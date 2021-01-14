Red Hot Chili Peppers, IDLES and Warpaint among artists to join Andy Gill tribute album

Red Hot Chili Peppers, IDLES and Warpaint are among the acts to feature on the forthcoming Andy Gill tribute album – check out the full tracklist below

Announced last month, ‘The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four’ has so far been previewed with a cover of ‘Natural’s Not In It’ by Tom Morello and Serj Tankian.

Today (January 14) the full tracklist for the double record has been announced, and includes the likes of RHCP’s Flea and John Frusciante, IDLES, Warpaint, La Roux, Everything Everything and Gary Numan.

IDLES covered ‘Damaged Goods’ from Gang Of Four’s debut album ‘Entertainment!’, with La Roux also offering up her own take on the song later on the record. Flea and John Frusciante, meanwhile, teamed up for a collaborative version of ‘Not Great Men’.

‘The Problem of Leisure…’ will arrive on May 14 – the full tracklist is as follows:

Vinyl One, Side A

1. IDLES – Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Tom Morello & Serj Tankian – Natural’s Not in It (USA)

3. Helmet – In the Ditch (USA)

4. 3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins – Where the Nightingale Sings (UK)

5. Hotei – To Hell With Poverty (Japan)

Vinyl One, Side B

1. Gary Numan – Love Like Anthrax (UK)

2. Gail Ann Dorsey – We Live as We Dream, Alone (USA)

3. Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Germany)

4. LoneLady – Not Great Men (UK)

5. JJ Sterry – 5.45 (UK)

Vinyl Two, Side C

1. La Roux – Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Everything Everything – Natural’s Not in It (UK)

3. Dado Villa-Lobos – Return the Gift (Brazil)

4. The Dandy Warhols – What We All Want (USA)

5. Warpaint – Paralysed (USA)

Vinyl Two, Side D

1. Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men (USA)

2. The Sounds – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Sweden)

3. Hardcore Raver in Tears – Last Mile** (China)

4. Killing Joke x Gang of Four – Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub) (UK)

5. Sekar Melati – Not Great Men (live version) (Japan)

Gill passed away last February following a respiratory illness. He was 64 years old.

Announcing ‘The Problem of Leisure…’ last month, his widow Catherine Mayer explained that her late husband had planned to share the album to mark the 40th anniversary of ‘Entertainment!’ (released in 1979).

“Even in hospital, he wanted to keep working on the project that had excited him for more than two years – and he did, right up until five days before he died,” Mayer said, adding that it was “bittersweet” to announce the LP after his death.