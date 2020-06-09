Record stores and other non-essential retail allowed to reopen on Monday

Non-essential retail stores will be permitted to re-open in England from next Monday (June 15), it has been confirmed.

The business secretary Alok Sharma made the announcement during the daily coronavirus briefing on BBC One this evening (June 9).

Sharma said that the country “continue[s] to meet” the five tests put in place by the government for lifting current restrictions.

He explained that staff should follow safety guidelines and social distancing rules, which at present state that people should remain 2 metres apart.

Ahead of tonight’s briefing, Crash Records in Leeds today announced plans to re-open their shop next Monday, though customers will not be able to browse stock. “Entry to the shop will be for pre-ordered collections (either online or over the phone). Or to make enquiries about stock or tickets,” a statement read.

Restricted shop opening hours start on Monday 15th June. Please read all the information on our website's news section if you are planning to visit us. We're taking a cautious approach to re-opening. Thanks for all the support we have had during lockdown.https://t.co/dqjPw75gy0 pic.twitter.com/4b6zX1ePci — Crash Records (@Crash_Records) June 9, 2020

as High Street stores prepare to re-open, we're keeping our doors closed. not being able to browse, to social distance effectively, or manage queues on Eden St, we're offering a Car Park Collection service to the rear of Banquet instead. pic.twitter.com/JTMgALznSI — Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Rough Trade confirmed that they would be re-opening their record stores from Tuesday, June 16. Sales have been processed solely online since the UK lockdown was implemented back in March.

Banquet Records in Kingston, however, have made the decision to remain closed despite the lifting of restrictions, reasoning that “record shops are all about browsing”. Banquet have instead set up a Click & Collect system, allowing their customers to pick up their orders in the shop’s car park. You can find more information in the above tweet.

Non-essential stores in Northern Ireland are allowed to re-open from this Friday (June 12), while those in Scotland and Wales have not yet been given a date.

Last week, the organisers of Record Store Day announced a list of special releases that will be available during this year’s socially distanced event. RSD 2020 was initially postponed to June 20 due to the coronavirus crisis, but was subsequently delayed once more and spread over three separate days.