Red Hearse, Jack Antonoff’s new band with Sam Dew and Sounwave, debut with two songs

The trio’s self-titled debut album is set to arrive later in the summer

Jack Antonoff has announced Red Hearse, his newly minted synth-pop supergroup with singer-songwriter Sam Dew and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Sounwave, with two songs: ‘Red Hearse’ and ‘Honey’.

The new, groove-laden tracks give fans a taste of what’s to come from the trio. ‘Red Hearse’ bounces along to a bass-driven beat, while ‘Honey’ is an R&B jam that serves up sultry vocals and lush melodies. Both songs are accompanied by hypnotic stop-motion visuals of – what else – a red hearse cruising down streets.

The group’s forthcoming self-titled debut album, due out later this summer, is entirely performed, produced and written by Antonoff, Dew and Sounwave. The record is “deeply influenced by the members’ hometowns of New Jersey, Chicago and Los Angeles”, a press release described.

There’s not a lot of chatter about the group just yet, but Red Hearse certainly have the creds. Antonoff fronts the indie-pop band Bleachers and is best known for his work with pop heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey, while Sounwave (real name Mark Spears) was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for his contribution to Marvel’s Black Panther soundtrack. Dew, on the other hand, has penned songs for artists like Rihanna, Schoolboy Q and Wale, among others.

Listen to Red Hearse’s two new tracks below and judge for yourself: