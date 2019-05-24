Reading and Leeds, Latitude, Wireless and Download Festivals to go plastic-free

“The adverse effects of climate change are undeniable."

Reading & Leeds, Download, Wireless and Latitude will go plastic free after promoter Live Nation vowed to eliminate single-use plastics by 2021. The move comes as part of the bigger plan for the concert giant, which aims to achieve zero waste by 2030.

Michael Rapino, the president of Live Nation, said: “Hosting over 35,000 concerts and festivals each year, Live Nation has the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet,” said Michael Rapino, president of Live Nation Entertainment.

“The adverse effects of climate change are undeniable, and we want to use our place on the world stage to be part of the solution. Together our concerts, venues, festivals and offices around the world are setting new sustainability standards for live events.”

The pledge will also come into force at Live Nation’s eclectic portfolio of UK venues – including London’s Brixton Academy and Glasgow’s King Tut’s.

Live Nation’s commitment to scrapping plastic comes after Glastonbury confirmed that single-use plastic bottles will not be available at the 2019 edition of the festival.

In a statement, festival organiser Emily Eavis said: “It’s paramount for our planet that we all reduce our plastic consumption, and I’m thrilled that, together, we’ll be able to prevent over a million single-use plastic bottles from being used at this year’s Festival.

“I really hope that everyone – from ticket-holder to headliner – will leave Worthy Farm this year knowing that even small, everyday changes can make a real difference. It’s now or never.”