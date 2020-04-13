Real Estate release ‘Quarantour’ augmented reality concert app

As venues and tours shut down around the world, Real Estate have unveiled an augmented reality ‘Quarantour’ web app that features a pre-recorded performance from the band.

Using the app’s webpage on their iOS or Android device, fans can place a three-dimensional concert stage on the surface of their choosing. Real Estate claim it is “the world’s first live, AR concert experience”.

Real Estate released their fifth studio album, ‘The Main Thing’, on February 28 via Domino. It is the band’s first record in three years. NME gave ‘The Main Thing’ four out of five stars, saying it contains “some of their finest ever songs thanks to a much-needed shake-up in the formula”. The band were scheduled to tour the US in April and May to support the album’s release, but they have since postponed their shows.

“We’re still really sad that we can’t go on tour but thanks to modern technology you can watch your own personal ‘Augmented Reality’ Real Estate Show anywhere …. inside your home,” the band said in a post on Facebook.

The augmented reality app was produced by creative agency CALLEN, who collaborated with Real Estate on the interactive music video for ‘Stained Glass’.