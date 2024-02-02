Reading & Leeds tease new stage ‘The Chevron’ for 2024 and drop two main stages

Reading and Leeds festival have teased a new stage called ‘The Chevron’ for 2024 and appear to have dropped their two main stages.

The festival shared more line-up information yesterday (February 1) and confirmed back in November that the headliner line-up will consist of Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

The latest poster also seems to elude to the fact the two main stages have now been dropped and a new stage, ‘The Chevron’ is arriving.

The festival teased “new and exciting changes”, and festival boss Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic, gave some further information: “It’s thrilling to announce such an incredible range of groundbreaking artists who are shaping the music scene in real time. Reading & Leeds doesn’t stand still; our audience demands the best and our line up strives to reflect what people are currently listening to,” he explained.

“As the UK’s biggest and best music festival, Reading & Leeds is a unique and prestigious platform which attracts the world’s biggest artists. We’re proud to always be at the cutting edge and keen eyes may have spotted another evolution for the show on the poster; ‘The Chevron’ – details of which will be revealed soon.”

Looking at the Chevron line-up below, it appears to be dance focussed in nature and features acts like The Prodigy, Skrillex and Nia Archives. Check it out below:

Your Reading & Leeds 2024 poster is HERE! 6 INCREDIBLE headliners, an insane lineup to match and some new & exciting changes too 👀 🔥 If you’re not in the fields with us this year you are MISSING OUT! pic.twitter.com/lDUqQld7kV — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 1, 2024

Benn spoke to NME last year about the potential stage changes, saying: “There are some changes that I’m looking to make – probably some slight stage changes. We don’t stand still at Reading & Leeds and like to reflect what’s going on, so there will be a couple of changes. There are always changes in the artists, but there will be to the stages as well.”

When asked about if there would be changes to the format of having two main stages, he added: “It’s a mix of all sorts of things, really. I’m not quite ready to announce it yet, but I’m really very excited about it.”

Fontaines D.C., Reneé Rapp, Pendulum and more were announced as a second wave of acts for this year’s festival yesterday.

Other new acts announced who will join the bill for the annual twin-site festival include Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats, Beabadoobee, Kenya Grace, Nia Archives, Two Door Cinema Club, Neck Deep, The Wombats, Ashnikko, David Kushner, Rachel Cinouriri, Hak Baker, The Last Dinner Party, Sonny Fodera and more.

Tickets to Reading & Leeds 2024 are on sale now and you can get yours here.