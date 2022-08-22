Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to be honoured with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 this weekend.

This year’s VMAs will take place on Sunday (August 28) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J set to co-host.

The Chilis, who released their latest album ‘Unlimited Love’ back in April, will perform live at the 2022 VMAs, joining a line-up of performers that already includes Minaj, Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.

The band, who are nominated in the Best Rock category for their song ‘Black Summer’, will also receive the Global Icon Award on the night, which was presented last year to Foo Fighters.

The award celebrates “an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape”.

The Chilis’ appearance at the 2022 VMAs will mark their first at the ceremony since 2000, when they received the Video Vanguard Award and performed ‘Californication’. This year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is being presented to Nicki Minaj.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release their second album of 2022, ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’, in October.

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way,” the band said in a statement.

“Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out.

“Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed.”