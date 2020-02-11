Rebecca Black says ‘Friday’ backlash made her “afraid of the world”

Rebecca Black, singer of the viral song ‘Friday’, has shared an emotional message on the 9th birthday of the song.

Taking to Twitter to mark the anniversary of the hit, Black says the backlash to the song made her “afraid of the world”.

“9 years ago today a music video for a song called ‘Friday’ was uploaded to the internet,” the message begins. “Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world.”

Black continued: “To my 15 year old self who felt like she had no one to talk to about the depression she faced. To my 17 year old self who would go to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends.

“To my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. ‘Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. ‘You are not defined by any one choice or thing.

“Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin. And so, here we go! This might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else.”

Soon after the 2011 release of ‘Friday’, Black was subject to two death threats. An Anaheim Police spokesman said at the time: “In essence the threats were related to getting the music off the internet or they were going to kill her.”

The same year, the singer was removed from school after being bullied by her classmates, taking a dislike to the classmates singing ‘Friday’ to her in hallways.