Rebecca Black to release new single ‘Girlfriend’ this week

Rebecca Black is set to release a new track called ‘Girlfriend’ later this week.

The California pop star, who’s best known for her viral hit ‘Friday’ (2011), last year released the songs ‘Self Sabotage’, ‘Closer’ and ‘Alone Together’. She also featured on Dani Ride’s ‘Ven Dimelo (Love Is Love)’ in 2020.

Taking to social media last night (January 25), Black confirmed that she will share ‘Girlfriend’ this coming Friday (January 29). “You’ve been asking, here we go,” she wrote on Twitter.

The singer posted the message alongside a new image, which is presumably the official artwork for the forthcoming single. Check out the tweet below.

you’ve been asking, here we go. new single GIRLFRIEND out this friday @ midnight 🤍 pic.twitter.com/PRpIJ9SsEl — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) January 25, 2021

Last year, Rebecca Black opened up on the backlash she experienced following the release of ‘Friday’, which made her “afraid of the world”. Soon after the song’s arrival, the star was subject to two death threats.

Writing in an emotional message on the ninth anniversary of the track, Black explained: “9 years ago today a music video for a song called ‘Friday’ was uploaded to the internet. Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world.

“To my 15 year old self who felt like she had no one to talk to about the depression she faced. To my 17 year old self who would go to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends.”

She continued: “To my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. ‘Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!”