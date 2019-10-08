Record Store Day ‘Black Friday’ announced with exciting new releases

Not your average Black Friday riot for discount TVs

Record Store Day‘s organisers have announced a special Black Friday event, taking place next month, alongside a selection of big-name releases to mark the day.

In a press release, the organisers have indicated a desire to move away from the chaotic reputation of other Black Friday events. “Since 2010, Record Store Day has worked to shift the perception of Black Friday as a mass-produced, low-as-you-can-go event, concentrating instead on a list of special releases that highlight how great gifts from a record store can be, and celebrating the kick-off of the holiday rush at independently owned neighborhood businesses,” the release states.

Pearl Jam were named as 2019 Record Store Day ambassadors earlier this year, and will release the first-ever vinyl release of their MTV Unplugged set, recorded three days after the end of their first American tour and featuring stripped-back versions from their classic debut ‘Ten’, as part of the event.

U2 will issue an anniversary repress of the single ‘Three’, originally released in Ireland in September 1979. The numbered RSD Black Friday 12″ single features 2019 remastered editions of the original tracks ‘Out of Control’, ‘Stories for Boys’ and ‘Boy-Girl’ with new artwork celebrating the anniversary.

Cardi B’s mixtape ‘Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1’, Lizzo’s ‘Coconut Oil EP’ and The Weeknd’s ‘My Dear Melancholy’ will also get vinyl releases that day.

Speaking about last year’s Black Friday event, Record Store Day co-founder and organiser Carrie Colliton said: “I will never get tired of saying that gifts from a record store, for yourself or someone else, are just the coolest thing you could possible get.”

Colliton added: “I think that a lot of people are realising that sometimes what you find at a record store is just a little different, a little more special because the person behind the music – the person who’s putting the release together, the folks behind the package on the shelf, feel that record stores are special too.”

You can read a list of the full releases here.