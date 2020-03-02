Real life ‘Highway To Hell’ hosts rolling AC/DC tribute gig to mark Bon Scott’s death

A stretch of Australian motorway, dubbed the ‘real life Highway To Hell’, hosted a rolling tribute gig in memory of original AC/DC frontman Bon Scott this weekend – watch footage below.

The Canning Highway in Western Australia, the motorway Scott would travel down regularly in his youth, closed between Canning Bridge and Fremantle yesterday (March 1) to play host to the world’s longest festival stage.

Bands including Amyl and the Sniffers and Shonen Knife played AC/DC covers on board flatbed trucks, on the day that marked 40 years since Scott’s ashes were scattered in Fremantle.

The 10km stretch of motorway that played host to the concert is known as the real Highway To Hell due to a series of fatal crashes along the stretch, that was then immortalised in the band’s iconic 1979 album.

The weekend also played host to a World Record attempt for Air Guitar, with more than 3,500 attendees playing along to ‘Highway To Hell’. See footage of the attempt below.

Last year, frontman Brian Johnson – who replaced Bon Scott in AC/DC shortly after his death – said that he will “absolutely” tour again with the band, after he was forced to quit in 2016 after suffering hearing loss.

Back in January, AC/DC said they would release a new album and tour with Johnson in 2020, while it’s also been teased that the new album will feature “surprises” from the band’s late guitarist Malcolm Young.

Young, the group’s founding guitarist, died in 2017 after battling dementia.