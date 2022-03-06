Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Californication’ has been turned into a video game

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ 1999 hit ‘Californication’ has been turned into a video game.

The new game, based on the official video for the title track from the band’s seventh album, is the brainchild of developer Miquel Camps Orteza.

Speaking about his inspiration for creating the game, Orteza said: “I wanted to play that game so bad! It’s 2022 and I haven’t seen anyone [make] the game, so I challenged myself to create it.”

Of what to expect, he added: “I have selected some epic moments from the video and turned into 7 levels each one with different game mechanics, I hope you like this game.”

The game is available to download on both Windows PC and mac0S here, and you can reacquaint yourself with the iconic 1999 video below.

Elsewhere this week, Red Hot Chili Peppers shared new song ‘Poster Child’, the second to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Unlimited Love’.

The band announced ‘Unlimited Love’ last month alongside lead single ‘Black Summer’. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Getaway’ is set to arrive April 1 via Warner Bros, and will mark the band’s first since the return of guitarist John Frusciante in in 2019.

Speaking to NME last month, Kiedis said that reuniting with Frusciante – whose last album with Red Hot Chili Peppers before now was 2006’s ‘Stadium Arcadium’ – pushed them in “a positive way”.

“The biggest event, honestly, was John returning to the band,” Kiedis said. “That was the most monumental change in our lives. And God was I down for anything and everything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the band said they had a “loose plan” to release another album after ‘Unlimited Love’, saying fans could expect a more frequent output of material from the band going forward.

“We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally,” Kiedis told NME. “Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”

The band have also announced dates for their upcoming world stadium tour in 2022, with support from The Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and more.