Here’s the full list of Record Store Day 2021 releases

Amy Winehouse, Wolf Alice, Rage Against The Machine, St. Vincent, Elastica, Lady Gaga, The Cure, Rolling Stones and AC/DC are among the artists with special releases due for this year’s Record Store Day. Check out the full list of releases below.
Following on from last year’s triple event spread out due to coronavirus concerns, RSD will return for two dates this summer and see hundreds of vinyl, CD and cassette releases sold exclusively through independent record shops – with over 250 stores from every corner of the UK and thousands around the world taking part in the celebrations.
Following yesterday’s announcement of special War Child charity releases from the likes of The Clash and The Cranberries, now the full list has been revealed of limited releases coming on the two ‘drop’ dates on Saturday June 12 and Saturday July 17.
“We cannot wait for RSD this year! After the rollercoaster of a year everyone has had, it’s so refreshing to be able to look forward to such a successful and fun event,” said Louise Jackson from Wax & Beans Records. “The build up to RSD celebrations have become as exciting as the days themselves – especially as the whole event is now so well embraced by our local community and the people of Bury.
“Despite the social distancing restrictions in place last year, the three RSD drops had such a wonderful atmosphere of suspense, anticipation, and excitement from the early hours. We saw many of our regular customers meet with plenty of new faces, with friendships being made whilst waiting (distanced) in the queue and we cannot wait to welcome more people and enjoy two days of a truly liberating celebration of music.”
Among the artists set for special releases are Wolf Alice, who’ll be sharing a limited edition of their upcoming third album ‘Blue Weekend‘.
“Independent record stores provide a vital and necessary communal space to explore, discuss and share the music that shapes all of our lives,” said Wolf Alice bassist Joff Oddie. This year we’re releasing a limited edition version of our new album ‘Blue Weekend’ with a bonus 7” exclusively for independent record stores.
“Given the bleak year they have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic any support you could show them would be fantastic. The musical world would not be the same without them.”
See the full list of releases below as well as here, and the full lsit of participating stores here.
DROP 1 – SATURDAY JUNE 12
AC/DC
Through The Mists Of Time/Witches Spell
12″ Vinyl Single
Academic, The
Tales From The Backseat
12″ Yellow Vinyl
Add N to X
On The Wires of Our Nerves
2LP
Air
People in the City
12″ Picture Disc
Al Green
Give Me More Love
LP
Al-Dos Band
Doing Our Thing With Pride
1LP
Alarm, The
Spirit of ’58
7″
Albert Collins & Barrelhouse
Albert Collins & Barrelhouse Live
1LP 180g coloured vinyl (transparant red / solid white / black)
Alestorm
Sunset On The Golden Age
Gold & Black Spatter
Amorphous Androgynous, The
The World Is Full Of Plankton
10″
Amy Winehouse
Remixes
1LP Coloured – one blue, one yellow
Animal Collective
Prospect Hummer
12″ EP
Anti-Flag
20/20 Division
1 LP – Coloured
Ariana Grande
k bye for now (swt live)
12″
Arnie Love & The Loveletts
Invisible Wind
12″
Art Blakey And His Jazz Messengers
Chippin’ In
2XLP with insert
Arthur Verocai
Bis
7″ Single
Ash
BBC Sessions 1994-1999
LP
Asian Dub Foundation
Access Denied
2LP / CD / digital
Awolnation
Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders Live From 2020
Clear w/Red & Blue Spatter LP
Baby Queen
Raw Thoughts
12″
Baby Strange
In The Flesh
7″
Band Camino, The
4 songs by your buds in The Band CAMINO
12″ Coloured Milky Clear Vinyl
Banda Black Rio
Super Nova Samba Funk
LP (Colour Vinyl)
Bardo Pond
Volume 2
LP
Bardo Pond
Volume 1
LP
Bastille
VS. (Other People’s Heartache, Pt. III)
7″ Single
BC Camplight
Hide, Run Away / Blink Of A Nihilist
2LP
Beastie Boys
Aglio E Olio
Bela Fleck and The Blind Boys of Alabama
I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free
7″
Belle and Sebastian
The Boy With The Arab Strap
LP
Belly
Bees
2LP
Ben Howard
Collections from the Whiteout: Variations Vol 1.
