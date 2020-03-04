Special one-off releases from U2, David Bowie and Manic Street Preachers have been announced for Record Store Day 2020 in association with War Child.

The trio of releases has been confirmed today (March 4) to accompany the news that War Child will be the official charity partner for RSD 2020.

These three exclusive and limited-edition releases from U2, Bowie and Manic Street Preachers will only be available in participating RSD shops on April 18, with £1 from every unit sold going towards War Child. Proceeds are expected to exceed £10,000.

You can see the details of three War Child-affiliated releases for RSD 2020 below.

David Bowie – ‘CHANGESNOWBOWIE’ – CD & LP

‘CHANGESNOWBOWIE’, which has never been available on record, will be released in limited quantities on LP and CD for Record Store Day on April 18. The cover art for the album will feature a portrait of David by renowned photographer Albert Watson, taken in New York in 1996.

‘CHANGESNOWBOWIE’ is a nine-track mostly acoustic session which was recorded in 1996 in New York during rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden. The BBC broadcast the session the following year, on Bowie’s 50th birthday on January 8, 1997, by Mary Anne Hobbs.

Manic Street Preachers – ‘Done & Dusted’ – LP

This very limited edition 12” features mixes of the tracks ‘La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh)’ and ‘Roses In The Hospital’, taken from the band’s second album ‘Gold Against The Soul’ which was released in June 1993. Mixes by London club scene heroes The Chemical Brothers and dance music icon Ashley Beedle were classic reworkings of the songs. The artwork for this release is inspired by a club promo 12” released in 1994 called ‘Done and Dusted’ (The Chemical Brothers were then known as the Dust Brothers).

U2 – ’11 O’Clock Tick Tock’

‘11 O’Clock Tick Tock’ was recorded with producer Martin Hannett in Dublin’s Windmill Lane Studios in 1980. Originally released in May that year, the song was U2’s first single on Island Records. This 40th anniversary edition includes the full length version of ’11 O’Clock Tick Tock’ and the original 7” b-side ‘Touch’, plus two previously unreleased live recordings from the band’s show at the Marquee in London in September 1980 – ‘Touch’ and ‘Twilight’.

12” Info: 4-track 12” EP, cut at 45 rpm, pressed on 180gsm transparent blue vinyl, full colour gatefold outer sleeve, photo gallery on inner gatefold.

The full list of releases for Record Store Day 2020 will be announced tomorrow (March 5) at 6pm.