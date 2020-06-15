GAMING  

Check out these UK record shops re-opening this week

Is your favourite record store returning?

By Andrew Trendell
Rough Trade East
Rough Trade East CREDIT: David Corio/Redferns

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the UK, a great many record stores are starting to physically re-open this week. Check out the list of shops below.

Since the spread of COVID-19 brought about a nationwide lockdown back in March, many record shops opted for delivery services or a click-and-collect option in order to survive.

Starting today (June 15), record stores and other non-essential retailers have been allowed to re-open provided that social distancing can be abided by on the premises – which at present state that people should remain 2 metres apart.

It has been announced that HMV will be re-opening 90 stores this week, as well as Rough Trade opening the doors of their regional branches once again. Beyond that, Record Store Day have provided NME with details of many of the other independent retailers and vinyl specialists that will be physically re-opening at some point this week. Check them out below, and visit their websites for more information.

101 Collectors Records
Farnham

81 Renshaw
Liverpool

Action Records
Preston

Adrians
Wickford

Astonishing Sounds
Burnley

Beatdown Records Ltd
Newcastle

Black Circle Records
Leighton Buzzard

Boiler Room Records
Poole

Crash Records
Leeds

Cruisin Records
Welling

Disc World
Deptford

Empire Records
St Albans

Fish Records
Stone

Five’s Records
Southend-On-Sea

Flashback Records Limited
Islington, London

Forest Vinyl
Cinderford

Gatefield Sounds
Whitstable

Global Groove
Stoke-On-Trent

Grind And Groove Records
Keighley

Heathen Chemistry Records
Fareham

Hey Joe
Brentwood

Intense Records
Chelmsford

Jam
Falmouth

Jumbo Records
Leeds

Just Dropped In
Coventry

Left For Dead
Shrewsbury

Lion Vibes
Brixton, London

Lost In Vinyl
Cambridge

Malcoms Musicland
Chorley

Martian Central
Exmouth

Museumvinyl
Saint Austell

Music Mania
Stoke-On-Trent

Raves From The Grave
Warminster

Record Revivals
Scarborough

Replay Records
Grimsby

Resident
Brighton

Revo Records
Halifax

Revolution Records
Stevenage

Rock Box Records Ltd
Camberley

Rough Trade East
Brick Lane, London

Rough Trade West
Notting Hill, London

Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol

Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham

RPM Music
Newcastle

S.T. Records
Hackney, London

Seismic Records
Leamington Spa

Sister Ray
Soho, London

Sound Knowledge
Marlborough

Spinning Discs
Sheffield

Square Records
Wimborne

Tasty Records
Altrincham

The Diskery
Birmingham

The Record Shop Ltd
Tottenham, London

The Vault
Bournemouth

The Vault
Christchurch

TNT Records
Barrow-In-Furness

Townsend Records
Blackburn

Truck
Oxford

Union Music Store
Lewes

Up North Records
Chester

Vinyl Attraction
Newark

Vinyl Revival MCR
Manchester

Vinylstore Jr
Canterbury

Wax At Moorgate
Moorgate, London

Winyl
Manningtree

Wrecking Ball Music and Books
Hull

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. and Laura Marling are among the many artists who are set to take part in Love Record Stores’ 24-hour virtual in-store events this week. Organised by the Love Record Stores campaign, which is aiming to help struggling independent record stores during the coronavirus outbreak, the online in-store will take place on Saturday, June 20 in place of the re-arranged Record Store Day 2020 (which will now be split over three dates: August 29, September 26 and October 24)

Love Record Stores’ online event next weekend will span 24 hours from 7AM on June 20, with over 130 record stores in the UK taking part in the sale of a number of special vinyl releases that will available online on the day. 24 hours of live performances, DJ sets, interviews, readings and more have also been promised during what Love Record Stores are billing as “the world’s largest in-store event”.

