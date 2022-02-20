Red Bull to host rave at Manchester’s Victoria Baths

Red Bull is set to host a rave at Manchester’s Victoria Baths later this month.

It’s part of a new series that will see Red Bull travel around the world to celebrate nightlife.

The series is called “Red Bull Unlocked” and the first event in Manchester will take place on February 26.

Headlining the night is Afrodeutsche and A Guy Called Gerald.

Other local artists also performing including, Mr Scruff, DJ Paulette, Luke Unabomber, Annabel Fraser, Gina Breeze, Ruf Dug and Blasha & Allatt.

You can see the full schedule of events below:

Red Bull Unlocked is coming… get ready for a celebration of Manchester's nightlife scene 👀🎉 📍 Victoria Baths

Victoria Baths was the host of famous rave nights in the city during the 1980s called ‘Wet’, which were created by the same promoters as The Haçienda club.

The 1000-capacity venue will use eight different rooms to transform the location into a rave venue.

A statement on Victoria Bath’s website explained: “The city’s finest DJs, musicians, mixologists, clubs, bars and culinary creatives will come together to offer never-before-seen collaborations.

“The Grade-II listed Victoria Baths will be transformed into a 1,000-capacity rave complex, with eight rooms hosting the finest local talent, from renowned names to emerging artists.

“Expect food and drink from the likes of Dusk Til Pawn, El Capo, Escape to Freight Island, Junior Jackson’s, Twenty Twenty Two, plus club venues XLR and Yes.”

Tickets for the debut event ‘Red Bull Unlocked: Manchester’ are available now at £15 here; doors will open next week at 6:30pm.

The UK could soon be left with just 5,000 nightclubs in operation across the country, according to a new study released last month.

The findings were made by two hospitality-focused software companies, Stampede and StoreKit, using data obtained from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The results showed that, despite an uptick in registered hospitality businesses since 2019, the UK’s nightlife sector is in decline. Between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, the number of pubs, bars and clubs in the UK dropped, continuing a trend that has seen businesses in the sector shutting in high numbers for a decade.

According to the ONS, there were 10,040 registered clubs in the UK in 2010. However, by 2015 that number had fallen to 8,370 in 2015 and again to 6,985 by 2021. Using that data, the study predicts that the number of clubs in the UK will soon drop to 5,000 or less.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s nightlife sector has caused many establishments to face financial issues. The government responded with some financial assistance packages, including a £1billion support package introduced in December 2021 after the emergence of the Omicron variant. However, industry bodies and venues alike have called the support “woefully inadequate”.