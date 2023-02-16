Record Store Day 2023: Check out the full list of releases

Record Store Day have announced the full list of exclusive releases for their 2023 event. Check it out below.

The event celebrating independent record stores around the world will return on April 22 – giving fans the chance to buy special one-off collectable releases on vinyl, cassette and more from hundreds of artists – including Taylor Swift, The 1975, Blur, Pixies, U2, London Grammar, Madonna, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Foals, Donna Summer and Björk.

The 16th edition of the annual event comes after the recent news that in 2022, vinyl outsold the CD format for the first time in 35 years.

“We can’t wait to be taking part in Record Store Day UK,” said Scott Gamble from Crash Records in Leeds. “It’s such a great chance for us – and others stores all over the country – to shout about what we do and see the local music-loving community out in force.

“Having such a great list of releases from household names through to brand new artists means we get an opportunity to introduce our world to people who aren’t necessarily already part of our brilliant set of regulars. So we’re excited to welcome back some of those new faces after April 22 too.”

The 1975 were recently announced as ambassadors for RSD 2023, and will also be releasing a live performance with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on vinyl for the first time.

“The guys and I are really proud to be ambassadors for Record Store Day this year,” said frontman Matty Healy. “Independent record stores are the lifeblood of the music industry and have played a crucial role in our story so far. It couldn’t be more important to support their vital community and culture.”

Taylor Swift meanwhile, who was last year announced as the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day, will be returning to the role again and will be releasing the first and only release of ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’.

Other highlights from the vast list of exclusive releases include the double LP of ‘Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition’ (a collection of early b-sides originally released in 1994 as a Japan-only CD), Bowie’s ‘Laughing With Liza’ set (featuring his early Deram singles collected in a 7″ box for the first time with a never-before-released version of ‘Space Oddity’), a 12″ of the Sega Bodega remix of Björk’s ‘Ovule‘, a 40th anniversary double LP reissue of Donna Summer’s ‘A Hot Summer Night’, a 10″ of The Prodigy remixing ‘Rocket Fuel by Kasabian, a number of Elvis Presley reissues and the long-mooted release of the Dan Carey dub remix of Foals’ 2022 album ‘Life Is Yours‘, pressed on gold vinyl.

“He just loaded the album up on some decks, took some mushrooms and took the album into space!” Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis recently told NME.

For more on the releases and to see participating record stores, visit here. Check out the full list below.

This list was full and correct at the time of posting.

The full list of Record Store Day 2023 releases is:

1975, The – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra : 2LP

1975, The – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra : CD

1975, The – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra : 1Cassette

A Flock Of Seagulls – B-Sides & Rarities : LP

A Place To Bury Strangers – See Through You: Rerealized : 2LP

Acid Mothers Temple – Paralyzed Brain : 12″

Adicts, The – Fifth Overture : LP

Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future, Avengers composer) – Summer Rental (soundtrack LP) : LP

Alex Chilton – Live at Anvers : LP

Ali Farka Toure – Green : LP

Alison Goldfrapp – Remix EP : LP

Alison Moyet – The Other Live Collection : LP

Alpha & Omega – Ancient A&O : LP

Alpha & Omega – Another Moses : LP

Altered Images – Clara Libre : 12″

Althea and Donna – Uptown Top Ranking : LP

Amorphous Androgynous – Tales Of Ephidrina : 1LP+12″

Amorphous Androgynous – Tales Of Ephidrina : CD

Archie Shepp – À Massy : 2LP

Arooja Aftab – Live In London : 12″

Artful & Ridney ft. Terri Walker – Missing You : 12″

Athletes Of God, MSW, Lady Blackbird – Fontella/I Don’t Want To Be Normal : 7″

AURORA – The Woman I Am : 7″

Baby Queen – Colours Of You : 7″

Baker Gurvitz Army, The – The Baker Gurvitz Army : LP

Bardo Pond – Peel Sessions : LP

Bark Psychosis – SCUM : 12″

Bastille – Bastille: MTV Unplugged : LP

Beach House – Become : 12″

Belinda Carlisle – Remixes : 2LP

Ben Webster – In Hot House : LP

Bert Jansch – Toy Balloon : LP

Bert Jansch – When The Circus Comes To Town : LP

Bevis Frond, The – Hit Squad : 2LP

Big Moon, The – Love in The 4th Dimension : 12″ + 7″ bonus tracks

Bill Evans – Treasures – Solo, Trio & Orchestral Records from Denmark (1965-69) : 3LP

