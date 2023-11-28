Real Estate share new single ‘Water Underground’ and announce new album ‘Daniel’

Real Estate have shared their latest single ‘Water Underground’ and have also announced their new LP ‘Daniel’.

Directed by Edmond Hawkins, the music video for ‘Water Underground’ pays tribute to the 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom The Adventures of Pete & Pete. The video stars the New Jersey-native band – comprised of Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, Matt Kallman, Julian Lynch and Sammi Niss – as well as Petes themselves, Danny Tamberelli and Michael Maronna. The video was conceptualized and produced by Tamberelli and Maronna, with Pete & Pete creators Chris Viscardi and Will McRobb.

Speaking about the track in a press release, Courtney said: “This song is about writing songs. I think ‘Water Underground’ is like the unconscious, the mysterious part of your brain where creativity comes from. The constant flow of music in the back of your head. You get an idea while driving or walking the dog or something and you want to hold on to it.”

Disussing the creation of the video in a press release, Tamberelli, who was approached about collaborating by Real Estate’s Pete & Pete-loving members, said: “New Jersey roots are hard to break.”

He continued: “Julian, Alex and Martin all grew up one town away from me and were actually friends with the younger siblings of my friends from Ridgewood. They told me they even saw me perform at the local bandshell with some of those older siblings while I was in high school. The video brings it full circle and adding my dear old friends from the show into the fold really tied it all together.”

‘Water Underground’ serves as the lead single from the band’s forthcoming sixth studio LP ‘Daniel’. The songs that make up the album have been described as “effortless but artful” in a press release. It continued, saying: “They shimmer and radiate without hesitation or second guesses, and they connect the uninhibited wonder of Real Estate’s earliest work with the earned perspective of adulthood.”

‘Daniel’ is set for release on February 23 via Domino. Pre-order the LP here.

‘Daniel’ track listing is:

1. ‘Somebody New’

2. ‘Haunted World’

3. ‘Water Underground’

4. ‘Flowers’

5. ‘Interior’

6. ‘Freeze Brain’

7. ‘Say No More’

8. ‘Airdrop’

9. ‘Victoria’

10. ‘Market Street’

11. ‘You Are Here’

The band have also announced an extensive 2024 North American tour, kicking off on March in Vancouver and running until May 26 in Atlanta. A ticket pre-sale will begin tomorrow, November 29, at 10am local time for fans who sign up to the band’s official mailing list. General ticket sale will commence on Friday December 1. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Florry, Marina Allen and Water From Your Eyes will all serve as opening support for Real Estate at select tour stops.

Real Estate 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

1 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre*

2 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox*

3 – Portland, OR, Revolution Hall*

5 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Urban Lounge*

6 – Denver, CO, The Gothic Theatre*

8 – Santa Fe, NM, Meow Wolf*

9 – Phoenix, AZ, Crescent Ballroom*

10 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park*

11 – Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether*

13 – San Francisco, CA, Bimbo’s 365 Club*

APRIL

5 – Montreal, QC, Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre)^

6 – Toronto, ON, Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall^

7 – Detroit, MI, El Club^

8 – Milwaukee, WI, Vivarium^

10 – Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line^

11 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall^

12 – Cleveland, OH, Mahall’s^

13 – Pittsburgh, PA, Mr. Smalls Theatre^

15 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club^

16 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer^

17 – Boston, MA, Royale^

18 – New York, NY, Webster Hall^

20 – Woodstock, NY, Levon Helm Studios^

MAY

16 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall #

17 – Austin, TX, Scoot Inn

18 – Fort Worth, TX, Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

20 – Kansas City, MO, The Truman #

21 – St. Louis, MO, Delmar Hall #

22 – Louisville, KY, Whirling Tiger #

23 – Nashville, TN, Basement East

24 – Asheville, NC, Orange Peel #

25 – Saxapahaw, NC, Haw River Ballroom #

26 – Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

* w/ Florry

^ w/ Marina Allen

# w/ Water From Your Eyes

Real Estate’s last release was 2020’s ‘The Main Thing’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “‘The Main Thing’ experiments well without alienating die hard fans expecting more of the same. It’s a more mature and ambitious record; the sound of a band finally out of a rut.”