Red Hot Chili Peppers to play intimate gig at New York’s Apollo Theater

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced details of an intimate gig at the historic Apollo Theater in New York which will take place next month.

The rock band are currently in the middle of a North American tour that has them headlining stadiums and festivals across the country.

On September 13, between other touring commitments, the group will head to New York to perform at the 1,500-capacity venue for a one-off gig. The special, invitation-only concert will be part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series and will celebrate the launch of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ exclusive music channel on the radio network.

Advertisement

According to a press release, the setlist will include fan favourites, hits and new songs from their latest album ‘Unlimited Love’. Fans can enter to win tickets by tuning into the Whole Lotta Red Hot channel on the SXM app and watching for a pop-up message to appear. The giveaway will be open until 11am ET on August 29.

“During our long-standing relationship with the Apollo Theater, SiriusXM has brought many of music’s most significant artists to their historic stage for the very first time, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are no exception,” SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said in a statement.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the most definitive bands in rock music that continue to innovate the genre with their musical craftsmanship and we are honoured to present them as they make their debut at the Apollo Theater. This is shaping up to be a September to remember for SiriusXM subscribers.”

For those who can’t make it to the intimate gig, Chili Peppers’ new SiriusXM channel will air the show live with multiple rebroadcasts in the days after the gig. More information on the show can be found here.

In July, the band surprised fans by announcing details of another new album, which will arrive just six months after the release of ‘Unlimited Love’. ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ will be released on October 14 and was once again produced by Rick Rubin.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the band told NME they had a “loose plan” to release another new album in the immediate future, just months after their last, ‘Unlimited Love’.

“We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally,” singer Anthony Kiedis said. “Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”