12″
Bernard Butler
People Move On (2 x 180g Clear Vinyl)
2LP
Bert Jansch
Black Swan
LP
Bert Jansch
Edge Of A Dream
LP
Billy Nomates
Billy Nomates
12″ Picture Disc
Black Francis
Abbabubba
LP Black and White Split Vinyl
Black Sabbath
Master Of Reality
LP in Slim Box + poster + coloured vinyl
Blackbeard (Dennis Bovell)
I Wah Dub
1 LP Black Vinyl
Blue Lab Beats/Kan Sano
Montara/Think Twice
7″
Bluetones, The
A New Athens (180g Blue Vinyl)
LP
BOBO JENKINS
MY ALL NEW LIFE STORY
LP
Brainiac
Attic Tapes
2xLP
Brian Brown Quintet, The
Carlton Streets
Vinyl LP
Brian Jonestown Massacre/The Telescopes, The
Before I Forget/Come Down My Love
10″ Single
Buzzcocks
A Different Compilation
Double LP
Cacao
Lambada / Children
7″
Cande y Paulo
Limite En Tu Amor EP
12″
Candi Staton/Chappells
Now You’ve Got The Upper Hand/You’re Acting Kind Of Strange
7″
Carla Whitney
Choker Campbell & The Super Sounds
LP
Carlton Melton
Night Pillers
LP
Caroline K
Mirrorball (Alessandro Adriani Remix)
12” Picture Disc
Cat Stevens
Harold & Maude
1LP Colour – 2 different colours are available
Chapterhouse
Rownderbowt (Coloured Vinyl)
4LP, Blue & White marbled vinyl, numbered
Charlie Parker
Bird in LA
4LP
Chemical Brothers, The
tbc
tbc
Chet Baker
Cool Cat
LP
Chic
Soup For One
12″
Circle Sky
Dream Colour
LP. Heavyweight 180g Vinyl
Complex
Complex
1LP, orange vinyl
Conor Oberst
Ruminations
Vinyl (2 x 140 gram LP, etching side D)
Coterie, The
A Swing To Folk
LP
Cotton, Joseph, Winston Reedy, Barry Isaacs
Kiki Kiki E.P.
7″
Creation, The
In Stereo
2LP Clear Vinyl, Gatefold sleeve
Cure, The
Faith
1LP Picture Disc
Dance To Tipperary
20 FOR 20 (Deluxe CD Edition)
2CD
Dave Davies & John Carpenter
Village Of The Damned (Deluxe Edition – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
1LP Coloured
Deep, The
Silver Surfer
2 x 12″ Silver vinly
Def Leppard
Live in Oxford
2LP
Deftones
Digital Bath (Telefon Tel Aviv)
12″ Picture Disc
Desmond Dekker
The King of Ska Live at Dingwalls
2xLP
Desmond Dekker
King Of Ska – The Ska Singles Collection
10 x 7” box set
Devo
Somewhere with Devo
12″ vinyl
Dirty Three
Ocean Songs:Deluxe Boxset
BOXSET | 4LP
Disclosure
Energy
12″ Picture Disc
DJ Cam
Tropical Gypsy
LP
Django Django
The Glowing In The Dark Remixes
12”
Do Nothing
Adventures In Success
12″
Doctor Who
Dalek Terror (180g Extermination Splatter Vinyl)
LP
Dominator
Vol 4 Anthology
LP+7′ PIC DISC FLEXI
Donny Hathaway
Live
1 LP 180gm Black Vinyl
Doors, The
Morrison Hotel Sessions
2 x 180gm Black Vinyl – numbered
Dutch Uncles
Cadenza
LP
dvsn
SEPT 5TH
2 x 140gm LP Purple Vinyl
Easy Life
Lifes a Beach
12″
Echo & The Bunnymen
Live In Liverpool (2 x 180g Clear Vinyl)
2LP
Ed Sheeran
The A Team (10th Anniversary)
12″ Clear Vinyl EP
Elastica
Singles
5×7″ Box
Elbow
The Newborn EP
10″
Elbow
The Any Day Now EP
10″
Electric Wizard
Time To Die
2 LP Gatefold
Elton John
Regimental Sgt.Zippo
1LP
Elvis Costello
La Face de Pendule a Coucou
Vinyl – 12″ 45rpm album
Elvis presley
Café europa en uniforme (green + pink cornetto vinyl) (rsd 2021)
DLP
Elvis presley
Sings the mad professor (picture disc vinyl) (rsd 2021)
12PD
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Tarkus
12″ picture disc album
Engelbert Humperdinck
Engelbert Calling: The Boxset
4×7″ box set
Eric Bell Band
Lonely Man
10″ EP
Everything Everything
Supernormal / Mercury and Me
10” vinyl – Berry & Green Splatter on Milky Clear Base
Fàshiön
Pröduct Perfect (Green Vinyl)
LP
Fatboy Slim
Weapon Of Choice – 20th Anniversary
12″ Picture Disc
Fela Kuti
Open & Close
Gatefold colour LP
Finn Askew
Peach
7″
Fireboy DML
Apollo
2xLP
Flamin’ Groovies
A Bucket Of Brains
10″ Black Vinyl
Flaming Lips, The
The Soft Bulletin (Companion Disc)
2LP VINYL Silver vinyl
Flirtations, The
Nothing But A Heartache’ b/w ‘Need Your Loving’
7″
Focus
Singles, Deep Cuts & BBC Live (Coloured Vinyl)
2LP, coloured vinyl, numbered
Fontaines D.C.
