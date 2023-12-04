Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2024 ‘Unlimited Love’ US tour with huge support acts

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their North American 2024 ‘Unlimited Love’ tour with huge support acts.

The tour – which is in support of the legendary rock band’s 2022 LPs ‘Unlimited Love‘ and ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen‘ – will kick off on May 28, 2024, at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. From there, Anthony Kiedis and co. will make stops in cities such as Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Virginia Beach, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Toronto and more. The US tour will wrap up on July 30 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St Louis.

Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand and IRONTOM will serve as opening support for the band on select dates.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who are Citi cardholders. Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

An artists pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, December 6 at 10am local time for fans who use the code: RHCP24. General ticket sales will commence Friday, December 8 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 ‘Unlimited Love’ US tour dates are:

MAY

28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge +

JUNE

2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater +

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre =

7 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^

18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

JULY

2 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake =

5 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center @

30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM”

With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

% Not a Live Nation Date

In a three-star review of the Red Hot Chili Peppers gig in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in July, NME shared: “Was tonight just another date on the relentless 2022-2023 Global Stadium Tour, another sports stadium to fill with sweet slap bass? Perhaps – since this is the Chilis we’re talking about, though, it was anything but ordinary.”

In other news, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, recently opened up about his most painful on-stage injuries.

Speaking to Sean Evans on Hot Ones, Flea said that he’s accidentally hurt himself on stage. “I’ve hit myself in the face with my bass,” he admitted. “One time, I have like a scar in my head somewhere from when I cut my head open, you know, like bam (pretends to hit his head), like that,” he admitted.