Check out these UK record shops re-opening this week

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the UK, a great many record stores are starting to physically re-open this week. Check out the list of shops below.

Since the spread of COVID-19 brought about a nationwide lockdown back in March, many record shops opted for delivery services or a click-and-collect option in order to survive.

Starting today (June 15), record stores and other non-essential retailers have been allowed to re-open provided that social distancing can be abided by on the premises – which at present state that people should remain 2 metres apart.

Advertisement

It has been announced that HMV will be re-opening 90 stores this week, as well as Rough Trade opening the doors of their regional branches once again. Beyond that, Record Store Day have provided NME with details of many of the other independent retailers and vinyl specialists that will be physically re-opening at some point this week. Check them out below, and visit their websites for more information.

101 Collectors Records

Farnham

81 Renshaw

Liverpool

Action Records

Preston

Adrians

Wickford

Astonishing Sounds

Burnley

Advertisement

Beatdown Records Ltd

Newcastle

Black Circle Records

Leighton Buzzard

Boiler Room Records

Poole

Crash Records

Leeds

Cruisin Records

Welling

Disc World

Deptford

Empire Records

St Albans

Fish Records

Stone

Five’s Records

Southend-On-Sea

Flashback Records Limited

Islington, London

Forest Vinyl

Cinderford

Gatefield Sounds

Whitstable

Global Groove

Stoke-On-Trent

Grind And Groove Records

Keighley

Heathen Chemistry Records

Fareham

Hey Joe

Brentwood

Intense Records

Chelmsford

Jam

Falmouth

Jumbo Records

Leeds

Just Dropped In

Coventry

Left For Dead

Shrewsbury

Lion Vibes

Brixton, London

Lost In Vinyl

Cambridge

Malcoms Musicland

Chorley

Martian Central

Exmouth

Museumvinyl

Saint Austell

Music Mania

Stoke-On-Trent

Raves From The Grave

Warminster

Record Revivals

Scarborough

Replay Records

Grimsby

Resident

Brighton

Revo Records

Halifax

Revolution Records

Stevenage

Rock Box Records Ltd

Camberley

Rough Trade East

Brick Lane, London

Rough Trade West

Notting Hill, London

Rough Trade Bristol

Bristol

Rough Trade Nottingham

Nottingham

RPM Music

Newcastle

S.T. Records

Hackney, London

Seismic Records

Leamington Spa

Sister Ray

Soho, London

Sound Knowledge

Marlborough

Spinning Discs

Sheffield

Square Records

Wimborne

Tasty Records

Altrincham

The Diskery

Birmingham

The Record Shop Ltd

Tottenham, London

The Vault

Bournemouth

The Vault

Christchurch

TNT Records

Barrow-In-Furness

Townsend Records

Blackburn

Truck

Oxford

Union Music Store

Lewes

Up North Records

Chester

Vinyl Attraction

Newark

Vinyl Revival MCR

Manchester

Vinylstore Jr

Canterbury

Wax At Moorgate

Moorgate, London

Winyl

Manningtree

Wrecking Ball Music and Books

Hull

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. and Laura Marling are among the many artists who are set to take part in Love Record Stores’ 24-hour virtual in-store events this week. Organised by the Love Record Stores campaign, which is aiming to help struggling independent record stores during the coronavirus outbreak, the online in-store will take place on Saturday, June 20 in place of the re-arranged Record Store Day 2020 (which will now be split over three dates: August 29, September 26 and October 24)

Love Record Stores’ online event next weekend will span 24 hours from 7AM on June 20, with over 130 record stores in the UK taking part in the sale of a number of special vinyl releases that will available online on the day. 24 hours of live performances, DJ sets, interviews, readings and more have also been promised during what Love Record Stores are billing as “the world’s largest in-store event”.