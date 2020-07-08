Red Hot Chili Peppers, Angel Olsen, Fontaines D.C. and more to play NOS Alive 2021

Lisbon festival NOS Alive has announced a first wave of names for its 2021 edition.

This year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will return across the weekend of July 7-10 at the Passeio Marítimo de Algés in the Portuguese capital.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are the first headliners announced for the festival, and they’ll be joined by Angel Olsen, Fontaines D.C., Alt-J, Caribou, Two Door Cinema Club and more.

Tickets for NOS Alive 2021 are on sale now here.

Os @ChiliPeppers juntam-se ao cartaz no dia 8/7/21, no #PalcoNOS num regresso que vai ficar para a história! 🌶 pic.twitter.com/zTP1FH4BSu — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) July 8, 2020

The new names have been announced today (July 8) to mark what would’ve been the start of the 2020 edition of NOS Alive, set to be headlined by Taylor Swift, The Strokes, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

“This will be the first July without NOS Alive,” a statement from the festival’s organisers read at the time of postponement. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that NOS Alive 2020 is postponed until July 2021.”

See the full list of names announced so far for NOS Alive 2021 below.

Weds 7th July

Black Pumas

Fontaines D.C.

Thurs 8th July

Alt-J

Nothing But Thieves

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Seasick Steve

Fri 9th July

Angel Olsen

Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers

Moses Sumney

Sea Girls

Sat 10th July

Alec Benjamin

Caribou

Parcels

Two Door Cinema Club

The show looks set to be one of the first Red Hot Chili Peppers gigs to feature recently reinstated original guitarist John Frusciante.

Last December, it was revealed that Frusciante was rejoining the band after over ten years away, with the band making the announcement “with great excitement and full hearts”.