RecordStoreoftheDay campaign relaunches to share love for independent stores

Music fans are being encouraged to share love for their favourite independent record stores as the #RecordStoreoftheDay campaign relaunches.

The campaign initially launched at the end of March as the UK entered its first coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Now, as of today (November 13), the campaign is back underway, supported by Association of Independent Music, ERA, the BPI and more.

Each day of the week, the campaign will highlight an independent record store in the UK, beginning today with Brighton’s Resident Music.

As part of the new campaign, two competitions will be held to win £50-£150 worth of record store vouchers. To enter, music fans need to share photos online of their most treasured indie record store purchases, tagging the store they bought it from and including the #recordstoreoftheday hashtag across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Winners of the competitions will be announced on November 26 and December 11.

Announcing their partnership with the new campaign, electronic duo Coldcut (who also own indie record label Ninja Tune) said: “Happy to be supporting the #RSOTD campaign again. After all, we the two founders of Coldcut and Ninja Tune did meet in an independent record store, Reckless Records of Berwick St, which, like Oldcut, is still rocking 33 years later!

“In fact Jon was the manager there for a while. Chatting in the store bonded us on breakbeats, vinyl and crate digging and that’s where we decided to make our first record.

We're delighted to partner with @recordstoreotd, which is being relaunched to support independent record shops. Give them a follow, check out the stores on show, and go buy records online until they can open their doors again!https://t.co/2vyixtIsks — AIM #saveourvenues (@AIM_UK) November 13, 2020

“So the record store is the place where it all happened and still the place to meet fellow music heads. Let’s keep that shared experience going and especially support all independent record shops at this time. IRL may be best but if that’s not possible online is still cool. Do it!”

Rough Trade co-owner Nigel House added: “We love selling music – when we opened it was all vinyl, then it was lots of CDs with some vinyl, and now it’s back to mainly vinyl and some CDs.

“It is always better over the counter, with a chat about the latest show / release, or a coffee to catch up on football / kids, but at the moment it is only over the internet / online. We will get all our shops back open as soon as it is safe to do so, but in the meantime stay healthy, and settle for the second best option of online ordering.”

See the full list of participating UK record stores below.

Vinilo Record Store – Southampton & Bournemouth

The Rock Box Record Store – Camberley

Fish Records – Stone, Staffordshire

Tangled Parrot – Carmartehn/Hay-on-Wye/Swansea

Seismic Records – Leamington Spa

Resident – Brighton

Frank Harvey Hi Fi Excellence – Coventry

Flashback Records – London

Sound Records – Stroud

The Record Store Ashford – Ashford, Kent

Intense Records – Chelmsford

Reflex – Newcastle Upon Tyne

Vintage & Vinyl – Folkestone

Underground Solu’shn – Edinburgh

Norman Records – Leeds

Sister Ray – London

Banquet Records – Kingston Upon Thames

Grind and Groove Records – Keighley

