Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis has revealed that his band once got a compliment off Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Anthony Kiedis about their song ‘Bad Habit’, telling them it would “be a hit”.

The recollection came during last night’s Twitter listening party for Foals’ ‘Holy Fire’, which was released in 2013. The online event was the latest instalment of Tim Burgess‘ lockdown series of listening parties for classic albums.

Discussing the ‘Holy Fire’ single ‘Bad Habit’, Yannis recalled how the track “started out on acoustic guitar” before they began writing and rehearsing the track “in empty shower rooms” backstage while on tour in South America supporting the Chilis.

On one occasion, Kiedis came into their rehearsal space (“after getting a back rub / foot rub,” according to Yannis) after they’d played ‘Bad Habit’ and “told us it’d be a hit”.

BAD HABIT. started out on acoustic guitar, we’d play it in empty shower rooms in S.america backstage supporting @ChiliPeppers it sounded awesome with the natural reverb. Kiedis after getting a back rub / foot rub came in & told us it’d be a hit. 😐 -y#TimsTwitterListeningParty — FOALS (@foals) May 4, 2020

Yannis also spoke about his intention to be “super vulnerable” with the lyrics to ‘Bad Habit’. “I wasn’t in a great place, but the song came out great,” he added.