Live at Kilmainham Gaol
LP
Frank Foster
The Loud Minority
Limited Edition with Gatefold Sleeve + 20 page booklet
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Brain Telephone
LP 12″
Frankie Rose
Seventeen Seconds
LP
Fred Again
Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)
1 x 140gm Black Vinyl
Freda Payne
Unhooked Generation – Tom Moulton Remix/Original
7″
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Pinata: The 1984 Version
LP
Freddie McGregor
Never Run Away
12″
French Montana
CB5
2xLP
Future Sound of London, The
Accelerator
Double LP
Future Sound of London, The
We Have Explosive
12″
Garbage
No Gods No Masters
Exclusive transparent Pink 12″ Vinyl
Genesis
Live At Knebworth
12″ BLACK VINYL (numbered and limited)
George Dekker
Run Dem / Foey Man
7″
George Dekker & The Inn House Crew
Nana
7″
Georgia
Seeking Thrills (After Hours)
LP
Girls In Synthesis
Shift In State
LP
Goblin
L’Alba dei morti viventi ( alternate take) / La Caccia
7″
Goblin
Greatest Hits Vol. 2 (1979-2001)
LP
Golden Earring
Twilight Zone / When The Lady Smiles (7″ Coloured Vinyl)
7″, solid yellow vinyl, numbered
Grateful Dead
Olympia Theatre, Paris, France 5/3/72
6LP Vinyl, 180g vinyl with 12th-side etching
Groundhogs, The
Who Will Save The World (Deluxe edition)
LP
Haim
Gasoline
7″
Half Japanese
I Guess I’m Living: The Charmed Life Tapes
LP
Hall & Oates
You Make My Dreams Come True/ Gotta Love Nerve
7″ Vinyl Single
Harold Land
Westward Bound!
2xLP
High Pulp
Mutual Attraction Vol. 2
LP
Hilton Felton
A Man for All Reasons
LP
HONNE
nswy: dream edits
1 x 140 gm Marbled Black and White vinyl
Hooverphonic
A New Stereophonic Sound Spectacular Remixes Ep (12″ Coloured Vinyl)
12″, purple vinyl, numbered
Howard Jones
The 12″ album
140gm translucent red viny LP
Howe Gelb
Hisser
LP
HU, The
Sad But True & Wolf Totem
7″ Picture Disc
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Razzmatazz B-Sides
Vinyl (10″ 45rpm maxi-single)
Ian Dury
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick
12″ green vinyl single
Iggy Pop
Live at the channel boston (pink + yellow splatter vinyl) (rsd 2021)
DLP
Ihsahn
After
2 LP Gatefold- Coloured
Ike & Tina Turner
Bold Soul Sister / Somebody (Somewhere) Needs You
7″
Incredible Bongo Band
Bongo Rock
LP
IWDG
Weatherall Tribute
12″
Jacques Renault
Sky Islands
12″ LP, Blue Coloured Vinyl
Jaded Hearts Club, The
Live At The 100 Club
12″ Transparent Vinyl Album – Double Sided
Jah Floyd
20 Years Inna Leaky Boat
7″
Jah Wobble
Old Jewish East End of London Dub/ Lovers Rock Dub
12″ Single – Double A-side
Jah Wobble & Family
Guanyin
LP
Jah Wobble And Marconi Union
Anomic
1LP, dracula red and black swirl vinyl
Jake Bugg
All I need
10″ Vinyl Single
Jaklin
Jaklin
LP
James Ray
James Ray
1LP, Turquoise vinyl
Jamie Lawson
Jamie Lawson
LP
Janis Joplin
Pearl
LP Vinyl
Japanese Television
3 (Remixed)
12″
Jess Cornelius
Body Memory / I Cant Tell you Why
7″
Jesus Jones
Right Here Right Now
Clear Vinyl 12″
Jim Croce
You Don’t Mess Around With Jim / Operator (That’s Not The Way It Feels)
12″ coloured vinyl
Joe Strummer
Junco Partner (Acoustic)
12″ picture disc
Joel Corry
4 For The Floor EP
12″ Black Vinyl
Joey Ramone
Don’t Worry About Me
12″ splatter vinyl
John Martyn
The Church With One Bell
1LP Black
Johnny Paycheck
Uncovered: The First Recordings
1LP
Johnny Thunders
Live in Los Angeles 1987
2xLP
Jonathan Richman
Having A Party With Jonathan Richman
1LP Coloured
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1
1LP – 180gram black vinyl
Joseph Capriati, Eric Kupper feat. Byron Stingily
Love Changed Me (Masters At Work Remixes)
2×12″
Josephine Foster
Graphic as a Star
LP
Jungle Brothers
Straight Out Of The Jungle / Black Is Black
7″
Kamal Abdul-Alim
Dance
LP
Keith Richards
Wicked As It Seems/Gimme Shelter (live)
7″ Red Vinyl
Kenny Dorham
Quiet Kenny
1LP
King Von
Welcome to O’Block
1xLP
Kinks, The
Percy
12″ picture disc album
Kristin Hersh
Wyatt at the Coyote Palace
2LP
L7
The Beauty Process–Triple Platinum (Limited 25th Anniversary Platinum Vinyl Edition)
LP
La Femme
Runway/Me Suive
12″
Lady Gaga
Chromatica RSD deluxe vinyl
LP
Lamb Of God
As The Palaces Burn
1LP Coloured
Lathums, The
Live at Blackpool Tower
12″
Lee ‘Scatch’ Perry
Roast Fish Collie Weed & Corn Bread
Vinyl LP
Lee McDonald
We’ve Only Just Begun / I’ll Do Anything For You
7″
Leo’s Sunshipp
Give Me The Sunshine
7″
Liminanas, The
The World We Knew (OST)
LP
Linkin Park
Meteora
2 x Aqua Blue LP
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Making History
1LP Coloured
Little Mix
Confetti
LP Vinyl
Lounge at the Edge of Town
Lounge at the Edge of Town
LP
Love Spit Love
Trysome Eatone (Limited White with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition)
LP
Lupe Fiasco
Food & Liquor I & II
4 LP – colour vinyl set
M. Ward
End of Amnesia (20 Year Anniversary remaster (Clear Vinyl
LP
Maceo Plex
Life Index
2×12″ LP, White coloured Vinyl
Madness
I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side Vol 2
12″ LP
Mae Muller
Stripped
12″ Picture Disc
Magic Gang, The
The Magic Gang
1 x 140gm LP / 1 x 40gm 7″ both Yellow Vinyl
mal-one
punk badge
7″
Mansun
Closed For Business ( Seven EP )
12″
Marc Bolan & T. Rex
Star King (180g Coloured vinyl)
LP
Maria McKee
High Dive
2LP
Maria McKee
Live In Hamburg
2LP
Marika Hackman
Sugar Blind & Deaf Heat EP
12″
Mark Lanegan
Here Comes That Weird Chill
12″
Marry Waterson & Oliver Knight
The Days That Shaped Me (10th Anniversary Edition)
2LP
Massive Wagons
Sad Sad Song / Changes
7”
Me’shell Ndegeocello
Peace Beyond Passion
2 x 140gm LP Blue Coloured Vinyl
Menswear
Extra Material (2 x 180g Orange and White Vinyl)
2LP
Metronomy
The Look (10th Anniversary)
7 ”
Michael Schenker Group, The
Live In Manchester 1980
2LP Red Vinyl
Mike Taylor Quartet, The
Preparation
12″ LP
Minty
Open Wide
LP
Mogwai
ZeroZeroZero
DLP
Morricone Youth
The Lodger: A Story Of The London Fog
LP
Mötley Crüe
40th Anniversary Exclusive Boxset
5 Cassette Box Set
Motorhead
St Valentines Day Massacre
10″ Picture Disc
Mudhoney / Meat Puppets
Warning / One Of These Days
7″
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Antidote
LP
Mush
Peak Bleak
7″
Nada Surf
Cycle Through
LP
Near Jazz Experience, The
Nought to 60
LP
New Age Orchestra
Lets Dream Together
12″
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
TBA
LP
Notorious B.I.G., The
Duets: The Final Chapter
2LP Coloured Vinyl + 7″
Nouvelle Vague
Girls & Boys
7″
Nubya Garcia
SOURCE
12″ Single
Ocean Colour Scene
Saturday
LP 180g Neon Green Vinyl
Oh Sees
Live At The Castle SF
2LP
Oneohtrix Point Never
Russian Mind
LP
Oneohtrix Point Never
Zones Without People
LP
Oneohtrix Point Never
Betrayed In The Octagon
LP
Oneohtrix Point Never
The Fall Into Time
LP
Oneohtrix Point Never
Drawn and Quartered
LP
Opeth
Morningrise
2 LP Gatefold
Orange Goblin
Eulogy For The Damned
1LP Gatefold
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Enola Gay Remixes
12″ Single
OST
James Bond Theme
7″ Foil lock sleeve, numbered
OST
Citizen Kane
7″ “Rosebud” Etched B Side, numbered
OST
A Suitable Boy
2LP, Jasmine/Fuchsia Coloured Vinyl, numbered
OST
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Music from the Motion Picture) (Limited 20th Anniversary Golden Triangle Vinyl Edition)
2LP
OST Dave Grusin
Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score)
Picture Disc
OST Don Davis
The Matrix – The Complete Edition
3LP Coloured
OST Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell
Shrek
1LP Coloured
OST Howard Roberts
Lord Shango (Original 1975 Motion Picture Soundtrack)
LP with insert
OST Jeff Herriott & S. Craig Zahler
Bone Tomahawk (Original Soundtrack)
12″
OST John Carpenter
Ghost of Mars
1LP Coloured
OST Michel Legrand
La Piscine (OST)
Gatefold LP + bonus 7″
OST The Aliens
Doorway Amnesia
12″ EP
OST Various Artists
Jasper Mall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
12″
Owen Gray
Sings
LP
Pat Thomas
Stage Two
LP
Paul Kuhn
The L.A. Session (Deluxe Edition)
2LP
Pearl Jam
Alive
12″ Vinyl Single
Pere Ubu
390 of Simulated Stereo V.21C
LP
Perfume Genius
IMMEDIATELY Remixes
2LP
Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey
Our Back Pages
LP
Pins
Piano Versions
LP / 12″
Police, The
Live Vol.1
2LP
Police, The
Live Vol.2
2LP
Poly Styrene
Translucence
1 LP Crystal Clear Vinyl
Primal Scream
Riot City Blues
LP Vinyl
Primal Scream
Dixie Narco EP
12″ EP
Prince
The Truth
LP Vinyl
Procol Harum
Grand Hotel
LP
Rage Against The Machine
The Battle of Mexico City
x2 LP Vinyl
Raybeats, The
The Lost Philip Glass Sessions (Featuring Philip Glass & Michael Riesman)
LP
Reggae Specials
Reggae Beatles
LP
Replacements, The
The Pleasure’s All Yours: Pleased To Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates
1 LP Black Vinyl
Republica
Republica (Translucent Red Coloured Vinyl)
Residents, The
Leftovers Again?!?