Bill Grace – Chances Go Round / Lonely : 7″

Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Live at the De Montfort Hall, Leicester 1979 : 2LP

Billy Foster & Audio – Billy Foster & Audio : LP

Billy Joel – Live at the Great American Music Hall : 2LP

Björk – Ovule (Sega Bodega Remix) / Atopos (sideproject Remix) : 12″

Black Keys, The – Live At Beachland Tavern : LP Orange

Black Rebel Motorcyle Club – Live at Levitaiton : 12″ + Flexi 7″

Black Sabbath – Never Say Die! : LP

Blitz Vega (Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke) – Strong Forever : 12″

Bluey – Dance Mode! : 1LP

Blur – Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition : 2LP

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stir It Up : 7″

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Mr. Chatter Box b/w Mr. Chatter Box Dub : 7″

BODEGA – Xtra Equipment : LP

Born Heller – Born Heller : LP

Breakwater – No Limit (Mike Maurro Mix) / No Limit (12″ Single Version) : 12″

Brian Eno – FOREVER VOICELESS : LP

Broken Social Scene – You Forgot It In People (10th anniversary Deluxe) : LP

Bros – When Will I Be Famous? / I Owe You Nothing remixes : 12″

Butcher Brown & Bruce Hornsby – Secret House (12″ single) : 12″

Caitlin Rose – “A) Johnny Velvet B) Carried Away (Demo)

” : 7″

Canned Heat – Vintage : LP

Carl Cox – Deep Space X (Juan Atkins Remixes) : 12″

Carole King – The Legendary Demos : LP

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine – 30 Something : Picture Disc

Celeste – Lately EP : LP

Cesária Évora – Radio Mindelo (Early Recordings) : 2LP

Charlie Parker – Afro Cuban Bop: The Long Lost Bird Live Recordings : 2LP

Chet Baker – Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions in Holland : 2LP

Chet Baker – Chet (Mono) : LP

Chuck Boris Trio, The – Funky Nassau / Shaft : 7″

Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers – Berro e Sombaro : 7″

Come – Gently Down the Stream : DOUBLE LP

Confidence Man – RE-TILT EP : 12″

Corviria – Psyco Analysis : LP Black

CRAC – All For You : LP

Cranberries, The – Wake Up + Smell The Coffee : LP

Cure, The – Show : 2LP

Cynthia Sheeler – I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1 / I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1 : 7″

Czar – Czar : LP

Damian Lewis – Zaragoza : 7”

Dan Penn – Unheard Demos : LP

Darren Hayes – Let’s Try Being In Love – The 12 Inch Mixes : 12″

Darren Hayman – Lido : LP

David Bowie – LAUGHING WITH LIZA – THE VOCALION AND DERAM SINGLES 1964 – 1967 : 5 x 7″ box

David Byrne – The Complete Score From “The Catherine Wheel” : 2LP

David J – Urban Urbane : 2xLP

Death – Fate: The Best of Death (Reissue) : LP

Delines, The – Night Always Comes, The : LP

Dennis Olivieri – Welcome to the Party : LP

Dermot Kennedy – Sonder (Exclusive Pic Disc) : LP

DIIV – Live at the Murmrr Theatre : LP

Dirty Projectors & Björk – Mount Wittenberg Orca : 2LP

Dismemberment Plan, The – Change : LP

Dizzy Gillespie Quintet – Live in Las Vegas 1963 : 2LP

Doctor Who – The Amazing World Of Doctor Who : 2LP

dodie – Hot Mess EP : 12″

Dolly Parton – The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968 : 2LP

Dome City Rock Orchestra, The – Quiet Village Pt 1 / Quiet Village Pt 2 : 7″

Donna Summer – A Hot Summer Night (40th Anniversary Edition) : 2LP

Donnas, The – Message from The Donnas–The Early Singles (Limited Metallic Gold Vinyl Edition) : 2LP

