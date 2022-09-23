Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen with emotive new single ‘Eddie’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the second preview of their forthcoming 13th album, ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ – an emotive rocker dedicated to the late, great Eddie Van Halen, simply titled ‘Eddie’.

In a press release, frontman Anthony Kiedis explained the story behind the tribute: “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind.

“The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives.

“Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”

Have a listen to ‘Eddie’ below:

‘Eddie’ follows on from the August release of ‘Tippa My Tongue’, which came as our first taste of the Rick Rubin-produced ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’. The album itself will arrive on October 14 via Warner Records.

Earlier this year, the band told NME they had a “loose plan” to release another new album in the immediate future, just months after their last, ‘Unlimited Love‘. “We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally,” Kiedis said. “Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”

Speaking about the new album, the band said in a statement: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”

Eddie Van Halen died from throat cancer on October 6, 2020 at the age of 65. Last week, a Van Halen stage was opened in his hometown of Pasadena.