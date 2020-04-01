Record Union have launched ‘The Wellness Starter Pack’, an online mental health resource kit for musicians.

The Swedish digital distribution company is aiming to increase mental wellbeing particularly among independent artists.

The launch of the ‘Starter Pack’ follows a Record Union-commissioned survey of nearly 1500 musicians, which found that 73% of responders said they had experienced feelings of stress, anxiety and/or depression in relation to their music creation.

‘The Wellness Starter Pack’ was created by Record Union in collaboration with a range of doctors, specialists and experts with the aim of helping artists maintain their health through five key areas: nutrition, mindfulness, positivity, exercise and sleep.

Record Union CEO Johan Svanberg said of ‘The Wellness Starter Pack’: “Traditionally, the music industry has defined success on commercial grounds; it has always been money first. But in this pursuit of success, we can see that many artists find the pressure to succeed and the fear of failure too overwhelming.

“To create a healthier music climate with healthier artists, we believe that the industry, as well as the artists themselves, need to start thinking about mental health as part of their success.

“This is why we, in an attempt to lower the barriers to greater wellbeing, have created The Wellness Starter Pack.”

You can access ‘The Wellness Starter Pack’ here.

For help and advice on mental health: