Reba McEntire responds to allegations she called Taylor Swift an “entitled brat”

Reba McEntire has denied allegations that she called Taylor Swift “an entitled little brat”.

A widely circulated post from the Facebook page America Loves Liberty claimed that the country singer had taken issue with how Swift allegedly behaved while McEntire was performing the US national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Reba McIntire [sic] talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event,” the post read, before claiming that McEntire responded: “I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.”

In a post on Instagram, McEntire denied making the claims, writing: “Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this.

“Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry,” she added.

McEntire has previously spoken positively of Swift, saying in December that she knew Swift would be a star when she saw her perform her debut single ‘Tim McGraw’ in front of the musician himself.

“[Taylor] walked down the steps looking right at Tim McGraw singing, and I’m like, ‘This girl’s gonna be a huge star,’ ” McEntire told NBC. “Number one: to walk, sing, walk downstairs at your icon that you’re really wanting to sing to and impress without a flaw. I mean, I was impressed.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Vedder has said that taking his daughter to a Taylor Swift show reminded him of being with “the misfits” at punk rock shows as a kid.

The Pearl Jam frontman said that he was struck by passion and inclusivity of the Swifties when he accompanied one of his daughters to the show, and compared it with the community in which he grew up.

In an interview with Mojo, Vedder recalled the “galvanising and powerful” energy that united the audience, and spoke about “the run-up to it, making friendship bracelets with her and the generosity of these young girls and boys, trading these bracelets with different messages on them – lyrics, song titles, just acts of good will on these little bracelets.”