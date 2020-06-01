Record Store Day 2020 shares new list of releases for socially distanced three-date event

Record Store Day has released a new list of releases for its much-disrupted 2020 edition, which features music from the likes of David Bowie, Charli XCX, The Cure, Odd Future and more.

The event was initially due to take place on Saturday, April 18 and initially postponed to June 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was then delayed once more and spread over three separate days to accommodate social distancing measures.

It will now take place on August 29, September 26, and October 24, with a breakdown of which release will appear on which day now available.

August’s batch includes live David Bowie LP called ‘I’m Only Dancing’ recorded on ‘The Soul Tour’ in 1974, a coloured vinyl reissue of Robyn‘s self-titled 2005 debut, a vinyl release of Charli XCX’s 2016 EP ‘Vroom Vroom’, Odd Future‘s ‘The OF Tape Vol.2’ and ‘Vol.3’, a picture disc vinyl copy of The Cure’s ‘Seventeen Seconds’, two Christine And The Queens 7″ singles, plus releases by The Fall, Elton John, Jake Bugg, Morrissey and Primal Scream.

September, meanwhile, sees the likes of Britney Spears, Declan McKenna, The Doors, Ellie Goulding, Fleetwood Mac, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Roger Waters and Tegan and Sara putting out exclusive releases.

October will see releases from Beck and St. Vincent, Def Leppard, Eminem, Suede, Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg and Thin Lizzy.

You can find a full breakdown of releases by date here, and locate your closest record store here.