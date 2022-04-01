Watch Anthony Kiedis run from the law in Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘These Are The Ways’ video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared the new video for their song ‘These Are The Ways’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track is taken from the four-piece’s 12th album ‘Unlimited Love’, which is out today (April 1).

The Malia James-directed video for ‘These Are The Ways’ has also arrived today to accompany the new album.

In the clip, RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis goes on the run after a police car chase results in the singer rushing in and out of buildings in a bid to escape. The three other members of the band – Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith – all make cameos in the video.

You can watch Red Hot Chili Peppers’ video for ‘These Are The Ways’ below.

The band were awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame yesterday (March 31) to recognise their career.

Drummer Smith acknowledged the “amazing turn-out” for the ceremony and gave shout-outs to past members of RHCP, before paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“I have to give a shout-out to my brother Taylor Hawkins, who I love and we’ll all miss so much,” Smith said. “He’s flying around […] He would laugh and make a nice smart-ass comment about this whole thing, and I love him.”

Speaking to NME in February, Kiedis said that RHCP fans could expect new material from the band on a more frequent basis going forward.

“We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally,” Kiedis told NME. “Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”