week away – but how will music fans fare with the weather this year?

With headliners Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots, the weekend will also see performances from Billie Eilish, Bastille, Chvrches, Stefflon Don, Dave, AJ Tracey and many more.

Just as they were with Glastonbury, it looks like the UK festival weather gods will be smiling down on us at R+L 2019 – although best to pack a jumper or jacket for the cooler evenings. Check out the latest forecast according to AccuWeather below.

READING FESTIVAL

Thursday August 22: A cloudy day with temperatures peaking at 20°, remaining cool but dry in the evening with temperatures around 11°.

Friday August 23: Look forward to light clouds and sunny intervals in the day with temperatures reaching 21°, with a clear night for Royal Blood and The 1975 at 10°.

Saturday August 24: Another mild, cloudy but dry day with temperatures around 21°, with the evening much the same and a high temperature of 12°.

Sunday August 25: Congratulations, it looks like you’re going to make it through a rain-free Reading – with more mild conditions throughout and 21° highest temp in the day and 12° at night.

LEEDS FESTIVAL

Thursday August 22: Early arrivals for camping on Thursday up North will find it a little cooler, with cloudy conditions and a passing shower in the afternoon as temperatures peak at 18°, before a night of patchy clouds and a highest temp of 12° in the evening.

Friday August 23: Hallelujah! Sunshine and clouds in the day feeling like 19°, before a clear evening with temperatures reaching 12°.

Saturday August 24: A cloudy but dry day with temperatures peaking at 20°, with a cloudy night at 12°.

Sunday August 25: Ah, sorry Yorkshire. As it stands there’s light rain forecast in the morning with some intermittent showers in the afternoon and temperates reaching 19°, but it’s going to dry up for the evening with temperatures looking to hit 12°.

Reading & Leeds will mark Royal Blood’s first UK festival of the year as they gear up to release their third album.

“It’s going to be awesome,” frontman Mike Kerr told NME in an exclusive interview. “Reading & Leeds has a very special place in my heart because Reading was the festival that I grew up going to.

“The first time I went to Reading, me and my friend were about 18 and got so fucked up. We snuck into the main stage area after the headliner had finished. I think it was Kings Of Leon, maybe? Anyway, the two of us got into the field and I thought it would be cool to get on the main stage just to know what it felt like up there. I got caught by security after stepping one foot up. They threatened to kick me out, so it will be nice to be on the main stage and actually invited. It’s going to be rad.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are giving fans the chance to vote for what they play in their setlist at Reading & Leeds 2019.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2019.