Check out these UK record shops re-opening this week

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the UK, a great many record stores are starting to physically re-open this week. Check out the list of shops below.
Since the spread of COVID-19 brought about a nationwide lockdown back in March, many record shops opted for delivery services or a click-and-collect option in order to survive.
Starting today (June 15), record stores and other non-essential retailers have been allowed to re-open provided that social distancing can be abided by on the premises – which at present state that people should remain 2 metres apart.
It has been announced that HMV will be re-opening 90 stores this week, as well as Rough Trade opening the doors of their regional branches once again. Beyond that, Record Store Day have provided NME with details of many of the other independent retailers and vinyl specialists that will be physically re-opening at some point this week. Check them out below, and visit their websites for more information.
101 Collectors Records
Farnham
81 Renshaw
Liverpool
Action Records
Preston
Adrians
Wickford
Astonishing Sounds
Burnley
Beatdown Records Ltd
Newcastle
Black Circle Records
Leighton Buzzard
Boiler Room Records
Poole
Crash Records
Leeds
Cruisin Records
Welling
Disc World
Deptford
Empire Records
St Albans
Fish Records
Stone
Five’s Records
Southend-On-Sea
Flashback Records Limited
Islington, London
Forest Vinyl
Cinderford
Gatefield Sounds
Whitstable
Global Groove
Stoke-On-Trent
Grind And Groove Records
Keighley
Heathen Chemistry Records
Fareham
Hey Joe
Brentwood
Intense Records
Chelmsford
Jam
Falmouth
Jumbo Records
Leeds
Just Dropped In
Coventry
Left For Dead
Shrewsbury
Lion Vibes
Brixton, London
Lost In Vinyl
Cambridge
Malcoms Musicland
Chorley
Martian Central
Exmouth
Museumvinyl
Saint Austell
Music Mania
Stoke-On-Trent
Raves From The Grave
Warminster
Record Revivals
Scarborough
Replay Records
Grimsby
Resident
Brighton
Revo Records
Halifax
Revolution Records
Stevenage
Rock Box Records Ltd
Camberley
Rough Trade East
Brick Lane, London
Rough Trade West
Notting Hill, London
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
RPM Music
Newcastle
S.T. Records
Hackney, London
Seismic Records
Leamington Spa
Sister Ray
Soho, London
Sound Knowledge
Marlborough
Spinning Discs
Sheffield
Square Records
Wimborne
Tasty Records
Altrincham
The Diskery
Birmingham
The Record Shop Ltd
Tottenham, London
The Vault
Bournemouth
The Vault
Christchurch
TNT Records
Barrow-In-Furness
Townsend Records
Blackburn
Truck
Oxford
Union Music Store
Lewes
Up North Records
Chester
Vinyl Attraction
Newark
Vinyl Revival MCR
Manchester
Vinylstore Jr
Canterbury
Wax At Moorgate
Moorgate, London
Winyl
Manningtree
Wrecking Ball Music and Books
Hull
Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. and Laura Marling are among the many artists who are set to take part in Love Record Stores’ 24-hour virtual in-store events this week. Organised by the Love Record Stores campaign, which is aiming to help struggling independent record stores during the coronavirus outbreak, the online in-store will take place on Saturday, June 20 in place of the re-arranged Record Store Day 2020 (which will now be split over three dates: August 29, September 26 and October 24)
Love Record Stores’ online event next weekend will span 24 hours from 7AM on June 20, with over 130 record stores in the UK taking part in the sale of a number of special vinyl releases that will available online on the day. 24 hours of live performances, DJ sets, interviews, readings and more have also been promised during what Love Record Stores are billing as “the world’s largest in-store event”.