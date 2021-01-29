Rebecca Black reunites with an ex in video for new single ‘Girlfriend’

Rebecca Black has shared the video for her new single ‘Girlfriend’ – you can watch it below.

The clip sees the singer, who’s best known for her 2011 viral hit ‘Friday’, reuniting with an ex at a picnic, as well as lounging around a room filled with balloons.

It follows last year’s ‘Self Sabotage’, ‘Closer’ and ‘Alone Together’. She also recently appeared on Dani Ride’s track ‘Ven Dimelo (Love Is Love)’.

Last year, Black also opened up on the backlash she experienced following the release of ‘Friday’, which made her “afraid of the world”. Soon after the song’s arrival, the star was subject to two death threats.

Writing in an emotional message on the ninth anniversary of the track, Black explained: “9 years ago today a music video for a song called ‘Friday’ was uploaded to the internet. Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world.

“To my 15-year-old self who felt like she had no one to talk to about the depression she faced. To my 17-year-old self who would go to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends.”

She continued: “To my 19-year-old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. ‘Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!”