Dorsey Burnette – Hard Working Man (1960-1964) : LP

Duran Duran – Carnival Rio! : 1LP –

Durutti Column, The – Treatise on the Steppenwolf + Human Avatars : 2LP

Dusty Springfield – Cameo : 2LP

Easy Life – Live From Abbey Road Studios : LP

Echo & The Bunnymen – Peel Session 1997 : LP

Ed Rush & Optical – Wormhole : 5LP Boxset

Eddie Money – The Covers : LP

Edgar Froese of TANGERINE DREAM – Ages : 2LP

Ellie Goulding – Halcyon Nights : 2LP

Elton John – Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player : 2LP

Elvis Presley – Sings Aaron Schroeder : LP

Elvis Presley – Elvis Is Black : 3LP

Elvis Presley – Burning Love – The RCA Rehearsals : 2LP

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Brain Salad Surgery : LP

Ennio Morricone – Gli Occhi Freddi della Paura OST : LP

Ennio Morricone – Il Serpente OST : LP

Ennio Morricone – Le Foto Proibite di una Signora Per Bene OST : LP

Ennio Morricone – Senza Sapere Niente di Lei [Segreto #5] : LP

Envy Of None – Envy Of None : LP

Eric Carr of KISS – Rockology : 2LP

Ernest Ranglin – Below the Bassline : LP

Essential Logic – Beat Rhythm News (Waddle Ya Play?) : LP

Ethics, The – Now Is The Time : LP

Etta Marcus – Heart-Shaped Bruise : 12″

Experimental Audio Research – Mesmerised : 12″

Fake Blood – I Think I Like It : 7″

Fall, The – Live 1977 : 12″

Fantastic Aleems & Leroy Burgess, The – Get Down Friday Night (Special Re-Mix) / Get Down Friday Night (Vocal) : 12″

Fat Freddy’s Drop – Live at Roundhouse : 3LP

Flash & The Dynamics – The New York Sound : LP

Fleetwod Mac – Albatross : 12″

Flowers of Hell, The – Odes : 12″

Foals – Life Is Yours (Life Is Dub) : LP

Frank Black – Live 2006 : 12″

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – The Drugs / Parasite : 7″

Frank Turner – Tape Deck Heart : 2LP

Frankie and The Witch Fingers – ZAM : 2×12″ + 7″

Fred Davis & The Blues Express – Fred Davis & The Blues Express : LP

Frou Frou – Off Cuts : LP

Future Sound of London, The – Life In Moments : LP

Garbage – Witness To Your Love : 12″

Gaturs, The – Swivel Your Hips Pt 1 / Swivel Your Hips Pt 2 : 7″

Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around (Acoustic Album) : 12″

Generation X – Generation X : LP

Geraint Watkins – In a Bad Mood + In a Raw Mood : 2xLP

Giant Sand – Center of the Universe : 2LP

Goblin – Rarities (Film Versions and Alternates) : LP

Gong – Angel’s Egg : LP

Graham Bonnet – Line-Up : 12″

Grateful Dead – Boston Garden, Boston, MA 5/7/77 : 5LP

Greentea Peng – RISING : 12″

Groove Armada – Black Light : 2 LP

Groundhogs, The – Crosscut Saw : LP

GTR – GTR : 12″

Haircut 100 – Haircut 100% Live! : LP

Hal Blaine – Psychedelic Percussion : LP

Half Japanese – The Band That Would Be King : LP

Happy Mondays – Balearic Beats : LP

Harvey Scales & Seven Seas, The – Trying To Survive (7″ Mix) / Bump Your Thang (7″ Mix) : 7″

Hawkwind – The Iron Dream – Live 1977 : 12″

Heidi Berry – FireFly : LP

Heidi Berry – Below The Waves : LP

Herbert – Musca Remixes 12″ : 12″

Heroin – Discography : 2LP

Higsons, The – Run Me Down – The Complete Two-Tone Recordings : LP

Hoax, The – So What/Cargo Recordings : LP

Honey Bane – Violence Grows : 12″

Howard Jones – Complete BBCSessions 1983-1987 : 2LP

Hugh Cornwell – Moments of Madness DUB : 12″

Hyla Parker – Joe / Quiet Tunes : 7″

Ian McCulloch – Slideling (20th Anniversary Edition) : LP

Icarus Line, The – All Vows Boxed : 5LP box

Iced Earth – Plagues Of Dystopia : 12″

Jackie Stoudemire – Flying High / Guilty : 7″

Jacob Collier – Never Gonna Be Alone : 7″

Jah Thomas – Tribute To Reggae King Bob Marley : LP

Jah Wobble – Redux : 2LP

Jamiroquai – Live at Maida Vale : 12″

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires – The Sound Emporium EP : 12″

