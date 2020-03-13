Record Store Day 2020 has been postponed in the UK as a result of the continuing coronavirus crisis.

This year’s annual event – due to be held on Saturday April 18 – was set to see hundreds of vinyl and cassette releases sold exclusively through independent record shops for one day only.

Up to 230 independent record shops from every corner of the UK, as well as thousands around the world, were set to take part in the celebrations with live in-store performances, mini street festivals and entertainment.

But with the ongoing coronavirus crisis continuing to hit the UK music industry, organisers have been forced to postpone this year’s event until June 20.

We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organisers of Record Store Day, the event will be postponed to June 20th. #RSD20 Full statement on our website here: https://t.co/h6G3dADTmG pic.twitter.com/EEqzToc5SN — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) March 13, 2020

In a statement shared on Twitter, the organisers wrote: “We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organisers of Record Store Day, the event will be postponed to June 20.

“This decision comes at a time of unprecedented uncertainty and the health and safety of the general public must come first. This was absolutely not an easy decision to make as hundreds of independent shops and labels have been working hard towards this year’s celebrations.”

The full list of special releases for Record Store Day 2020 included the likes of My Chemical Romance, Robyn, Gorillaz, New Order, Eminem, The Cure, Christine & The Queens, Biffy Clyro, U2, David Bowie and Manic Street Preachers, in aid of War Child.

Many concerts have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. You can view a full list here.