LP
Reuben
Racecar is Very Fast
Clear 2 LP
Richard Hell And The Voidoids
Destiny Street Demos
LP
Robert Plant
Live At Knebworth
12″ Coloured vinyl (Limited)
Roedelius
Drauf Und Dran
LP
Roisin Murphy
Crooked Machine
12″ Black Double Vinyl
Rolling Stones, The
Hot Rocks (1971)
2LP Coloured
Ron Carter
Golden Striker (Deluxe Edition)
2LP
Roy Ayers
Chicago / D.C. City
7″
Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller
In Harmony
2xLP
Salah Ragab & Cairo Jazz Band
Egypt Strut
2 x LP
Selecter, The
Live In Coventry ’79
LP Clear Vinyl
shame
Live in the Flesh
12″
Shygirl
Alias (remixed)
12”
Sigh
Heir To Despair
1 LP – Coloured
Sleep Token
Jaws/The Way That You Were
10 inch vinyl
Slum Village
Fantastic Volume II: 20th Anniversary Edition
2LP
Sly5thAve
Super Rich Kids / Hold On, We’re Going Home
7″
Someone’s Band
Someone’s Band
12″ LP
Status Quo
Live At Knebworth
12″ Coloured vinyl (Limited)
Status Quo
The Rest Of Status Quo (Coloured Vinyl)
1LP, purple vinyl, numbered
Steely Dan
Everything Must Go
1 x 180gm Black Vinyl
Steely Dan
Two Against Nature
2 x 180gm Black Vinyl
Steve Earle & The Dukes, Justin Townes Earle
The Saint Of Lost Causes 7″
7″
Steve Parks
Movin In The Right Direction C/W Just Ask Me
7″ Piv sleeve, heavyweight vinyl
Steve Reid Ensemble (featuring Kieran Hebden)
Spirit Walk
2LP
Stillwater
Stillwater Demos EP
1LP Colour
Stone Foundation (feat. Paul Weller)
Deeper Love (Remixes)
12″
Stooges
Whiskey A Go Go
2LP
Sub Focus
Solar System / Siren
12″ Vinyl
Suede
Love and Poison (2 x 180g Clear Vinyl)
2LP
Suicide
Cheree
10″ Transparent Vinyl
Sun Dragon
Green Tambourine
1LP, transparent green vinyl
Sun Dragon
Green Tambourine
1CD, digipack
Super Furry Animals
Ice Hockey Hair
12″ EP
Supergrass
Going Out
12″ Burgandy Vinyl
Suzi Quatro
Live & Kickin’ [2021 Mix]
LP Coloured Vinyl
Sword, The
Age of Winters
LP
T Dyson & Company
It’s All Over / First time
7″
t.A.T.u.
200 KM/H In the Wrong Lane
1LP Colour
Tales Of Terror
Tales Of Terror
LP
Tallah
Overconfidence / Overconfidence (Teru from Crossfaith Remix)
7”
Tears For Fears
Live at Massey Hall
2LP
Tears For Fears
Live at Massey Hall
1CD
Television Personalities
Another Kind of Trip
2LP
Terry De Castro
A View To A Kill
7″
Texas
Hi
YELLOW 12″ Vinyl Single – Double Sided
Thelonious Monk
The Custodian’s Mix
LP
Therapy?