Jazz Artist Guild – Newport Rebels : LP

Jazz Butcher – Dr Chomondley Repents: A Sides, B-Sides and Seasides : 2LP. Track Listing: SIDE ONE1 Futures And Pasts2 Frightened3 Repetition4 Copped ItSIDE TWO1 Industrial Estate2 Sten Gun Rock3 Race Hatred4 You Don’t Turn Me On

Jerry Harrison – The Red And The Black (Expanded Edition) : 2LP

Jerry Lee Lewis – Live at the Palomino Club : 2LP

Jessie Ware – Free Yourself : 7”

Jesus Jones – Live in Chicago 1990 : 2LP

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Up Your Alley : LP

João Donato E Donatinho – Sintetizamor : LP

JoBoxers – Like Gangbusters : 12″

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Streetcore : LP

John Lunn & Eivør – The Last Kingdom – Destiny Is All : LP 12″

John Lennon – Gimme Some Truth : 10″ Box Set

John Massoni w/ Sonic Boom – Think Of Me When You Hear Waves : 12″

John Powell – How To Train Your Dragon 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) : 2LP

Jonathan Richman – Jonathan Goes Country : LP

Jorja Smith & Joy Orbison – Rose Rouge : 12″

José González – Local Valley Remixes : 12″

Joyce, Naná Vasconcelos, Mauricio Maestro – Visions of Dawn : LP

Juan McClean, The – “A Happy House (Mark E remix of Matthew Dear v Audion Remix), AA Happy House (Matthew Dear V Audion Remix) : 12”

Juno Reactor – Transmissions (30th Anniversary Edition) : 2LP

K-Solo – Tell the World My Name (Limited Lemon Vinyl Edition) : LP

Kae Tempest – Nice Idea EP : 12″

Karin Jones – Under The Influence Of Love : LP

Kasabian – Rocket Fuel : 10″

Keith Richards – Vintage Vinos : 2LP

Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes : LP

Lacuna Coil – Shallow Life : LP

Lacuna Coil – Dark Adrenaline : LP

Laibach – Nova Akropola : 2LP

Landscape – From The Tearooms Of Mars…To The Hell Holes Of Uranus : LP

Larry Bright – New Dimensions : LP

Larry Coryell – Introducing The Eleventh House : LP

Larry Lovestein & The Velvet Revival (Mac Miller) – You : 10″

Latin Blues Band – I’ll Be A Happy Man / Take A Trip : 7″

Leftfield – This Is What We Do (Ambient Mixes) : 2LP

Liminanas & David Menke, The – Thatcher’s Not Dead (OST) : 2LP

London Grammar – If You Wait : 2LP

Louisa “Markswoman” Mark – Breakout : LP

Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone : LP

M / Robin Scott – Pop Muzik/Baby Close The Window : 12″ EP

M.E.B – That You Not Dare To Forget : LP

Madison Avenue – Polyester Embassy : 2LP

Madness – I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side, Vol. 3 : LP

Madonna – American Life Mix Show Mix : LP

mal-one – punk rock pictures on my wall : 12”

Mansun – Before The Grey Lantern : LP

Marc Almond – Fantastic Star : 2LP

Marcel King – Reach For Love – Singles 1983-1988 : LP

March Violets, The – Made Glorious : 2xLP

Maria McKee – Late December/ Live Acoustic : 2LP

Marianne Faithfull – A Secret Life : LP

Marianne Faithfull – A Secret Life : CD

Mars Volta, The – Frances The Mute + The Widow (Live) – Record Store Day exclusive : LP 12″

Marvin, Gaye/ Shorty, Long – This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me​)/Don’t Mess With My Weekend : 7″

