Record stores celebrate reopening as UK lockdown restrictions ease

Record stores across the UK have reopened for in-person trading this morning (April 12) as a number of coronavirus-enforced restrictions have been lifted.

Non-essential businesses in England can reopen today as part of the third phase of easing lockdown restrictions, which came into force on January 6. In addition, Northern Ireland’s “stay-at-home” order has ended, while further measures have been relaxed in Scotland and Wales.

A number of record shops across England and the UK have resumed in-person trading today, with the likes of Leeds’ Crash Records, Manchester’s Piccadilly Records and London’s Sister Ray Records all celebrating the significant development on social media.

Advertisement

Tim Burgess’ ‘Twitter Listening Parties’ website has an interactive list of independent record stores in the UK which you can check out here.

WE'RE BACK 🥳 📅Monday – Saturday 📅

⏰9:30am – 6pm ⏰

🎶Vinyl, CDs, Merch and more!🎶 We've missed you, come by and say hello! 👋 pic.twitter.com/TltH66K14d — Crash Records (@Crash_Records) April 12, 2021

Shop safe today x pic.twitter.com/F7uixUdkp1 — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) April 12, 2021

We are happy to be back open and looking forward to seeing you all pic.twitter.com/cV6rdpvLD9 — Wrecking Ball Music and Books (@wbmusicandbooks) April 12, 2021

Evening all Don't forget we can now open the shop from Monday 12th April 2021. Look forward to seeing you all in time. Meanwhile some more #rsd21 titles for you to ponder. @RSDUK #ELP @thecure @NoiseArtof @myMotorhead #vinylrecords @AudioT_Swansea pic.twitter.com/DuHMxVHiVH — Derricks Music (@DerricksMusic) April 9, 2021

Windows cleaned, displays changed, bunting up, floor mopped, polishing done…think we're ready to open the doors on Monday at 9.30am! All we need are the #customers! #reopening #april12th #indie #shoplocal — Opus 13 (@Opus13Music) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

💫 O P E N 💫 Super happy to be able to say that we are pushing the shutter back and welcoming you all back in the shop in ages. Here until 6pm. Which section are you heading to first? https://t.co/KL1FeNcZ4F Don’t forget to mask up 😷 pic.twitter.com/jcf0GEXD4g — Piccadilly Records (@PiccadillyRecs) April 12, 2021

However, Banquet Records in Kingston confirmed yesterday (April 11) that they wouldn’t be reopening for in-person trading today.

“This week we’ve had 40% of our core customer-facing staff isolating, while none of our customer-facing staff have yet been offered a jab,” the store said in a statement on their Twitter account in regards to their decision not to reopen yet.

NOT YET our thinking may change, but right now we don't feel comfortable opening up again. THREAD pic.twitter.com/dWjN7K8IZc — Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) April 11, 2021

“Additionally, our physical site makes social distancing hard without turning into some form of record store Argos, which we don’t want to do.”

Banquet did confirm that ‘Shop Step’ sales will recommence, while their online retail operation is continuing.

Last week the opening of a new vinyl pressing plant in Middlesbrough was announced.

It’s hoped that 100,000 records will be produced each month at the plant, with priority being given to smaller independent music labels. The plant is expected to launch next month.