Nurse Reissue (Red Vinyl)
LP
Those Damn Crows
“Sick Of Me” / “Blink Of An Eye (Piano Version)”
7”
Thrills, The
So Much For The City
1LP Coloured
Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard
Undivided
12″ Vinyl Opaque Orange coloured vinyl
Timebox
‘Beggin’’ b/w ‘Girl Don’t Make Me Wait’
7″
Timeless Legend
Everybody Disco – Paarts 1 & 2
7″
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Angel Dream
LP Cobalt Blue Vinyl
Tom Tom Club
The Good The Bad and The Funky
LP
Toots & The Maytals
Funky Kingston
LP
Toyah
Four From Toyah (40th Anniversary)
LP
Toyah
Mesmerised – Rarities & Remixes 87 – 94 (180g Vanilla Vinyl)
LP
Trapeze
Live In Houston – Texas 1972
Double LP
Triumph
Allied Forces: The 40th Anniversary
LP Picture Disc, 2xLP & 7″ Boxset
Tune-Yards
W H O K I L L
LP (Pink, Green & Black Splatter Vinyl)
U2
Fire (40th Anniversary Edition)
Picture Disc
UFO
This Kid’s/Mother Mary
10″ Clear Vinyl
Ultravox
Vienna [Steven Wilson Mixes]
2LP Clear Vinyl
Ultravox
Vienna [Steven Wilson Mixes]
2CD
Uriah Heep
The Magician’s Birthday
12″ LP in ‘galaxy swirl’ vinyl
VARIOUS
Erased Tapes 20 · · ー ー ー 0
2 x 12″ Transparent Vinyl
Various Artists
AFT25PARTY’ EP
EP (1×12″)
Various Artists
Red Hot And Blue: A Tribute To Cole Porter
2LP
Various Artists
Brazil 45 Vol 2
7″ Boxset
Various Artists
Sassy & Strong: Forgotten Sides From Nashville’s Finest Ladies (1967-1973)
LP
Various Artists
HELP EPs
12″
Various Artists
Psyché France, Vol. 7
1x 140gm LP Black Vinyl
Various Artists
Aphelian Volume 1
LP
Various Artists
Aphelian Volume 2
LP
Various Artists
Demoitis Volume 1
1xLP
Various Artists
Soul Slabs Vol. 3
2xLP
Various Artists
Best of The First Ten Volumes
LP
Various Artists
Ciao Italia – Generazioni Underground
2LP
Various Artists
Music For Dreams Summer Sessions 2021 LP
LP
Various Artists
You Flexi Thing Vol 8
7″
Various Artists
Golden Gate Groove: The Sound of Philadelphia in San Francisco
x2 LP Vinyl
Various Artists
Hillbillies In Hell: Volume XII
LP
Various Artists
Penrose Showcase Vol.1
LP
Various Artists
Chicago/The Blues/Today!
3LP
Various Artists
Jazz Dispensary: The Dank D-Funk Blend, Vol. 2
1LP Coloured
Various Artists
Dedicated to You: Lowrider Love
1LP Coloured
Vaughan Mason
Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll
7″
Vines, The
Melodia
LP Yellow and Green Marbled Vinyl
Wailers & U-ROY
My Cup Runneth Over
LP
WAR
Give Me Five! The War Albums (1971-1975)
5 x Coloured Vinyl Set (each LP a different colour)
Warpaint
The Fool. Andrew Weatherall Sessions
2LP
Warren Zevon
Preludes
2LP
Wasted Youth
Reagan’s In
LP
Who, The
Face Dances – Coloured Vinyl
2LP Coloured
William Tyler
New Vanitas
LP
Willie Colón,Celia Cruz
Celia y Willie
1LP
Wipers
Youth Of America (Anniversary Edition: 1981-2021)
2LP
Wire
PF456 DELUXE
2 X 10” + 1 X 7” in a hard-bound book
Wolf Alice
Blue Weekend
Gatefold 12″ plus bonus 7″
WU LYF
Go Tell Fire To The Mountain
LP
ZZ Quartet
Midnight In Europe
2LP
DROP 2 – SATURDAY JULY 17
Artist
Title
Format
Alcatrazz
Born Innocent
LP
Alkaline Trio
From Here To Infirmary
12″
All Them Witches
LIVE ON THE INTERNET
3LP
Alpha & Omega Vs Jonah Dan
Spirit Of The Ancients Vol 1
LP
Alpha & Omega Vs Jonah Dan
Spirit Of The Ancients Vol 2
LP
Amigo The Devil
Covers, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides
LP
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco
Yellow and Black Splatter 2LP
Ann Peebles
This Is Ann Peebles
LP
Archive
Versions: Remixed
2LP
Aretha Franklin
Oh Me, Oh My: Aretha Live In Philly 1972
2-LP, Orange & Yellow Vinyl
Arizona Amp & Alternator
Arizona Amp and Alternator
Art Of Noise
Who’s Afraid Of The Art Of Noise
1LP Coloured
Bee Gees
Three Kisses Of Love
12″ LP, 180g Yellow Vinyl
Beverly Glenn-Copeland
At Last! EP
12″ EP
Bibio
Vidiconia
12″
Bill Fay
Time Of The Last Persecution – Decca/Deram 1971
1LP
Björk x The Hamrahlíð Choir
Cosmogony
12″
Black Spiders
Black Spiders
LP
Bob Dylan
Jokerman / I and I (The Reggae Remix EP)
12″ Vinyl Single
Bobbie Gentry
Windows Of the World
1LP
Boosie Badazz & MO3
Badazz MO3
2xLP
BORED!