Max Roach & Archie Shepp – Force – Sweet Mao – Suid Afrika 76 : 2LP

Max Romeo – Every Man Ought To Know : LP

Maximum Joy – White & Green Place (extra-terrestrial mix) plus essential dance tracks : MLP

Maxwell Udoh – Survival Of The Fittest : LP

Medeski Martin & Wood – It’s a Jungle In Here (Limited 30th Anniversary Clearwater Blue Vinyl Edition) : LP

Metronomy – Small World Special Edition (Record Store Day) : LP

Midlake – Live at the Roundhouse : 12″

Midnight, The – Red, White and Bruised: The Midnight Live : LP

Mike Flowers Pops, The – Wonderwall : LP

Mike Oldfield – TUBULAR BELLS – OPUS ONE : LP

Mikey Dread/ Edi Fitzroy – Original General / Queen Of Harlesden : 10″

Miles Davis – Rare Miles From The Complete On The Corner Sessions : LP

Missing Persons – Live in New York 81′ : 2LP

Motley Crue – Helter Skelter : 12″

Motörhead – Lost Tapes Vol:4 : 2 LP

Mozzy – Bladadah : 2LP

Mr Benn – The Music : LP

Mr.Big – Mr.Big : 12″

Muddy Waters – Hollywood Blues Summit 1971 : LP

Murphy’s Law – Murphy’s Law : LP

NAS – Made You Look: God’s Son Live 2002 : LP

NENA – 99 Luftballons : 12″

Nico – Live at the Library Theatre ’80 : LP

Nightingales, The – Out of True : 2LP

Noctorum (Marty Willson-Piper) – Offer The Light : LP

NOISY – FAST FWD: TO VINYL (EP) : LP

Nuggets – 50th Anniversary Box : 5LP

Ocean Colour Scene – B-Sides, Seasides and Freerides : 2LP

OFF! – Free LSD B-Sides : 12″

Oh Sees – Smote Reverser (Golden Fleece Edition) : 2LP

Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version : 2LP

Orb, The Featuring Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry – The Upsetter At The Starhouse Sessions : LP

Orville Peck – Bronco : 2LP

OST / David Shire – The Conversation OST : LP

OST / James Bernard – The Devil Rides Out Picture Disc OST : 7″ Shape

OST / Nino Rota/Carmine Coppola – The Godfather Suite : LP

Ottile Patterson – 3000 Years With Ottilie : LP

Paul Mcartney – Red Rose Speedway : Half Speed

Paul Simpson – Astral Girl EP : 12″

Peaness – Are You Sure? : LP

Pearl Jam – Give Way : 2LP

Pearl Jam – Give Way : CD

Pearlfishers, The – Sky Meadows : 2LP

Pearls Before Swine – One Nation Underground : 2LP

Pearls Before Swine – Balaklava : 2LP

Pere Ubu – Raygun Suitcase : LP

Peter Tosh – Live & Dangerous: Boston 1976 : 2LP

Phil Ochs – Best of the Rest: Rare and Unreleased Recordings : 2LP

piri & tommy – froge.mp3 : LP

Pixies – Demos : 10″

Pixies – Doolittle – Live In Brussels, 2009 : 2LP

Pogues, The – The Stiff Records B-Sides 1984- 1987 : 2LP

Poison Girls – Hex : 12″

Polica – Shulamith : 12″

Police, The – Every Breath You Take : 2 X 7″ single

Porcupine Tree – IA / DW / XT : 12″

Porridge Radio – 7 Seconds / Jealousy (demo) : 7″

Prince Rakeem – Ooh I Love You Rakeem/Sexcapades : 12″

Prodigy, The – Invaders Must Die Remixes + : 12″

Ramones – Pleasant Dreams – New York Sessions : LP

Reggae Specials – Reggae Beatles Vol 2 : LP

Republica – Speed Ballads : LP

Residents, The – Our Finest Flowers : 12″

Rich Kids – Ghosts of Princes in Towers : LP

Richard Caiton – Thank You / Where Is The Love : 7″

Ringo Starr of the BEATLES – Stop & Smell the Roses : 2LP

Ringo Starr of the BEATLES – Stop & Smell the Roses : CD

Roger Rodier – Upon Velveatur : LP

Rolling Stones, The – Beggars Banquet : LP

Romeo Void – Live from the Mabuhay Gardens November 14, 1980 : LP

Sam Fender – Wild Grey Ocean/Little Bull Of Blithe : 7″

Sam Smith (feat. Kim Petras) – Unholy : 7”

