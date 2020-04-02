Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has released a new solo project called ‘Look Down, See Us’ – listen to it below.

Frusciante, who recently rejoined the Chilis after more than 10 years away from the band, shared the four-track acid house effort on Tuesday (March 31) under his Trickfinger alias.

Made up of songs ‘GR 8’, ‘Meaning To’, ‘Cymm Trace’ and the project’s title track, it’s the first of three new projects coming this year, according to Consequence of Sound.

Advertisement

‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’ will be released on June 3, while a third untitled release will follow later in the year.

Listen to ‘Look Down, See Us’ below:

<a href="http://evar-records.bandcamp.com/album/look-down-see-us">Look Down, See Us by Trickfinger</a>

All three releases are being put out by Frusciante’s own Evar Records, which he founded with girlfriend Marcia Pinna.

According to a description on the label’s Bandcamp page, Evar Records is “an experimental electronic label emphasising genre defying transitory hybrid musical spaces with music for the brain and body alike.”

Advertisement

In December, it was announced that Frusciante would be rejoining Red Hot Chili Peppers, over a decade after he quit and was subsequently replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.

Back in February, footage surfaced of the band performing with Frusciante for the first time in 12 years.