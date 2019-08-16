You’ll be able to add the ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ score to your vinyl collection soon

The game's official soundtrack features the likes of D'Angelo, Josh Homme, and Willie Nelson

‘The Music Of Red Dead Redemption 2’ is set to be released on vinyl, it has been confirmed.

The game was released in October 2018, with its soundtrack picking up the award for Best Score/Music at The Game Awards that same year.

Fans will soon be able to add the recent companion album – which is different from the soundtrack – to their record collection. On September 20, it will be released in the form of a double LP vinyl set, which is pressed on 180-gram, translucent red vinyl and comes in a gatefold package with printed sleeves. It is currently available for pre-order now.

The record features contributions from the likes of Arca and Colin Stetson. The full tracklist is as follows:

Jeff Silverman, Woody Jackson, and Luke O’Malley – ‘By 1899, The Age Of Outlaws And Gunslingers Was At An End’

Woody Jackson – ‘Outlaws From The West’

Woody Jackson – ‘Blessed Are The Peacemakers’

Woody Jackson – ‘Mrs. Sadie Adler, Widow’

Mario Batkovic and Woody Jackson – ‘Revenge Is A Dish Best Eaten’

Woody Jackson – ‘It All Makes Sense Now’

Woody Jackson – ‘The Fine Art Of Conversation’

Michael Leonhart and Woody Jackson – ‘Banking, The Old American Art’

Mario Batkovic – ‘There She Is… A Real City, The Future’

Woody Jackson – ‘Everybody Wake Up’

Senyawa and Colin Stetson – ‘Welcome To The New World’

Senyawa, Woody Jackson, and Colin Stetson – ‘Paradise Mercifully Departed’

Colin Stetson – ‘Doctor’s Opinion’

Colin Stetson and Woody Jackson – ‘Fleeting Joy’

Colin Stetson, David Ralicke, and Jeff Silverman – ‘Icarus And Friends’

Arca and Woody Jackson – ‘Country Pursuits’

Woody Jackson – ‘An American Pastoral Scene’

Woody Jackson – ‘Bloody Feuds, Ancient And Modern’

Woody Jackson – ‘Red Dead Redemption’

Woody Jackson – ‘The Wheel’

Woody Jackson – ‘American Venom’

Woody Jackson – ‘American Reprise’

Speaking about the score in a new press release, Woody Jackson said: “Writing the score for Red Dead Redemption 2 was an incredibly ambitious project and I couldn’t be prouder of the results.

“We were creating a living soundscape for a wildly diverse cross-section of 19th century America. After all these years working with so many talented people, I can’t wait to share these songs beyond the world of the game.”