Sarah Kinsley – The King / Cypress : 12″

Schleimer K – Schleimer K : LP

Scott Weiland – 12 Bar Blues : 2LP

Scuba – Hardcore Heaven : 12″

Sea Power – Everything Was Forever : LP

Selecter, The – Live at the NEC 1980 : 2LP

Self Esteem – Compliments Please : LP

Seth Lakeman – The Somerset Sessions : LP

Sheena Easton – The Essential 7″ Singles 1980-1987 : 2LP’s + 7″

Shirley Scott – Queen Talk: Live at the Left Bank : 2LP

Sigur Ros – Kveikur : 2LP

Simple Minds – Neapolis : LP

Siouxsie & the Banshees – A Kiss In The Dreamhouse : LP

Sir Douglas Quintet – Texas Tornado: Live from the Ash Grove Santa Monica 1971 : LP

Sisters of Mercy – The Reptile House EP : LP

SIX BY SEVEN – System One : LP

Slade – Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply : LP

Slits, The – (Un)Cut – The Demos And Alternative Mixes : LP

Smithstonian – Mississippi Mud / Just Sitting : 7″

Smoke, The – It’s Smoke Time : LP

Snapped Ankles – Blurtations : 12″ EP

Soft Cell – Light Sleepers : 12″

Son Volt – Day of the Doug : LP

Sonny Stitt – The Bubba’s Sessions : 2LP

Sonny Stitt – Boppin’ in Baltimore: Live at the Left Bank : 2LP

Soul Asylum – MTV Unplugged : 2LP

Soul Jazz Records Presents – New York Noise: Dance Music from The New York Underground 1978-82 : LP

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Studio One Ska 20th Anniversary Edition : LP

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Gipsy Rhumba: The Original Rhythm of Gipsy Rhumba in Spain 1965 – 1974 : LP

Soul Jazz Records Presents – 200% Dynamite! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady, Funk & Dub in Jamaica : LP

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Holy Church of the Ecstatic Soul: : A Higher Power: Gospel, Soul and Funk at the Crossroads 1971-83 : LP

Soweto Kinch, London Symphony Orchestra, Lee Reynolds – White Juju : LP

Sparks – Live at Record Plant 74′ : 12″

Spectrum and Silver Apples – A Lake Of Teardrops : 12″

Spencer Tune – Nightmare : 12″

Stairsteps (aka The Five Stairsteps) – 2nd Resurrection : LP

Steeler – Steeler : LP

Stetasasonic – In Full Gear (35th Anniversary) : 2LP

Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna Live 1981 : 2LP

Stewart Copeland – Klark Kent : 12″ EP

Suede – “Suede” demos : LP

Suggs & Paul Weller – OOH DO U FINK U R : 7″

Suicide – A Way Of Life – The Rarities EP : 10″

Sun Ra – Haverford College, January 25 1980 : LP

Sunburst Band / Dave & Maurissa, The – Secret Life Of Us (Special 45 Version) / Look At The Stars (2-Step Soul Mix) : 7″

sunn O)))/Boris – Altar : 2xlp

Supergrass – St. Petersburg : 10″

Suzi Quatro – Back To The Drive : 2LP

Suzi Quatro – Quatro : 2LP

Swedish House Mafia – The Singles : LP

Sweet – Block Buster! / The Ballroom Blitz : LP

Swell Maps C21 – Polar Regions : LP

Sword, The – Gods Of The Earth : LP

Symposium – One Day At A Time : 12″

T. Rex – Rockin’ & Rollin’ : LP

Tangerine Dream – Live in Paris, Palais des Congrès : 3LP

Taproot – Welcome : LP

Taylor Swift – “folklore: the long pond studio sessions

” : 2LP

Tears For Fears – Saturnine Martial & Lunatic : 2LP

Ted Nugent – Nuge Vault VOL 1: Free-For-All : 12″

Telescopes, The – Hungry Audio Tapes : LP

Terry Callier – Hidden Conversations : LP

Theo Lawrence – A Country Mile : 10″

Thin Lizzy – Live and Dangerous – Hammersmith 15/11/1986 : 2LP

Tom Grennan – Here : 7″

Tony Troutman – What’s The Use? / Instrumental : 7″

Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes Rarities : LP

Travis – The Invisible Band (Live) : 2LP

Tricky – Pre Millennium Tension : LP

TSU Toronados – Please Heart Don’t Break (7″ Mix) / Ain’t Nothin’ Nowhere (7″ Mix) : 7″

