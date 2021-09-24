Red Hot Chili Peppers to head on 2022 world stadium tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to head around the planet for a 2022 world stadium tour.

The dates will be the band’s first since guitarist John Frusciante revealed that he was rejoining the band in 2019 after a 10-year absence.

After revealing that they were currently creating new music earlier this year, the band have now confirmed that they will hit the road next year.

The news was shared in a spoof news conference from the fictional KHOT station. In the video, the station’s presenters (aka RHCP singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith) interview Frusciante about the prospect of the tour.

“Might we expect you and the fellas to play live any time soon?” Flea asks Frusciante, to which he responds that the world tour will kick off in June 2022, before US dates begin in July.

No dates have yet been announced for the tour, but fans are able to sign up to the band’s mailing list here to be notified when more details are available.

Earlier this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers sold their songwriting catalogue to Hipgnosis, joining an extensive list of artists who have recently signed over their intellectual property in multi-million dollar deals.

The deal, which Billboard reports may not have closed yet, is worth at least £100million ($140million) and is likely to include their hit tracks ‘Snow (Hey Oh)’, ‘Californication’, ‘Otherside’, ‘Can’t Stop’ and ‘Give It Away’, among others.

The sale follows multiple high-profile artists selling their catalogues to Hipgnosis or other companies. Acts including Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, The Beach Boys, Neil Young, Lindsey Buckingham, Blondie and David Crosby have recently sold off some or all of their songwriting works.