Red Hot Chili Peppers announce John Frusciante is rejoining band

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that John Frusciante is rejoining the band, over a decade after he quit.

The guitarist confirmed his departure back in December 2009, revealing he had actually left the group in the previous year. He was subsequently replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.

Taking to Instagram tonight (December 15), Red Hot Chili Peppers confirmed Frusciante’s return as Klinghoffer leaves.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer,” the statement began.

“Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

They added: “We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group.” See the post above.

Speaking of his decision to leave in 2009, Frusciante explained: “When I quit the band, over a year ago, we were on an indefinite hiatus. There was no drama or anger involved, and the other guys were very understanding.

“They are supportive of me doing whatever makes me happy and that goes both ways. To put it simply, my musical interests have led me in a different direction.”

John Frusciante first joined the Chilis in 1988 and contributed to their albums ‘Mother’s Milk’ (1989) and ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ (1991). He then left the group before returning in 1998.

RHCP’s Flea, meanwhile, released his long-awaited memoir in November. Following Acid For The Children‘s arrival, the bassist explained why the book doesn’t detail the band’s huge career.