TV Mania – Bored Of Prozac and the Internet? : LP

Twink & The Sitar Service – Twink & The Sitar Service : LP

U2 – New Year’s Day – 40th anniversary edition : 12″ EP

UFO – “Will The Last Man Standing

[Turn Out The Light]: The Best of UFO” : 2LP

Ultramagnetic MCs – Ultra Ultra / Silicon Bass : 12″

Una Luz Y El Zigui – Buenos Días Juventud : LP

Unloved – Killing Eve’r “Ode To The Lovers” : LP

Van Halen – Live: Right Here, Right Now : 4LP

Various (Mike D) – Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.4 : 7″ x 5 Box

Various Artists – Ska La-Rama : LP

Various Artists – Larry Levan’s Paradise Garage : 2LP

Various Artists – Monsters, Vampires, Voodoos & Spooks : 2LP

Various Artists – Behind The Dykes 3 (Beat Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands) : 2LP

Various Artists – Bossa Nova at Carnegie Hall : LP

Various Artists – Secretly Distribution x Music Declares Emergency Presents… : LP

Various Artists – 50 Years of TV’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2 : 2LP

Various Artists – For The Love Of Haiku : 2LP

Various Artists – Philly Groove Records: When Times Are Bad We Turn To Love (Rarities and Unreleased) : 2LP

Various Artists – OCEANS TWELVE (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) (Limited 2-LP Gold “Faberge Egg” Vinyl Edition) : 2LP

Various Artists – You Flexi Thing Vol 11 : 7″

Various Artists – Hillbillies In Hell: A Chrestomathy: Subterranean Sacraments From The Country Music Underworld (1952-1974) : LP

Various Artists – Jazz Dispensary: Hotel Jolie Dame : LP

Various Artists – Psyche France Vol 8 : LP

Various Artists (Soundtrack) – Akilla’s Escape : 2LP

Various/ Lee Hazlewood – Fools, Rebel Rousers & Girls on Death Row – The Lee Hazlewood Story 1955-1962 : LP

Vartan, Sylvie – Salut les Copains! Beginnings of…YE-YE! : 2LP

Velvet Hammer – Party Hardy (7″ Mix) / Happy (7″ Mix) : 7″

Verlaines, The – Bird Dog : LP

Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes [Picture Disc] : LP

Virgin Prunes, The – The Debut EPs : 2×10″

Week That Was, The – The Week That Was : 12″

Wendell Harrison – Fly By Night : LP

While She Sleeps – SO WHAT? : 2LP

White Town – Women In Technology : LP

Wilco – Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot : LP

Willie Dixon – Catalyst : LP

Willie Tee – Please Don’t Go / My Heart Remembers : 7″

Willie Tee – Funky Funky Twist / First Taste Of Hurt – Alternative Version (Blue Version) : 7″

World Party – Seaview Records Presents World Party Curated By RSD : LP

X-Press 2 – Lazy / Kill 100 : 12″

xPropaganda – The Heart Is Strange – The Remixes : 1LP

Yard Act – 100% Endurance (Elton John Version) : 7″

YES – “Live at Knoxville Civic

Auditorium” : 3LP

Yumi Zouma – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory : LP

Yusef Lateef Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42° 30′ Longitude 83° : LP

Last year, it was reported that Swift’s ‘Midnights’ was the first album to sell better on vinyl than CD since the 1980s. Upon its release, ‘Midnights’ was issued in five colour-coded CD and vinyl editions.

The US also saw its biggest week for vinyl since 1991 at the end of last year, selling 2.2million vinyl albums in the week ending December 22.

Figures from the music industry also spoke to NME about the factors that are causing delays in manufacturing vinyl, and artists getting their albums made.