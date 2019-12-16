Red Hot Chili Peppers fans react to John Frusciante’s return: “A Christmas miracle!”

Red Hot Chili Peppers have reacted with huge excitement after it was announced that John Frusciante is rejoining the band, over a decade after he quit.

The guitarist confirmed his departure back in December 2009, revealing he had actually left the group in the previous year. He was subsequently replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.

“This is not a drill, John Frusciante is back in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, this is a Christmas miracle!,” wrote one fan on social media.

Advertisement

Another said: “I’m not exaggerating when I say John Frusciante rejoining RHCP is a miracle. It’s been 10 YEARS since his 2nd departure from the band. He’s released very little material since that time. No one thought he’d come back again. HE’S BACK.”

“Green Day, Weezer, & FOB are touring together, MCR is reunited, John Frusciante is returning to the chili peppers. Is this the resurgence of rock music?,” a third joked.

I'm not exaggerating when I say John Frusciante rejoining RHCP is a miracle. It's been 10 YEARS since his 2nd departure from the band. He's released very little material since that time. No one thought he'd come back again. HE'S BACK. #RedHotChiliPeppers #johnfrusciante pic.twitter.com/zjNd3DVMpT — Andy (@AndyOtherside) December 16, 2019

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL, JOHN FRUSCIANTE IS BACK IN THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS! 🚨 THIS IS A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE 🥺 pic.twitter.com/eabVEMFng4 — • (@dude_itsKevin) December 15, 2019

surprised my bf with tickets to see his favorite band (the Red Hot Chili Peppers) right after it was announced that John frusciante (his literal idol) is rejoining and I’ve never seen a grown man cry that fast 😭😭 — Slutty Linguist (@DrSlutty) December 16, 2019

At the end of every decade John Frusciante emerges from his apartment to decide whether he will join the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a decision that affects the decade as a whole. Like a groundhog with a genius sense of melody. — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) December 16, 2019

Advertisement

But others were more divided in their response, with one describing the departure of current guitarist Josh Klinghoffer as “bittersweet”.

“Now that the excitement of Frusciante’s return has calmed down a bit, it feels bittersweet because I love Josh Klinghoffer too 🙁 and I’m gonna miss him so much. I wish that they had kept him as a fifth member,” said one fan.

Another added: “At 18 I was upset when John left, but Josh Klinghoffer has become one of my favourite modern players in last few years, such a smooth style.”

At present, their first scheduled show with Frusciante is a headline slot at Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival in May 2020.

RHCP’s Flea, meanwhile, released his long-awaited memoir in November. Following Acid For The Children‘s arrival, the bassist explained why the book doesn’t detail the band’s huge career.