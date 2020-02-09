Footage has surfaced of Red Hot Chili Peppers performing with John Frusciante for the first time in 12 years, after leaving the band in 2008.

In December, the band announced that Frusciante would be rejoining the band, over a decade after he quit and was subsequently replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.

Now, footage has been posted online of the Chilis performing with Frusciante at a memorial for Andrew Burkle, an aspiring filmmaker and the son of billionaire venture capitalist Ron Burkle.

The memorial was organised by the Tony Hawk Foundation, a charity focused on making skate parks available to today’s youth. According to Tony Hawk, Burkle and his family were heavily involved in keeping the foundation going.

Hawk took to Instagram to pay tribute to Burkle. “Today we celebrated the life of Andrew Burkle,” he began. “He was a beloved son, friend and brother to the lucky ones that surrounded him. Because of him, @tonyhawkfoundation had landmark fundraising events in Beverly Hills for 10 years in a row and I am forever grateful for his support in our mission.”

Hawk also shared footage of the Chilis performing with Frusciante, adding: “Thank you to the Burkle family for including us in your celebration of Andrew. His passion for life was contagious, and his spirit lives on through our work. A perfect example of Andrew’s magnetism was displayed this afternoon when this all-star lineup came together to perform Iggy Pop and Gang Of Four (and RHCP) songs in his honor. Thank you Andrew, we will miss you beyond words.”

Thank you to the Burkle family for including us in your celebration of Andrew. His passion for life was contagious & his spirit lives on through our work at @THF.

Frusciante is the guitarist behind many of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ most famous recordings, including ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magick’ and ‘Californication’.

After it was announced last month that Klinghoffer would be leaving the Chilis after 10 years, he said that there were no hard feelings between him and the band.

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has paid emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant following the NBA star’s tragic death last month.

Bryant was among nine people, including his daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.