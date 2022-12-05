Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 US, UK and European tour with The Strokes, Iggy Pop and more

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a 2023 tour of North America, the UK and Europe, with The Strokes, Iggy Pop and more all set to support.

The band, who returned in 2022 with two new albums – ‘Unlimited Love’ and follow-up ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ – will continue their global tour from next March, which will see them head out on a run of dates which begin in Vancouver, Canada.

North American dates run until the end of May, before the band head to the UK and Europe in June.

Advertisement

Among a series of festival dates including Pinkpop and Mad Cool, the band will then play two UK headline shows – a London date at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 21 and a Glasgow show at Hampden Park (rescheduled from this summer due to illness) two days later.

Also supporting the band at select dates of the tour will be St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, The Roots, Thundercat and City and Colour.

See the full list of new dates below with corresponding support acts for each city. Tickets for all dates go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10am local time. Buy UK tickets here and buy North American and European tickets here.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

MARCH 2023

29 – Vancouver, BC, BC Place *~

APRIL 2023

1 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium #~

6 – Fargo, ND, FARGODOME ^~

8 – Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium ^~

14 – Syracuse, NY, JMA Wireless Dome ^~

Advertisement

MAY 2023

12 – San Diego, CA, Snap Dragon Stadium >+

14 – Phoenix, AZ, State Farm Stadium ^+

17 – San Antonio, TX, Alamodome ^+

19 – Gulf Shores, AL, Hangout Music Festival =

25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park ^+

JUNE 2023

18 – Landgraaf, Pinkpop =

21 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy <

24 – Odense, Tinderbox =

26 – Mannheim, Maimarktgelände <

30 – Leuven, Rock Wercther =

JULY 2023

2 – Milan, I-Days =

6 – Lisbon, NOS Alive =

8 – Madrid, Mad Cool =

11 – Lyon, Groupama Stadium <~

14 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

17 – Carhaix, Les Vieilles Charrues =

21 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

23 – Glasgow, Hampden Park %~

Reviewing ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’, the band’s second album of 2022, NME wrote: “Buried in the sprawling ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’, there’s a progressive album that sees the legendary California rockers taking risks, breaking new ground and engaging in the world around them. The band have never been ones for brevity though, and this album is an almighty slog, one where the vibrant new is weighed down with a lot of the same old tricks.

“For all glimpses of bold musical and lyrical steps forward, they remain largely the same band they’ve always been with ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ offering an all-you-can-eat buffet that often feels overwhelming.”