Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea has revealed why he doesn’t like taking photos with fans, saying that the encounter often feels like a “transaction” instead of something more meaningful.

On Friday (August 5), Luke Vesely shared footage of them meeting Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Keidis before a show on Twitter, before writing: “Flea and (Anthony), thank you for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine. You didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and I hope you know that you really impacted our lives.”

@flea333 thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and i hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!💛@ChiliPeppers — luke (@luke_vesely) August 5, 2022

Another fan then commented, saying it was rare to see the band interact with fans, with Vesely then explaining “​​perhaps he just felt comfortable in that moment, none of my friends nor I asked for a photo or autograph or anything we just talked so maybe that had to do with his interaction with us”.

Flea then confirmed their theory, quoting the Tweet and explaining “it’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly”.

It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly. https://t.co/ZbQPrquHes — Flea (@flea333) August 5, 2022

Another fan then asked “what’s wrong with asking for a picture”, with Flea replying: “there’s nothing wrong with it. But it ruins having actual conversation. It is a transaction.”

He went on to add: “I have never asked anyone to take a photo with me once in my life”.

Last month, the band confirmed details of their new album ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen‘ which is out October 14 and is the follow-up to ‘Unlimited Love‘, which was released earlier this year.

Speaking about the new record, the band said in a statement: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs.

“Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”