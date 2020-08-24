Record Store Day is set to share a number of new releases from the likes of David Bowie, The Cure, Christine And The Queens and Manic Street Preachers at their first of three drop events this weekend.

The event was initially due to take place on Saturday, April 18 and initially postponed to June 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was then delayed once more and spread over three separate days to accommodate social distancing measures.

It was then announced RSD will take place on August 29, September 26, and October 24, with a breakdown of which release will appear on which day. You can view the full list here and the full list of participating stores here.

This weekend’s batch includes live David Bowie LP called ‘I’m Only Dancing’ recorded on ‘The Soul Tour’ in 1974, a picture disc vinyl copy of The Cure’s ‘Seventeen Seconds’, a coloured vinyl reissue of Robyn‘s self-titled 2005 debut, two Christine And The Queens 7″ singles, plus releases by Bastille, The Fall, Elton John, Jake Bugg, Morrissey, Manic Street Preachers, Mansun and Primal Scream.

Natasha Youngs, owner of Resident Music in Brighton said “We may not be partying this year but we’re still determined to make sure we celebrate the artists and labels that have made special releases available for our event.

“We will be operating a socially distanced queue and will be serving from 8am. With the releases being made available online at 6pm the same evening, customers who would rather not visit the shop in person can choose to order them online in the evening instead.

“They can then collect their records from the shop at a later date or have them posted to their door. We’ll focus on being able to organise another exciting event next year when things can hopefully return a little more to normal.”

September, meanwhile, sees the likes of Britney Spears, Declan McKenna, The Doors, Ellie Goulding, Fleetwood Mac, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Roger Waters and Tegan and Sara putting out exclusive releases.

October will see releases from Beck and St. Vincent, Def Leppard, Eminem, Suede, Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg and Thin Lizzy.