SPUD THE BAND//TBC
LP
Candi Staton
Trouble, Heartaches And Sadness (The Lost Fame Sessions Masters)
1 LP Black Vinyl
Captain Beefheart
Unconditionally Guaranteed
1LP Coloured
Carly Simon
Why
12″
Channel 3
The Sweetest Thing / Someone Else’s Arms
7″
Charles Lloyd
Manhattan Stories
2xLP
Clash, The
If Music Could Talk
x2 LP Vinyl
Coldharbourstores
Coldharbourstores Remixed
LP
Cranberries, The
Stars: the best of 92-02
2LP Coloured
Crass
Christ Alive! – The Rehearsal
LP
Cro-Mags
The Age of Quarrel (Red & Black Spatter LP)
2LP Red and Black Splatter Vinyl
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Déjà Vu Alternates
1 LP 180gm Black Vinyl
Cure, The
Wild Mood Swings
2LP Picture Disc
Czarface
Czar Noir
LP + Comic Book
Dave Davies
Bug
Denzel Curry x Robert Glasper
Live From Leimart Park
7″
Dio
God Hates Heavy Metal
12″ picture disc album
Dire Straits
Encores
12″ EP Coloured
Dirty Knobs, The
Humdinger / Feelin High
7″
Disciples, The
Return To Addis Ababa/Fearless
12″
Dr John, The Night Tripper
The Sun, Moon & Herbs
3 LP VINYL
Dreadzone
Rare Mixes Vol 1
2LP
Dream Syndicate, The
Out of The Grey (Deluxe Edition)
LP
Durutti Column
Deux Triangles Deluxe
2LP
Dylan Fraser
The Storm
Earthgang
Strays With Rabies
2xLP
Ed Banger Records
Ed Rec Vol.1
2 LP
Ennio Morricone
Il bandito dagli occhi azzurri
12″
Ernie K. Doe
Here Come The Girls / Back Street Lover
7″
Evanesence
The Open Door
2LP Colour
Fallujah
The Harvest Wombs (10 Year Anniversary)
12″
Fear
The Record
Ffrancon
Gwalaxia:Belleville 1315 / Machynlleth 1404
LP
Fine Young Cannibals
She Drives Me Crazy (Derrick Carter And Seth Troxler Remixes)
12″
Fleet Foxes
“Can I Believe You” b/w “Wading In Waist-High Water” feat. Resistance Revival Chorus
7″
Freddie Hubbard
Live At The Warsaw Jazz Jamboree 1991
2LP, Gatefold, 180g Black Vinyl
Freddie Mercury
Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow
7″
Fun Lovin’ Criminals
Scooby Snacks [25th Anniversay Edition]
12″ Orange Vinyl
Future
Evol
LP Vinyl
God forbid
Determination
Blue / White Haze Vinyl LP
Gorillaz
The G Collection
6 LP Set
Gun Club
Ruby Sessions
7
Happy Mondays
Hallelujah (Original, Club Mix {Andrew Weather & Paul Oakenfold} and Ewan Pearson Remixes)
12″
Hawkwind
Greasy Truckers Party
2LP VINYL
Heartbreakers
L.A.M.F. – the found ’77 masters
LP
Jamiroquai
Everybody’s Going To The Moon
12″ Vinyl Single
Jehnny Beth
BBC Sessions
7″
Jerry Dammers
At The Home Organ: Demos 1980-82
10″
Jesca Hoop
Deconstructed House of Jack
LP
John Coltrane
Naima / My Favorite Things
12″
John Fogerty
Blue Ridge Rangers 4-track EP – Jambalaya (On The Bayou) b/w Hearts Of Stone
12″ coloured vinyl
John Prine
Live At The Other End, Dec. 1975
2CD
John Prine
Live At The Other End, Dec. 1975
4LP, 180gram black vinyl
Jon Anderson
Olias Of Sunhillow
LP
Karen O & Willie Nelson
Under Pressure
7″
Keane
Dirt EP
12″
Kling Klang
Esthetik of Destruction
LP
KMD
Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition
2LP
Lea Bertucci
Acoustic Shadows (Anniversary Edition)
LP
Little Esther
The Warwick Singles
10″ EP, numbered
Lou Reed
Set The Twilight Reeling
2LP, with etching side 4
Love
Everybody’s Gotta Live
LP
Magma
Simples (10″)
10″, black vinyl, numbered
Magpie
Dancing with the devil (rsd 2021)
LP
March Violets, The
Big Soul Kiss – the BBC recordings
2xLP
Masahiko Sato
Belladonna Of Sadness EP
7″
Mastodon
Fallen Torches
12″ Picture Disc
Matt Bellamy
Cryosleep
12″ Picture Disc + Music Booklet
Mayer Hawthorne
Impressions EP
LP
Mike Oldfield
Incantations
2LP
Miles Davis
Miles Davis Champions From The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions
LP Vinyl
Millie
My Boy Lollipop
7″ Single
Molly Nilsson
The Travels Reissue
LP
Mr.Big
Lean Into It
LP
OST
Audrey
2LP, white vinyl, numbered
OST
Oceans Eleven–Music from the Motion Picture (Limited 20th Anniversary Black & Red Cornetto “Roulette Wheel” Vinyl Edition)
LP
OST Harold Budd
I Know This Much Is True – Music From The HBO Series
2LP
OST James Horner
Aliens – Original Soundtrack (35th Anniversary Edition)
1LP Coloured
OST Michael Kamen
Iron Giant
Picture Disc
OST Tangerine Dream
The Keep Soundtrack
2LP
OST The Radiophonic Workshop
Possum OST
2LP
Pa Salieu
Send Them To Coventry
Pandella Kelly
Stand In For Love / Love’s Needed
7″
Pipettes, The
We Are The Pipettes
LP
Purple Disco Machine
