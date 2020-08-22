Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to former guitarist, Jack Sherman, who has died

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have paid tribute to their former guitarist, Jack Sherman, who has died aged 64.

Sherman first joined the group in 1983, replacing founding guitarist Hillel Slovak. Sherman played on the band’s self-titled debit in 1984 and their first US tour. He also co-wrote several songs on their follow-up 1985 album, ‘Freaky Styley.’

Sherman left the band when Slovak re-joined soon after. He reunited with the group in 1988 after providing backing vocals on ‘Higher Ground’ and ‘Good Time Boys’ from the band’s ‘Mother’s Milk’ album.

Advertisement

The group confirmed Sherman’s passing in a statement posted to Instagram earlier today (August 22).

They wrote: “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed.

“Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

You can see the post below.

Back in 2012, Sherman criticised his former bandmates when he was not invited to attend the band’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Advertisement

The band were inducted along with the Faces/Small Faces, Guns N’ Roses and Beastie Boys at a ceremony in Cleveland. Sherman hit out at the band for not allowing him nor Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro to attend the ceremony. Navarro spent five years in the band and recorded 1995’s ‘One Hot Minute’ with them.

Speaking to Billboard at the time, Sherman said: “It’s a politically correct way of omitting Dave Navarro and I for whatever reasons they have – that are probably the band’s and not the Hall [of Fame]. It’s really painful to see all this celebrating going on, and be excluded.”

Sherman added that while he acknowledged he did not have an easy time in the band, he believes he “soldiered on under arduous conditions to try to make the thing work – that’s what you do in a job. That’s being dishonoured. I’m being dishonoured. And it sucks.”

Speaking on behalf of the band, lawyer Eric Greenspan said of Sherman’s comments at the time: “It’s not a decision made by the band. It’s made by the Hall Of Fame. They determine which of the members, through their career, get inducted.”

After leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sherman provided session work for Bob Dylan, Tonio K, Bill Madden, and Gerry Goffin.