Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed that they are currently at work on a new album with John Frusciante, who returned to the group last month after a 10-year absence.

Drummer Chad Smith told Rolling Stone that the Chilis are “psyched” to have their old guitarist back in the fold, and confirmed that “the festivals are the only shows booked” at present.

“For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record,” he added. “We’re all real excited to make new music.”

Asked to clarify that a new album is in the works, Smith replied: “Yes. That’s all I can say.”

Before sharing the update, Smith said that he had been given the strict instructions: “DON’T TALK ABOUT THE BAND”. He was speaking to the outlet in promotion of his new art exhibition.

The upcoming new LP will mark Frusciante’s first studio contribution since working on 2006’s ‘Stadium Arcadium‘, which contains the hits ‘Dani California’ and ‘Snow (Hey Oh)’.

So far, RHCP’s summer schedule includes headline appearances at Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival and Bottlerock in California.

Announcing Frusciante’s return in December, Red Hot Chili Peppers said that the news came “with great excitement and full hearts”. They also confirmed that Josh Klinghoffer would be departing as a result.

Frusciante announced he would be stepping down from his role of lead guitarist back in December 2009, revealing he had actually left the group in the previous year. He was subsequently replaced by Klinghoffer.