Soulmatic
2LP
PVRIS
Use Me
Qasim Naqvi
Chronology
LP
Queen + Adam Lambert
Live Around The World EP
12″ Colour EP
R. Stevie moore
R. Stevie moore on earth (blk/pink splatter) (rsd 2021)
DLP
R. STEVIE MOORE
FREEDOM VS FATE
3LP
Ramones
Triple J Live at the Wireless
1 x 180gm Black Vinyl
Randy Newman
Roll With The Punches: The Studio Albums (1979-2017)
8 LP Vinyl Set
Rare Pleasure
Superfine Feeling
7″
Richard Pryor
Ricahrd Pryor [Picutre Disc]
LP
Richmond Fontaine
Post To Wire
LP
Richmond Fontaine
We Used To Think The Freeway Sounded Like A River
LP
Roland Kirk
Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London 1963
LP
Rory Gallagher
Cleveland Calling pt.2
1LP
Roy Brooks
Understanding
3xLP
Ryo Kawasaki
Lucky Lady
LP
Saigon
The Greatest Story Never Told
LP
Sammy Hagar
Heavy Metal b/w Little White Lies (live)
12″ picture disc album
Section 25
From The Hip
3LP
Senses Fail
Let It Enfold You
12″
Shintaro Sakamoto
The Feeling Of Love
12″
Sinéad O’Connor
Live In Rotterdam EP
12″
Sisters Of Mercy, The
BBC Sessions 1982-1984
2LP Smoky Vinyl
six by seven
The Way I Feel Today
2LP
Small Faces
Complete Greatest Hits
12″ splatter vinyl
Soen
The Undiscovered Lotus
1x 12″
Soul Jazz Records Presents
Funk 70 – Collectors 7″ Box Set
5 x 7″ Box Set
Soul Jazz Records Presents
Studio One Soul
2LP
Soul Jazz Records Presents
Studio One Ska Fire! Collectors 7″ Box Set
5 x 7″ Box Set
Spookey
Friends & On The Rocks
Squid
Near The Westway
TBC
St. Vincent
Piggy
7″
Suzanne Ciani
Xenon
7″
Sweet, The
Platinum Rare
2x LP
Swollen Members
Ten Years Of Turmoil
LP
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Dinner Party: Dessert
1xLP
Thai Elephant Orchestra
Thai Elephant Orchestra
LP + 7″ single
Thrice
To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere
12″
Toby Redd
In The Light
LP
Tom Moulton
Spring Break
12″
TV Smith & Richard Strange
1978
LP
Various
You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967
2LP Coloured
Various
You Can’t Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes
1LP Coloured
Various Artists
Legends of Blue Beat
LP
Various Artists
Too Slow To Disco presents: YACHT SOUL – Cover Versions
2LP
Various Artists
May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson
LP
Various Artists
SMASHED GUITARS AND BURNT DOWN BARS. ( The album of an iconic pub and music venue, The Railway Hotel)
LP
Various Artists
Behind The Dykes 2 – More Beats, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1966 – 1971 (Coloured Vinyl)
Various Artists
Trashmouth Records.. 10 years Not Dead
12″
Various artists including: Yeasayer, Unkle, Der Dritte Raum, Erasure, Thomas Dybdahl, moi Caprice, Days Of May, Ian Dawn, TOM and his computer
Chrysanthemum Seal
2LP
Vince Guaraldi Trio
Baseball Theme
7″
Wailing Souls
Wailing (Deluxe Edition)
Double Vinyl LP
Waldos, The
Rent Party!
LP
Waterboys, The
How Long Will I Love You 2021 [Room To Roam Sessions EP]
12″
Wildhearts, The
Cuts So Deep
LP
Willie Jones
Right Now
1xLP
Young & Company
I Like (What You’re Doing To Me)
12″
This comes after the 2020 version of the annual celebration ended up being split across three events in August, September and October.
“With vaccines on the horizon, Record Store Day organisers around the world look forward to the future, but recognise that in 2021, the world’s biggest record store party needs some adjustments to make it as successful for as many participating indie record shops as possible,” said RSD in a statement earlier this year.
“Throughout the past year, record stores have found creative, flexible and inventive ways to keep serving the music lovers in their communities. However, the ongoing worldwide pandemic makes it impossible to predict the status of many stores and locations around the globe in the next few months.
“This brings with it many unexpected side effects, including production and distribution issues that continue to disrupt record store supply chains.”
The message concluded: “The decision to once again shift the “Record Store Day energy” across two dates allows the largest number of stores to participate around the world.”
Back in September, it was revealed that the first Record Store Day (held in August) resulted in a 3% rise in vinyl sales, despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant disruption to the retail industry.