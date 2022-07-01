Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel tonight’s Glasgow gig due to illness

Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled their gig in Glasgow tonight (July 1) due to illness.

It’s not known what exactly the illness is nor who is affected in the band or crew, but the funk rockers have been forced to postpone the Bellahouston Park show at the last minute.

They wrote on social media that they are now trying to reschedule the date as quickly as possible, and that fans should hold onto their tickets and await further details.

“RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding,” the band wrote online.

Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1. We are working on ways to reschedule. Pls hold onto your tickets & wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding pic.twitter.com/eUHEQPypA5 — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) July 1, 2022

The concert would have marked the LA band’s first performance in the city since 2016. They played other UK shows recently including London Stadium, Dublin’s Marlay Park and Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, earlier this month A$AP Rocky was so late to arrive at the band’s Manchester show – where he was scheduled to provide support – that the band ended up performing before him.

Signs at the concert at Old Trafford informed those in attendance that A$AP Rocky would close the performance following an opening set by Thundercat, Clout reported. Red Hot Chili Peppers would go on next to play their set before the rapper closed the show with a 20-minute set, which some users on social media found amusing.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers kicked off their world stadium tour on June 4 at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville in support of their new album ‘Unlimited Love’. The record is the band’s first new LP since 2016’s ‘The Getaway’ and the first to feature long-serving guitarist John Frusciante in over a decade.

NME‘s Ali Shutler was in attendance for the Barcelona leg of the tour recently, calling the performance a “viciously playful 100-minute set that sees the band show off their impressive legacy but also underlines why they’re still such a daring rock band”.